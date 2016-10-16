Dodgers beat Cubs, 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched seven sparkling innings, Adrian Gonzalez homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Sunday night to tie the NL Championship Series at a game apiece.

Kershaw retired his first 14 batters and allowed just two hits in first outing since he pitched three times in the NL Division Series, including a two-out save in Game 5 on Thursday night in Washington. He struck out six and walked one in the best playoff start of his illustrious career.

The Dodgers needed a clutch pitching performance after their heartbreaking 8-4 loss in the series opener, and their ace left-hander stepped up. Kenley Jansen then got six outs for his third save of the playoffs.

Game 3 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles, with Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta facing Dodgers lefty Rich Hill.

In this picture taken with a slow shutter speed, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the National League baseball championship series against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_113025006-70174062141d464f9d149d0faab50690.jpg In this picture taken with a slow shutter speed, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the National League baseball championship series against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)