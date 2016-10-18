5 NWC teams in middle of battle for playoffs

With two weeks left in the high school football regular season, the Northwest Conference has five teams in the middle of the playoff hunt.

Delphos Jefferson (7-1) is second, Spencerville (7-1) is fourth and Allen East (6-2) is eighth in Division VI, Region 24. In Division VII, Crestiview (5-3) is fourth in Region 26 and Ada (6-2) is third in Region 28. The top eight in each region qualify for the playoffs.

Among Western Buckeye League schools, Wapakoneta (8-0) is second and St. Marys (8-0) is fourth in D-III, Region 12. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1) is sixth in Division IV, Region 14.

The Midwest Athletic Conference has Coldwater second in D-V, Region 20, Marion Local (7-1) first and St. Henry (6-2) fifth in D-VI, Region 24, Fort Recovery (5-3) fourth and Minster (4-4) fifth in D-VII, Region 28 and Delphos St. John’s (4-4) 10th in D-VII, Region 26.

Other area schools in the top eight in each’s respective region include, Indian Lake (8-0), eighth in Division IV, Region 14 and Leipsic (6-2), third in D-VII, Region 26.

Lima Senior (5-3) is 11th in D-II, Region 8 and Upper Scioto Valley (5-3) is 10th in D-VII, Region 28.

Complete Ohio football computer rankings for Week 8 http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/compratings.pdf

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-451.

