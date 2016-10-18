Pioneers fall to Rangers in sectional

NEW KNOXVILLE — Buzz-saw was the immediate word that came to mind during the Temple Christian at New Knoxville sectional volleyball match Tuesday night at New Knoxville.

The Rangers were simply the better team and that fact was re-enforced as they swept to a 25-8, 25-8, 25-6 victory.

New Knoxville wasted very little time in taking control of the first set as it used a 10-0 run to grab an 11-2 lead. The Rangers would go on to close out that set with a 9-0 run that ended with an ace by senior Kayla Jaynes.

The second set saw the Pioneers hang around and they were trailing only 9-5 when the Rangers would go on another 10-0 run to take control of that set with a 19-5 lead. A kill by senior outside hitter Shayna Bierlein closed out the second set and left little doubt as to the outcome of the match.

New Knoxville sprinted out to a 16-1 lead in the third set thanks to another 10-0 run, giving it a 10-0 run in each game of the match.

The Pioneers were technically sound in serving, receiving and passing but were simply unable to match the Rangers’ strength at the net.

“We went out and did the best we could,” Temple Christian coach Tim Acklin said. “We played hard but we have had to deal with a lot of injuries; our best player (Kenzie Sutton) got sick and wound up in the hospital today. We were able to play some freshmen so they got valuable playing time.”

The Pioneers, who bow out with a record of 5-18 on the season, got 11 assists and a dig from Anna Acklin. Heather Goliver added three kills and six digs while Aryn Recker had four digs, two kills and an ace. Madelyn Crawford had six digs in the match.

“We have to be at a high level to compete in the Midwest Athletic Conference,” New Knoxville coach Kay Webb said. “We had some nice runs and it was full team effort and everybody got to play.”

The Rangers got solid performances from a number of players and were paced by Kenzie Schroer who had five kills, 16 assists, a block, eight digs and two aces. Bierlein finished the match with six kills, four assists, two blocks and 10 digs. Ashlyn Miller contributed four kills and four digs while Jenna Schwieterman totaled four kills, four digs and a block.

The Rangers, who improved to 12-11 on the season, advanced in the tournament and will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Minster for the right to advance to the Van Wert District semifinals.

Temple Christian’s Morgan Callahan spikes the ball against New Knoxville’s Jadyn Lauth during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional match at New Knoxville High School. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_new-knoxville-vb-vs-LTC-DS4-1.jpg Temple Christian’s Morgan Callahan spikes the ball against New Knoxville’s Jadyn Lauth during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional match at New Knoxville High School. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. New Knoxville’s Kenzie Schroer goes up high to put the ball over the net against Temple Christian during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional match at New Knoxville High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_new-knoxville-vb-vs-LTC-DS5-1.jpg New Knoxville’s Kenzie Schroer goes up high to put the ball over the net against Temple Christian during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional match at New Knoxville High School. Temple Christian’s Anna Acklin sets the ball during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional match at New Knoxville High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_new-knoxville-vb-vs-LTC-DS8-1.jpg Temple Christian’s Anna Acklin sets the ball during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional match at New Knoxville High School.

New Knoxville puts together big runs

By Mike Miller [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.