St. Marys’ Schmitmeyer finishes 5th at state

COLUMBUS — St. Marys’ Jill Schmitmeyer followed her 1-over 71 from Friday with a 78 Saturday to finish fifth and earn first-team all-state honors in the Division II girls golf state championship Saturday at The Ohio State University Gray Course.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Schmitmeyer said about finishing in the top five, which bettered the seventh-place finish of her brother Michael in the 2007 Division I state championship.

St. Marys coach and Jill’s father, Steve, said unlike Friday, Jill “got out of her rhythm a little bit” and had to scramble more Saturday but Jill said she was still “super excited” to finish in the top five.

JSchmitmeyer said her father “did a great job of trying to keep me relaxed.

“I think I’ve learned no matter what happens, no matter what shot you hit, you can’t change the past. You have to keep it together.”

Prior to the postseason, Schmitmeyer played on the Roughrider boys team and hitting off the men’s tees during the regular season made her “more familiar with the yardages on some of the longer holes” at state according to her coach.

Jill Schmitmeyer said playing on the boys team helped her with not being phased when her competitors at state outdrove her.

Eaton’s Sarah Willis shot her second straight 68 to finish first overall followed by Shelby’s Alexis Jones (140). Independence’s Sophia Trombetta and Monroe’s Sammi Blackburn tied for third at 142.

Schmitmeyer said she plans to play in college and now that the high school season has ended she can “start thinking about where I want to go.”

Boys golf

Division III state tourney

SUNBURY — Kalida shot a second day 353 for two-round total of 691, good for seventh place at the par-72 NorthStar Golf Club. Christian Nartker had the low two-day score (83-84 — 167) for the Wildcats followed by Jeff Knueve (85-84 — 169), Josh Klausing (84-92 — 176), Trent Siebeneck (86-93 — 179) and Collin Nartker (99-95 — 194).

Miller City (375-352 — 727) finished 11th, led by Davis Lammers (89-81 — 170) and followed by Luke Lammers (92-89 — 181), Jacob Schimmoeller (94-88 — 182), Kelvin Stechschulte (100-100 — 200) and Boyd Vance (110-94 — 204). Lincolnview’s Joshah Rager finished tied for 15th (77-87 — 164) in the individual scoring.

Cincinnati Seven Hills (319-329 — 648) was the team winner with Van Buren (328-330 — 658) finishing second. Columbiana’s Jared Wilson (71-71 — 142) was the medalist.

Girls soccer

Allen East 3, Ada 0

ADA — Allen East’s Jade Meyer scored the 100th goal of her varsity career and also had the 50th career varsity assist. Julia Meyer had two goals and an assist and Kassidy Reneau made to saves in earning the shutout in goal.

Lima Central Catholic 12,

Crestview 0

CONVOY — The Thunderbirds (8-4-4) had 10 different players score against the Knights (0-13)

Shawnee 3, Coldwater 1

Alaina Behnke had three goals and Maura Hoying scored one.

All-WOSL

Lehman Catholic’s Hannah Fogt (player of the year) and Jeremy Lorenzo (coach of the year) earned top honors in the Western Ohio Soccer League for this season.

Joining Fogt on the first team were: Allen East’s Leah Casey and Jade Meyer, Anna’s Claire Bensman and Taylor Noll, Coldwater’s Maura Hoying and Madie Schoenherr, Lehman Catholic’s Moriah Pauley, Molly Safreed and Camille Brown (goalie) and LCC’s Cameron Rice.

Girls tennis

Watt finishes 4th

BOWLING GREEN — Wapakoneta’s Madison Watt finished fourth at the Division II district and will be competing at state. Watt fell 6-0, 6-1 to Perkins’ Olivia Rohrbacher in the semifinals and then lost 6-1, 6-2 to Lexington’s Sylvia Goldsmith in the third-place match.

Boys soccer

Lima Senior 4, Ada 1

Nick Shauf had two goals and fellow Spartans Cole Mericle and Caden Fry had one each. Nate Allen had Ada’s goal.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Kalida 3

KALIDA — Bryce Schroeder had three goals. O-G’s Ethan White and Evan Balash and Kalida’s Aden Fersch, Carter Moore and Kevin Hamburg each had a goal.

All-WOSL

Botkins’ Kaleb Hanby (player of the year) and Jackson Center’s Kylan Booser earned top honors in the Western Ohio Soccer League for this season.

Joining Hanby on the first team were Botkins’ Trent Egbert, Fairlawn’s Drew Brautigam, Jackson Center’s Gavin Booser, Lehman Catholic’s Jake Emrick and John Henry Frantz, LCC’s Ben Brinkman and Stephen Taflinger and Temple Christian’s Levi Shenk, Cameron Worsham and D.J. Clay (goalie).

Botkins won the league championship with an 8-0-1 record.

Volleyball

Shawnee 3, LCC 0

The Indians won 25-15, 25-19, 25-14. Olivia Brock had 17 assists and nine digs, Emilly Allen had 11 assists, five digs and three aces, Hailey Manuel had seven kills and seven blocks, Norah Painter had 18 kills, and Jaden Addis had 11 digs for Cleveland.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

Columbus Grove 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Titans won 25-15, 25-16, 25-11. Jordan Alt had nine kills and four blocks, Emily Annesser had 18 assists and 11 digs and Claire Eiden had 20 digs for O-G.

Columbus Grove’s Carlee McCluer had eight kills and Rylee Sybert had 10 digs and 13 assists for the Bulldogs.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.