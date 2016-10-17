LCC wins OT thriller over Fort Jennings

IMA – Quite often, it takes just one play.

That was the difference in Monday’s thrilling 2-1 overtime victory for Lima Central Catholic over Fort Jennings in Division III sectional semifinal action in girls soccer at Spartan Stadium.

After both teams nearly matched one another in shots on goal during regulation, LCC got the opportunity it was looking for in overtime.

With 5 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in sudden-death overtime, LCC’s Avery Rice, hooked a corner kick toward the goal, and the ball deflected off a Fort Jennings defender and bounced into the back of the net for the winning score.

With the win, LCC (9-4-4) advances to a sectional final on Saturday against Delphos Jefferson at Spartan Stadium. The start time for Saturday’s game is to be determined. Fort Jennings ends its season 5-12.

“It’s just one of those things,” LCC coach Mike Santaguida said. “Avery hit a nice ball, low and hard. The defender just hit it the wrong direction and it went in for us.

“It’s one of those plays, but what a great game. Both teams were playing hard. The wind was such a huge factor. And like I was telling their coach, I thought – with the wind and their team being so tall and everything in the air – they were heading everything and making it really tough. We were playing long ball after long ball. We like to possess. And it really affected the way we like to play – to possess the ball and build on our attack.”

For most of the game, the wind was swirling. In the overtime session, Fort Jennings won the flip and had the wind to its back. However, LCC was able to keep the Musketeers from scoring. Then, with less than six minutes left in OT, Rice had her opportunity with the corner kick.

“I was pretty nervous,” Rice said. “But, I’m left-footed. So, when the corner kick is on that side, I have the advantage. So, I can try to bend it in. That’s what I was kind of going for. So, I went for it. But, unfortunately for them, it was an own goal. But, it’s fine with me. We’ll take it.”

For the game, Rice had five of her team’s 11 shots on goal, and scored both goals for the T-Birds. Fort Jennings took nine shots on goal.

LCC goalkeeper, Madison Stolly turned away eight Fort Jennings shots. Fort Jennings’ goalie Devyn Wiechart had seven saves.

“It’s tough,” Santaguida said. “When they won the flip (for overtime), I said, ‘Well, we’re playing against the wind.’ But, it is what it is. Hopefully we can build on this and be ready to go Saturday.”

Fort Jennings scored the first goal of the game. At the 14:37 mark of the first half, Madison Neidert scored off a break-away.

LCC recorded its first goal of the game, less than 12 minutes into the second half. Rice drove it past the goalkeeper from 18 yards away for the goal.

“I thought we were getting close,” Fort Jennings coach Rob Warnecke said. “I thought we were going to get that goal, and it ended up on our end of the field. It was a tough corner kick. Some of those are tough to defend against.

“ In overtime, we were playing as hard as we could. We were going as hard as we could after every ball. It just got away from us.”

Lima Central Catholic’s Avery Rice shoots against Fort Jennings during Monday’s Division III sectional tournament at Spartan Stadium. Rice’s shot in overtime led to the game winner for the T-Birds. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LCC.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Avery Rice shoots against Fort Jennings during Monday’s Division III sectional tournament at Spartan Stadium. Rice’s shot in overtime led to the game winner for the T-Birds. Lima Central Catholic’s Sam Koenig, right, and Fort Jenning’s Erin Eickholt compete for the ball during Monday’s Division III sectional tournament at Spartan Stadium. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LCC-vs-FJ-RP-002.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Sam Koenig, right, and Fort Jenning’s Erin Eickholt compete for the ball during Monday’s Division III sectional tournament at Spartan Stadium.

