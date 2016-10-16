Lima area results

High Schools

Cross Country

Boys

WBL Championships

At Wapakoneta

Team scores: 1. Defiance 21, 2. Van Wert 73, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 116, 4. Shawnee 121, 5. Celina 136, 6. Wapakoneta 144, 7. Bath 184, 8. Elida 205, 9. St. Marys 229, 10. Kenton 258

Top 25: 1. Calahan Wolfrum (VW) 16:26.92, 2. Zach Lochmiller (D) 16:32.70, 3. Hayden Howerton (D) 16:50.34, 4. Jesse Schlatter (D) 17:02.55, 5. Nathan Schlatter (D) 17:08.11, 6. Le’on Palomo (O-G) 17:09.86, 7. Hunter Sheery (D) 17:12.27, 8. Jon Wahlie (S) 17:13.77, 9. Mhalicki Bronson (D) 17:14.77, 10. Drew Rogers (D) 17:15.50, 11. Ethan Ly (C) 17:23.87, 12. Dylan Lautzenheiser (VW) 17:32.44, 13. Jordan Bowers (W) 17:37.85, 14. Noah Tobin (SM) 17:38.28, 15. Josh Rosengarten (O-G) 17:45.37, 16. Cade Chiles (VW) 17:46.71, 17. Vincent Abrams (B) 17:47.29, 18. Thane Cowan (VW) 17:47.79, 19. Brent Siefker (O-G) 17:49.68, 20. Hunter Lynch (C) 17:56.20, 21. Aidan Kruse (E) 17:57.68, 22. Isaac Webb (W) 18:00.76, 23. Will Zofkie (W) 18:03.33, 24. Gabe Williams (S) 18:06.41, 25. Josh Kuhlman (S) 18:07.07. Top Kenton finisher: 39. Jacob Manns (18:41.63).

NWC Championships

At Columbus Grove

Team Scores: 1. Lincolnview 35, 2. Crestview 65, 3. Columbus Grove 65, 4. Paulding 82, 5. Spencerville 128, 6. Bluffton 188, 7. Ada 195, 8. Allen East 207

Top 25: 1. Austin Elick (L) 16:33.41, 2. Boone Brubaker (CG) 16:49.88, 3. Austin Conrad (S) 17:05.64, 4. Karter Tow (L) 17:05.83, 5. Simeon Shepherd (P) 17:08.60, 6. Preston Brubaker (CG) 17:18.44, 7. Wyatt Richardason (C) 17:23.64, 8. Grant Mumaugh (CG) 17:30.48, 9. Tracey West (L) 17:33.84, 10. Jacob Keysor (L) 17:35.20, 11. Alek Bowersock (L) 17:36.19, 12. Collin Puckett (C) 17:38.03, 13. Bailey Manz (P) 17:45.16, 14. Gabe Smith (C) 17:47.57, 15. Caleb Bagley (C) 17:49.25, 16. Jonny Schmiedebusch (AE) 17:49.73, 17. Dylan Sparks (C) 17:55.53, 18. Robert Modic (S) 18:04.75, 19. Dayton Pracht (P) 18:10.53, 20. Devon Bill (L) 18:18.28, 21. Carson Shull (P) 18:22.04, 22. Joe Sadowski (L) 18:28.69, 23. Seth Andreas (B) 18:32.23, 24. Marcus Miller (P) 18:33.03, 25. Austin Sager (CG) 18:36.28. Top Ada finisher: 34. Eric Armbrecht (19:21.16)

NWCC Meet

At Lehman Catholic

Team Scores - 1. Lehman Catholic 36, 2. Hardin Northern 43, 3. Upper Scioto Valley 69, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen 74

Top 15 Finishers – 1. Nick Bame (HN) 17:07, 2. Brady Hipsher (USV) 17:57, 3. Chris Goettemoeller (LC) 17:59, 4. Dawson Carmen (WG) 18:53, 5. Isaiah Winhoven (LC) 18:55, 6. Alec Williams (Perry) 19:02, 7. Brandon Simmons (LC) 19:03, 8. Gabe Sheldon (HN) 19:04, 9. Trey Risner (USV) 19:17, 10. Brady Lamb (HN) 19:32, 11. Keaton Miller (Perry) 19:39, 12. Matt McDonald (LC) 19:44, 13. Ethan Williams (Riverside) 19:46, 14. David Allen (HN) 20:17, 15. Elias Bezy (LC) 20:18.

Girls

WBL Championships

At Wapakoneta

Team scores: 1. Defiance 41, 2. Shawnee 72, 3. St. Marys 76, 4. Celina 115, 5. Wapakoneta 116, 6. Van Wert 122, 7. Bath 191, 8. Ottawa-Glandorf 213, 9. Kenton 227

Top 25: 1. Kelly Wilker (SM) 19:17.40, 2. Allie Zofkie (W) 19:38.86, 3. Morgan Henschen (SM) 20:02.27, 4. Faith Baxter (S) 20:02.53, 5. London Moening (D) 20:06.91, 6. Shay Soukup (D) 20:07.71, 7. Ashley Weidenhamer (D) 20:08.27, 8. Jerica Huebner (VW) 20:26.96, 9. Paige Schneider (W) 20:33.94, 10. Emily Poling (D) 20:43.34, 11. Lexie Marshall (S) 20:47.88, 12. Sara Wenning (C) 20:57.60, 13. Abby Horvath (D) 20:58.61, 14. Anne Hardy (S) 20:59.40, 15. Hope Baxter (S) 21:01.81, 16. Maggie Lenhart (D) 21:03.76, 17. Charis Barnes (B) 21:16.18, 18. Caylee Phillips (VW) 21:19.99, 19. Sidney Sutton (W) 21:21.73, 20. Lauren Cisco (SM) 21:23.50, 21. Lauren McDonough (C) 21:30.05, 22. Laura Wilker (SM) 21:42.61, 23. Julia Springer (VW) 21:47.10, 24. Emma Deters (B) 21:47.56, 25. Sawyer Weitzel (C) 21:51.47. Top Kenton finisher: 27. Jenna Gibson (22:00.08). Top O-G finisher: 32. Maggie Rump (22:08.1). Top Elida finisher: 69. Sarah Hawkins (24:13.43).

NWC Championships

At Columbus Grove

Team scores: 1. Columbus Grove 22, 2. Crestview 60, 3. Lincolnview 64, 4. Ada 107, 5. Paulding 116

Top 25: 1. Ashley Bowen (C) 18:55.89, 2. Taylor Ellerbrock (CG) 19:41.69, 3. Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 20:01.27, 4. Leah Myerholtz (CG) 20:07.06, 5. Ragen Harting (C) 20:25.69, 6. Sydney Hoff (B) 20:44.35, 7. Macy McCluer (CG) 20:58.75, 8. Sydney Witteborg (CG) 21:14.99, 9. Victoria Snyder (L) 212:29.78, 10. Leanndra Price (CG) 21:34.27, 11. Rylee Bryne (L) 21:47.31, 12. Abbie James (A) 21:53.79, 13. Madeline Snyder (L) 22:01.65, 14. Alena Looser (L) 22:05.71, 15. Kirsten Malsam (CG) 22:14.21, 16. Alycea Ruhlen (CG) 22:32.98, 17. Brooke Ripley (C) 22:47.89, 18. Olivia Ennis (A) 22:57.05, 19. Sidney Kohart (P) 23:16.63, 20. Allie Choi (CG) 23:19.51, 21. Christine Clapsaddle (P) 23:36.46, 22. Kaitlyn Price (CG) 23:41.58, 23. Lauren Schumm (C) 24:12.32, 24. Lydia Saylor (C) 24:13.33, 25. Alivia McMichael (S) 24:25.15.

NWCC Meet

At Lehman Catholic

Team Scores – 1. Lehman Catholic 23, 2. Hardin Northern 33

Top 10 Finishers – 1. Bailie Barrington (WG) 20:01, 2. Alanna O’Leary (LC) 20:15, 3. Maria Schmiesing (LC) 20:43, 4. Franki Benjarano (HN) 22:22, 5. Kaylyn Cook (HN) 22:50, 6. Cassie DeMoss (Perry) 23:20, 7. Taylor Parker 23:24, 8. Caitlyn Elliott (Riverside) 23:42, 9. Audrie Durham (WG) 23:52, 10. Theresa Flood (LC) 24:24. Top Upper Scioto Valley Finisher: 17. Alexa Lowry 28:26.

Boys Soccer

Lima Senior 4, Ada 1

Goals: Nate Allen (A), Nick Shauf (LS) 2, Cole Mericle (LS), Caden Fry (LS)

Saves: Ace Gamble (A) 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Kalida 3

At Kalida

Goals – Bryce Schroeder (OG) 3, Ethan White (OG), Evan Balash (OG), Aden Fersch (K), Carter Moore (K), Kevin Hamburg (K)

Shots – OG 16, Kalida 8

Saves – Mike Bowers (OG) 6, Brayden Recker (K) 5, Bradley Siefker (K) 1

Fort Jennings 2, Cory Rawson 1

At Ft. Jennings

Goals – Troy Ricker (FJ), Dylan Wiechart (FJ), Josh Augustine (CR)

Shots – Ft Jennings 10, Cory Rawson 4

Saves – Cole Horstman (FJ) 3, keith Edwards (CR) 5

Records – Ft Jennings 7-7-2, Cory Rawson 1-11-0

All-WOSL

First team: Trent Egbert (Botkins), Kaleb Hanby (B), Drew Brautigan (Fairlawn), Gavin Booser (Jackson Center), Jake Emrick (Lehman Catholic), John Henry Frantz (LC), Ben Brinkman (Lima Central Catholic), Stephen Taflinger (LCC), Levi Shenk (Temple Christian), Cameron Worsham (TC), D.J. Clay (TC)

Second team: Colton Truex (Allen East), Tanner Russell (B), Bryce Swank (B), Nick Brautigam (F), Trevor Elliott (JC), Trey Kerrigan (LC), Ethan Swallow (Lincolnview), Jonah Lageman (New Knoxville), Brandon Bockey (Spencerville), Seth Ward (TC), Ethan Butcher (B)

Honorable Mention: Brayden Newland (AE), Ethan Grant (AE), Micah Smock (B), Cody Meyer (B), Stephen Blanford (F), Kaitlyn Morrison (F), Bryce Sosby (JC), Kennadie Reese (JC), Dahlton Black (LC), Ryan Goettemoeller (LC), Jimmy Kutka (LCC), Connor Knippen (LCC), Braxten Robey (L), Kyle Wallis (L), Joseph Baende (NK), Zach Davis (NK), Justin Thiery (S), Griffen Croft (S), Taran Zwiebel (TC), Rylan Ward (TC)

Coach of the year: Kylan Booser (JC)

Player of the year: Kaleb Hanby (B)

Volleyball

Shawnee 3, LCC 0

Set scores: 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

Shawnee leaders: Olivia Brock 17 assists, 2 kills, 9 digs, Emilly Allen 11 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces, Hailey Manuel 7 kills, 7 blocks, Norah Painter 18 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, Jaden Addis 11 digs, Makayla Donley 9 digs.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Columbus Grove 0

At Columbus Grove

Set scores: 25-15, 25-16, 25-11

CG leaders: Carlee McCluer 8 kills, Renee Schroeder 3 blocks, Paige Bellman 3 blocks, Rylee Sybert 10 digs, 13 assists.

O-G leaders: Jordan Alt 9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces, Kylie White 8 kills, Emily Annesser 18 assists, 11 digs, Claire Eiden 20 digs, Taylor Alt 8 kills, 3 blocks.

Crestview 3, Hicksville 1

Set scores: 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23

Crestview leaders: Ally McCoy 14 kills, 9 blocks, Katie McClure 14 kills, 17 digs, Abby Bagley 22 assists, Lyvia Black 17 digs.

Girls Soccer

Shawnee 3, Coldwater 1

Goals: Alaina Behnke 3 (S); Maura Hoying (C)

Shots on goal: S 14; C 5

Saves: Nikole McPheron (S) 4; Grace Bruns (C) 7

Records: Shawnee 5-5-6; Coldwater 8-6-2

Allen East 3, Ada 0

At Ada

Goals: Jade Meyer, Julia Meyer 2 (AE)

Assists: Jade Meyer (AE)

Shots on goal: Ada 3; AE 10

Saves: Castle (A) 7; Allen East 3

Records: Ada 5-10-1 (3-3 NWC)

Continental 8, Delphos St. John’s 1

Goals: Alex Hoeffel 4, Sierra Prowant 2, Paige Lawhorn, Katie Keller (C); Hayleigh Bacome (DSJ)

Shots on goal: Continental 43; DSJ 4

Saves: Ashley Mansfield (C) 3; Kristina Koester (DSJ) 23

All-WOSL

First team: Leah Casey (Allen East), Jade Meyer (AE), Claire Bensman (Anna), Taylor Noll (A), Maura Hoying (Coldwater), Madie Schoenherr (C), Hannah Fogt (Lehman Catholic), Moriah Pauley (LC), Molly Safreed (LC), Avery Rice (Lima Central Catholic), Cameron Rice (LCC), Camille Brown (LC)

Second team: Madison Staley (AE), Emily Albers (A), Paige Lane (Botkins), Courtney Wrasman (Delphos St. John’s), Abby Jones (LC), Grace Monnin (LC), Carla Caprella (LCC), Madison Stolly (LCC)

Honorable mention: Gabby Scott (AE), Kassidy Reneau (AE), Adriana Ashford (A), Michaela Ambos (A), Grace Homan (B), Lindsey Okuley (B), Amanda Kahlig (C), Breezy Schneider (C), Carleigh Ankerman (DSJ), Hayleigh Bacome (DSJ), Sam Koenig (LCC), Mikaela Dahill (LCC), Liz Pax (LC), Lexi Caulfield (LC), Allie Crow (Lincolnview), Olivia Gorman (L)

Coach of the year: Jeremy Lorenzo (LC)

Player of the year: Hannah Fogt (LC)

Colleges

Volleyball

ONU 3, John Carroll 1

At John Carroll

Set scores: 25-16, 25-14, 25-27, 25-9

ONU leaders: Michaela Sharlow 5 aces, Ashley Borchers 45 assists, Megan Nieszala 29 digs, Haley Potters 14 kills.

JC leaders: Alexa Webber 14 kills, Katie Cosker 15 digs, Kit O’Shaughnessy 32 assists.

Records: ONU 220-3 (5-0 OAC); John Carroll 13-10 (3-2 OAC)

Bluffton 3, Franklin 1

At Franklin, Ind.

Set Scores- 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24

Bluffton Leaders – Abby Rohrbach 11 digs, 2 aces, Lauren Weisgarber 12 kills, Erin Weisgarber 42 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces, Becca Tourney 3 aces, Bethany Mertini 8 kills, MacKenzie McFarlin 21 kills, 3 blocks, Sydney Mohler 45 digs

Franklin Leaders – Amanda Lelivelt 11 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, Kennedy Surface 8 kills, 16 digs, Brooke Harvey 7 kills, 10 digs, Jenna Spini 6 kills, Sydney Stuckwisch 3 blocks, Ashley Bazier 25 assists, Nico Morris 15 assists, 8 digs, Libby Stahl 29 digs

Records – Bluffton 17-7 (5-0 HCAC), Franklin 12-10 (2-4 HCAC)

UNOH 3, St. Xavier 2

At Grand Rapids, Mich.

Set Scores – 26-24, 23-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-9

UNOH Leaders – Jozlynn Brooks 10 kills, Kayleigh Hulst 26 assists, 14 digs, Louise Back 3 aces, Stephanie Hanewold 8 kills, Megan Richwine 12 kills, Kelsey Fiely 9 digs, Kendall Stoll 10 kills, Taina’ Soranzo 6 aces, 24 digs, Julia Larsson 10 assists

St. Xavier Leaders – Rory Manion 12 kills, Alex Lambros 6 kills, 4 aces, Helena Atton 11 kills, Natalie Carberry 9 kills, Courtney Joyce 6 kills, 23 assists, 11 digs, Emily Mayer13 assists, 9 digs, Shauna Meagher 20 digs, 3 aces, Sydney McPhillips 7 kills, 8 digs

Records – UNOH 13-15, St. Xavier 17-14

University of St. Francis 3, UNOH 1

At Grand Rapids, Mich.

Set Scores – 30-28, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

UNOH Leaders – Kayleigh Hulst 22 assists, 1 ace, Stephanie Hanewold 5 kills, 3 blocks, Megan Richwine 17 kills, Kelsey Fiely 12 digs, Kendall Stoll 13 kills, 6 digs, Taina’ Soranzo 17 digs, Julia Larsson 13 assists

St. Francis Leaders – Cassidy Rammel 12 kills, 3 aces, Nikki Marshall 11 digs, Becca Pruden 9 kills, Chloe Hubner 25 assists, 7 digs, Sam Soltis 16 assists, 9 digs, Valorie Flick 16 digs, Megan Diagostino 8 kills

Men’s Soccer

Hanover 4, Bluffton 0

Goals: Thomas Doering, Dominic Isadore, Matthew Eldridge, Chris Roe (H)

Assists: Cameron Childers, Ryan Keeney, Dylan Castaneda (H)

Shots on goal: Bluffton 0; Hanover 11

Saves: Rafael Di Maio, Chris Brashear (H) 0; M. Hardman-Zimmerman (B) 7

UNOH 5, Lourdes 0

At Sylvania, Oh

Goals – Fernando Rizo, Carlos Garces Suarez, Carlos Monterrey, Pepe Cejudo, Nelson De La Pava (UNOH)

Shots – UNOH 22, Lourdes 5

Saves – Nikola Kahvedzic (UNOH) 2, Jose Cedillo (LU) 4

Ohio Northern 1, John Carroll 1

At Ada, Oh

Goals – Dustin Lorenzo (ONU), Dalton Browsky (JC)

Shots – ONU 19, John Carroll 16

Saves – Dean McNeil (ONU) 6, Liam McIntosh (John Carroll) 6

Women’s Soccer

ONU 3, John Carroll 1

At John Carroll

Goals: Alyssa Manley 2, Abbey Oswald (ONU); Lexie Keller (JC)

Assists: Haley Moss 2, Abbey Oswald (ONU); Andrea Regrut (JC)

Shots on goal: ONU 7; JC 6

Saves: Meagan Grierson (ONU) 3; Rhianna Guarnera (JC) 4

UNOH 7, Lourdes 0

At Sylvania, OH

Goals – Evdokia Popadinova, Camilla Anderson 2, Bogca Horvath, Julie Cazanave, Laura Blanchard, Kristin Tveit (UNOH)

Shots – UNOH 41, Lourdes 4

Saves – Tayla Gould (UNOH) 1, Kiley Transit (LU) 16

Hanover 12, Bluffton 0

At Hanover, Ind.

Goals – Anna Cornacchione, Daria Volker 2, Taylor Davis, Shelby Adams, Jessie Comorosky, Maisyn Garland, Stephanie Iglesias, Chandler Turner, Claire Stockwell, Shannon Hawkins, Haley Rees (H)

Shots – Hanover 31, Bluffton 1

Saves – Emma DeBolt (H) 1, Courtney Davis (B) 8

Football

Bluffton 28, Hanover 18

At Bluffton

Score by quarters:

Hanover `3`7` 0` 8`– `18

Bluffton `7` 7` 7` 7`– `28

Scoring:

H—Goepfrich 38 field goal

B—Sheehan 65 pass to Dell (Watkins kick)

H—Gutermuth 7 run (Goepfrich kick)

B—Speice 38 pass to Dell (Watkins kick)

B—White 30 interception return (Watkins kick)

B—Sheehan 35 pass to Dell (Watkins kick)

H—Gutermuth 8 pass to Windell (Gutermuth to Windell)

Hanover Bluffton

14` First downs `13

253` Total yardage `333

141` Rushing yardage `105

112` Passing yardage `228

14-32-2` Passing (Com-Att-Int) `20-32-0

8-35.8` Punts-Average `8-33.8

2-18` Penalties-Yards `1-15

Individual leaders:

Passing: H—Gutermuth 14-32-112; B—Sheehan 19-31-190

Rushing: H—Gutermuth 17-93; B—Carroll 15-70

Receiving: H—Taylor 5-41; B—Dell 5-158

John Carroll 20, Ohio Northern 16

At ONU

Score by quarters:

John Carroll`6`7` 0` 7`– `20

ONU `6` 7` 3` 0`– `16

Scoring:

JC – Kukura 1 run (kick blocked)

ONU – Williams 63 run (kick failed)

ONU – Allen 13 pass from Freed (French kick)

JC – Kukura 3 run (Danko kick)

ONU – French 22 field goal

JC – Golphin 13 run (Danko kick)

John Carroll ONU

22` First downs `12

309` Total yardage `310

178` Rushing yardage `83

131` Passing yardage `227

19-33-1` Passing (Com-Att-Int) `15-28-3

4-43.8` Punts-Average `83-48.3

7-60` Penalties-Yards `9-79

Individual leaders:

Passing: JC—Anthony Moeglin 19-33-131; ONU—Will Freed 15-28-227

Rushing: JC—Ro Golphin 21-109; ONU—Christiaan Williams 20-113

Receiving: JC—Marshall Howell 7-41; ONU—Reed Allen 6-134

From Friday

Colleges

Volleyball

UNOH 3, Governors State 0

At Grand Rapids, Mich.

Set scores: 25-19, 25-13, 25-19

GSU leaders: Lizette Gonzalez 15 assists, Erika Halverson 6 kills, Hayley Wacker 3 aces, 11 digs.

UNOH leaders: Kayleigh Hulst 15 assists, 9 aces, Megan Richwine 9 kills, Taina’ Soranzo 11 digs.

UNOH 3, Indiana Uni.-South Bend 0

At Grand Rapids, Mich.

Set scores: 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

IU SB leaders: Ashley McClintock 11 kills, Leah Wimmer 20 assists, Janelle Rehlander 11 digs.

UNOH leaders: Kayleigh Hulst 23 assists, Kendall Stoll 10 kills, Taina’ Soranzo 15 digs.