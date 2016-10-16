Ohio State brings home solid grades from Wisconsin

A grade card on Ohio State’s 30-23 overtime win at Wisconsin in a battle of Top Ten teams. The Badgers were good, but after a slow start, the Buckeyes were just a little bit better.

OFFENSE: B

Ohio State rediscovered its passing game in the second half. J.T. Barrett came up big with the game on the line in the last two quarters. But he also struggled early, going 6 for 14 for 81 yards in the first half, and throwing an interception in the end zone early in the third quarter.

Maybe the most encouraging sign in the passing game’s return was the rediscovery of the deep pass. Barrett hit Noah Brown with a 21-yard pass in the third quarter on third down to keep a drive going, then found Dontre Wilson for 43 yards in the fourth quarter on a second down throw.

Barrett’s 21 carries, which produced 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns, were the second week in a row he surpassed 20 carries. Brown’s four catches for 48 yards and the game-winning touchdown catch in overtime, were part of his most productive game since his four-touchdown game against Oklahoma.

While OSU has some struggles offensively, it also should be remembered that wasn’t Rutgers’ defense it was going against. .

DEFENSE: B-

OSU coach Urban Meyer admitted after the game he was ready to tear into his team at halftime for allowing 313 yards in the first half and the offense couldn’t score a touchdown. But he chose not to when he saw the assistant coaches and players working on halftime adjustments.

Whatever the adjustments were, they seemed to work. Wisconsin gained only 137 yards in the second half and overtime after going over 300 yards in the first two quarters.

Freshman defensive end Nick Bosa, still recovering from ACL surgery last year, is “on a pitch count,” according to Meyer. But his first-quarter sack that made Wisconsin settle for a field goal on its opening drive, showed he could be more of a factor in the second half of the season. Gareon Conley’s interception late in the third quarter was big. And the pressure the defensive line got from Tyquan Lewis, Jalyn Holmes and others on the sack of Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook on the final play of the game almost erased the memory of the Badgers marching 81 yards through OSU’s defense to retake the lead late in the fourth quarter.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Walk-on kicker Tyler Durbin went 3 for 3, including a game-tying field goal under pressure late in the fourth quarter to remain perfect at 8 for 8 this season. Cameron Johnston averaged 53.8 yards per punt. About the only scary moment on special teams was when Wilson fumbled a punt early in the third quarter with OSU down 16-6 and somehow the Buckeyes recovered it.

OVERALL: B

Maybe scoring 52 points a game and winning by huge scores made some people think it was going to be easy every week. This probably won’t be the last time Ohio State has to grind out a close win in a hostile environment. But OSU found a way to do it when it had to.