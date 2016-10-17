TORONTO — The Indians are one win away from the World Series, and the list of things they have overcome continues to grow longer and stranger.

Trevor Bauer’s lacerated pinkie forced his exit from the game much earlier than expected but it was no matter, as the bullpen once again quieted the Toronto Blue Jays’ bats and a frenzied Rogers Centre crowd to rally for a 4-2 win in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night.

With it, the Indians took a 3-0 series lead and remain undefeated in the postseason.

Bauer’s pinkie finger on his throwing hand, which was sliced by a drone Thursday night, began to bleed profusely in the first inning. The club hadn’t thought it’d be an issue. Per Major League Baseball rules, Bauer had to leave the game, putting the bullpen in the most difficult position its been in this season.

Dan Otero, Jeff Manship, Zach McAllister, Bryan Shaw, Cody Allen and Andrew Miller rallied to allow two runs in 8 1/3 innings, winning an effective “bullpen game” on one of baseball’s biggest stages.

Of all the unpredictable ways the Indians have won and overcome an obstacle the last several weeks, Monday night’s win to put them one game from the World Series is at the top of the list.

The Indians battled in the early going behind Mike Napoli awakening from his postseason slumber. Napoli, hitting .111 in the postseason, drove an RBI double off Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman to right field that bounced in and out of Jose Bautista’s glove to give the Indians an early 1-0 lead. With it tied at 1 in the fourth, Napoli again put the Indians on top by clubbing a solo home run to left-center field.

The Blue Jays twice tied it via Michael Saunders’ solo home run in the second inning off Dan Otero and Ryan Goins’ RBI-groundout in the fifth against McAllister to score Ezequiel Carrera, who led off the inning with a triple.

In the sixth, the Indians broke free. Jason Kipnis drilled a home run off Stroman to right field to make it 3-2. Napoli then drew a walk and advanced on a wild pitch by relief pitcher Joe Biagini. Jose Ramirez then singled to center field to score Napoli and give the Indians a 4-2 cushion.

Now with a lead in the sixth, it for the first time resembled a normal day for the Indians’ shut-down bullpen. Shaw worked the sixth, his second inning, before handing it to Allen in the seventh, an earlier-than-normal appearance for the Indians’ usual closer. With two runners on and two outs, Josh Donaldson lined a ball to left field that Coco Crisp hauled in with a sliding basket catch to end the inning.

Dioner Navarro led off the ninth with a single against Miller, who entered the game with two outs in the eighth in relief of Allen. Now with the tying run at the plate, Miller struck out Kevin Pillar and Melvin Upton Jr. before Kipnis made a great play on a back-hand to throw out Darwin Barney at first base.

The Indians’ starting pitcher left the game in the first inning, but they’ll play for a chance to clinch their spot in the World Series Tuesday.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, middle, puts relief pitcher Cody Allen (37) in the game as second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) looks on during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Indians-1.jpg Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, middle, puts relief pitcher Cody Allen (37) in the game as second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) looks on during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tribe bullpen shuts down Jays