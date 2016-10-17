Wapakoneta moves up to No. 3 in latest poll

Wapakoneta climbed one spot to No. 3 in the Ohio Associated Press High School Division III poll released Monday. The Roughriders remained at No. 7. and the two Western Buckeye League rivals will square off this Friday night.

In Division IV, Ottawa-Glandorf fell out of the top 10 but received votes to stay i the top 15. The Titans droppedafter losing to Wapakoneta, 31-21, last week. Coldwater stayed at the No. 2 in Division V and Marion Local remained No. 2 in Division VI while St. Henry came in at No. 17. In Division VII, Fort Recovery came in at No. 10 and Ada entered the poll at No. 13. The Bulldogs defeated Bluffton, 38-14 last week.

District Tournament

Division III

Girls Soccer

Ottoville 7, Paulding 1

Ottoville’s Amber Miller scored a hat trick and Linsday Schweller added two goals. Teammate Kasey Knippen and Haley Hoersten also scored goals. Sydney McCullough scored Paulding’s lone goal. Ottoville advances and travels to Coldwater on Saturday.

Miller City 7, Lincolnview 0

Miller’s City’s Megan Niese had a hat trick and teammates Alison Ruhe, Kylie Peck, Makenna Lehman and Faith Troyer all added goals. The Wildcats will travel to Kalida at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Bluffton 2, Allen East 1

Bluffton’s Sarah Theisen scored two goals and Allen East got a goal from Allyson Richardson.

Division II

Boys soccer

Wapakoneta 3, Bath 0

Redskin Kaleb Benny scored twice and Kaden Ware added another goal. Wapakoneta’s Aaron Good and Charles Knatz were each credited with assists. Goalie Noah Richie recorded five goals. The Redskins move on to face Shawnee at home 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Lima Senior tickets for Clay

Pre-sale tickets for Lima Senior’s Friday home football game against Oregon Clay High School will go on sale from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Thursday and from 9-11 a.m. and 1 -3 p.m. Friday. Tickets will be sold in the Lima Senior Athletic Office. Please enter though the Activities Entrance located on the east side of the school. Pre-sale tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. All tickets at the gate are $7. The game will be played at Spartan Stadium with kickoff at 7 p.m.