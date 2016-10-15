Ohio State notebook: Wedding bands for some; football and marching bands for others

MADISON, Wisc. — While Ohio State against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium was the biggest event for 80,000 people on Saturday, it wasn’t the biggest thing happening for everyone in town.

Around five hours before OSU and Wisconsin kicked off, there were couples getting married around two miles from the stadium in the state capitol.

One couple was saying their vows in the rotunda of the building while another had reserved the general assembly room to say their “I do’s” in front of 600 invited guests.

A tour guide at the capitol said this was not unusual. “We get a lot of weddings,” she said.

How much is a lot? “Around 2,000 a year,” she said. Most of the weddings are on weekends, she said, but they have happened on any day of the week.

Booker out, Hill back: Junior linebacker Dante Booker was inactive for a fifth consecutive game with a knee injury that has proved to be worse than first thought.

Booker, who started and was injured in the opener against Bowling Green, has a strained posterior cruciate ligament in addition to the medial collateral ligament strain he was originally diagnosed with.

Wide receiver K.J. Hill returned to action after being sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

Two big winners: Since 2004, Ohio State and Wisconsin have the two best records in Big Ten games, going into Saturday night’s game.

Ohio State is 83-15 in that time span and Wisconsin is 68-30. In all games since 2004 among Power Five Conference schools, Alabama (92) has the most wins. Ohio State (84) is second and Oregon (81) is third.

Before Saturday night, Wisconsin was 75-9 at home since 2004. Ohio State is 80-4 at home since 2004.

Scouts watching again: Scouts from six NFL teams were listed on the press box seating chart Saturday night.

The teams requesting a seat were: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Ohio State notebook

By Jim Naveau [email protected]

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414 or on Twitter at @Lima_Naveau.

