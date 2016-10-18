Temple Christian advances in boys soccer

LIMA — Cameron Worsham had three goals as Temple Christian advanced in Division III boys sectional soccer Tuesday with a 5-1 victory against New Knoxville.

Temple Christian’s Seth Ward and Taran Zwiebel and New Knoxville’s Joseph Baende each had a goal. The Pioneers will play a 7:30 p.m. match Thursday against Lima Central Catholic at Spartan Stadium.

Allen East 2, Paulding 1

HARROD — Ethan Grant and Colton Truex each had a goal as the host Mustangs will next play a 5 p.m. match Thursday at Continental.

Kalida 3, Spencerville 0

KALIDA — Brad Siefker, Carter Moore and Colin Erhart each had a goal as the Wildcats will play a 5 p.m. match Thursday at Fort Jennings.

Ottoville 4, Lincolnview 2

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville’s Connor Fanning, Josh Sarka, Jaden Schnipke and Evan Boecker and Lincolnview’s Jarod Pollock and Ethan Kemler each had a goal. Ottoville will play a 7 p.m. match Thursday at Bluffton.

Division II

Elida 2, Kenton 1 (OT)

KENTON — Riley Bartels and Cade Parker each had a goal Monday for Elida, which will play host to Ottawa-Glandorf at 6 tonight.

Girls soccer

Sectionals

Division II

Shawnee 4, Upper Sandusky 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Rachel Russ and Alaina Behnke each had two goals and Nikole McPheron made three saves in earning the shutout in goal. The Indians will play host to Defiance at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Division III

LCC-Jeff match

LIMA — Saturday’s match between Lima Central Catholic and Delphos Jefferson will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Spencerville 4,

Delphos St. John’s 0

SPENCERVILLE — Kelsey Shaffer had three goals and Alexis Wolfe scored one and had an assist Monday. Kottia Williams made 12 saves to earn the shutout in goal. The Bearcats will next play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Continental.

Cory-Rawson 10, Galion 0

RAWSON — Hayley Waltz had four goals, Brooke Shoemaker scored three, Caroline Schutz had two and Nicki Biery had one goal Monday. The Hornets will next play Riverdale at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Blanchard.

Volleyball

Sectionals

Division II

Bath 3, Napoleon 0

BATH TOWNSHIP — With the 25-14, 26-25, 25-13 victory, the Wildkittens will next play a 6 p.m. Thursday match at Celina. Riley Iiames had 26 digs, Abby Cosart had 22 assists, Kennedy Metcalf had 16 kills and Bailey Dackin had five blocks for Bath.

Bryan 3, Wapakoneta 2

BRYAN — Wapak finished its season at 7-15 with the 25-27, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 15-7 loss. Sarah Pothast had 14 kills, Allison Harrod had 18 digs and 13 kills and Emma Miller had 17 digs for the Redskins. Bryan will next play Thursday in a 6 p.m. match at St. Marys.

Van Wert 3, Wauseon 0

WAUSEON — The Cougars advanced to a 6 p.m. Thursday match at Shawenne with the 25-11, 25-20, 25-23 win. Peyton Fleming had seven kills, Emma Kohn had six kills and 10 digs, Ella Butler had five kills and five blocks and Adrianna Grothouse had four aces and 12 digs for Van Wert.

Division IV

Lima Central Catholic 3,

Upper Scioto Valley 1

LIMA — The Thunderbirds will next play a 6 p.m. Thursday match at Leipsic following the 25-8, 20-25, 25-15, 25-12 win.

Ellen Dee had 12 kills, Courtney Hahn had 21 assists, Victoria Lauck had three aces, Rosie Williams had five blocks and Halley Moore had 12 digs for LCC.

Crestview 3, Wayne Trace 0

CONVOY — moved on to play a 6 p.m. Thursday match at New Bremen with the 27-25, 25-13, 25-15 victory. Ally McCoy had nine kills, Lexi Gregory had 13 digs and nine kills and Abby Bagley had 20 assists for Crestview.

Ada 3, Pandora-Gilboa 1

ADA — The host Bulldogs will play a 6 p.m. Thursday match at Hardin Northern following the 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20 victory. Maddie Gossard had eight aces and 26 assists, Melina Woods ad 31 kills and five blocks and Kaiti Newland had 13 digs for Ada. Paige Fenstermaker had 13 kills, Korri Basinger had 19 digs, Madison Bockrath had four aces and Addi Diller had 34 34 assists for P-G.

Kalida 3, Miller City 0

KALIDA — The Wildcats advanced to play host to Continental at 6 p.m. Thursday with the 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 win. Carlee Miller had 12 kills, four digs and seven aces, Sarah Klausing had eight kills and 16 assists and Dana Knueve had four digs for Kalida. Sofie VanWezel had nine kills, Brittany Kuhlman had nine assists and Abbey Schroeder had 17 digs for Miller City.

Lincolnview 3, Perry 0

VAN WERT — Lincolnview will travel to Maria Stein to play Marion Local at 6 p.m. Thursday with the 25-12, 25-8, 25-23 victory. MaKenna Klausing had 12 kills, Alana Williams had 10 aces and eight digs, Morgan Miller had 27 assists and Kayla Schimmoeller had seven digs for Lincolnview.

Ottoville 3,

Toledo Emanuel Christian 0

OTTOVILLE — The hosts advancd with a 25-8, 25-11, 25-10 win. Bridget Landin had nine kills, seven digs and seven blocks, Alexis Thorbahn had 18 assists and eight aces, Quinley Schlagbaum had nine kills and Brynlee Hanneman had nine blocks for Ottoville.

All-MAC

New Bremen’s Paige Jones (player of the year) and Marion Local’s Erica Schulze and Versailles’ Kenzie Bruggeman (co-coaches of the year) took top honors in the All-Midwest Athletic Conference selections.

Joining Jones on the first team were Coldwater’s Tasha Kahlig and Allison Sudhoff, Fort Recovery’s Carley Stone, Marion Local’s Kylie Albers and Carrie Fesenmyer, Minster’s Jordyn Heitbrink, New Knoxville’s Kenzie Schroer, St. Henry’s Olivia Niekamp, Madi Ellis of Delphos St. John’s and Versailles’ Elizabeth Ording and Danielle Winner. Marion Local and Versailles shared the MAC championships with each finishing at 8-1 in the conference.

