Passing on the tradition of hunting

If we want to perpetuate the sport of hunting, we have to pass along not only our heritage, but our reasons and ethics for continuing this American tradition.

The major youth hunts (for hunters 17 and under) of the year come up only a month apart.

The youth small game season takes place on successive weekends (Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30) while the youth deer gun season is slated for Nov. 19-20. These hunts take place on public and private land.

During the small game season, youths hunt for rabbit, pheasant and any other legal game in season. The Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) releases numerous pheasants each weekend on several wildlife areas. The wildlife areas are listed on page 30 of the 2016-17 Ohio Hunting & Trapping Regulations booklet or online a wildohio.gov.Youth also may participate in the White Star Park and Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area in Sandusky County. Permits are available at Creek Bend Farm in Lindsey on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. And on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. You can find additional information at sanduskycountyparks.com.

During the small game hunts, youths muse be accompanied by a non-hunting adult.

Pheasant hunting season opens Friday, Nov. 4, and remains open through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, with a daily bag limit of two rooster (male) birds. No hens (females) may be killed. Females are all brown while the males have a green head, a red and brown body and long tail feathers. Statewide pheasant hunting hours are sunrise to sunset.

The youth deer gun hunt has been extremely popular. The hunt takes place on Nov. 19-20. Again, youths must be accompanied by an non-hunting adult. All youths and non-hunting adults must wear hunter orange.

Ed Herndon, who works for the NRA’s Youth Hunter Education Challenge program would like to grow the program in Ohio.

He explained the YHEC is, “an advanced hunter education program that provides opportunities for youth 18 and under to improve their hunting knowledge and shooting skills through eight shooting and education events under simulated hunting situations. The program has been around since 1985 and events are held around the country over the course of 1-2 days. The NRA supports these programs by providing many of the event materials for free as well marketing support, insurance, and grants.”

Herndon is interested in contacting groups and organizations that may be interested in learning more about the YHEC program. He said typical event hosts are sportsman’s clubs, hunting clubs, shooting ranges and individuals who are passionate about hunting and want to pass on the tradition to the next generation.

Interested persons or groups may contact Herndon at Edward Herndon, program coordinator, YHEC | outdoor recreational programs, recreational programs and ranges, National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22030. You may phone 703-267-1508 or email [email protected]

Sometimes finding one illegal activity may lead officials to another one.

Such was the case for State Wildlife Officer Brad Buening assigned to Van Wert County. Finding a person in possession of catching snapping turtles before the season opened led Buening to find some deer antlers that appear suspicious.

According to the DOW, the wildlife officer received an anonymous tip about an individual who had caught turtles several weeks before the season opened on July 1. Buening spoke to the suspects about the complaint. The individual denied all allegations of catching turtles early. He told Buening he was aware turtle season did not open until July 1. However, Buening noticed several turtle traps in the back of the man’s truck. When Buening asked about the traps, the man brought the officer to a large tank on the property where the wildlife officer found four snapping turtles.

Buening then discovered several deer antlers next to the tank that looked suspicious. The antlers also were seized and later verified to be illegally acquired.

The individual was summoned into the Putnam County Municipal Court and was subsequently found guilty on four wildlife charges. The individual lost his hunting privileges for one year, was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines, $316 in court costs, and has to pay restitution on one set of deer antlers valued at $1,887.65.

Al Smith Guest Columnist

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. You may contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL

