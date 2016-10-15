Looking back not in cards for Borland

MADISON, Wisc. — Something drew Chris Borland back to city where he was a standout linebacker for the University of Wisconsin two days before Ohio State and the Badgers played Saturday night, but it wasn’t the match-up of two Top Ten teams at Camp Randall Stadium.

Borland, a Kettering Alter graduate who played for Wisconsin from 2009-2013, became one of the most prominent figures in the discussion of football and concussions when he walked away from football after becoming a starter in his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2014.

He came back to Madison as one of the speakers at a luncheon last Thursday in which former athletes, including Ohio State’s Maurice Clarett, talked about athletes’ health and well being.

Borland, at 5-feet, 11-inches and 246 pounds, did not have a classic linebacker’s dimensions, but he played with a smoldering intensity and launched his body like missile at ball carriers.

He had more than 100 tackles three of the four seasons he started at Wisconsin and totaled 48 tackles for losses and 16 sacks.

The 49ers took him in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft. He started the last eight games for them that season and was regarded as one of the top rookies in the league.

And then in March 2015, Borland announced he was giving up football because he was concerned about the long-term effects of the game on his brain. Doing that meant he would be giving up a $540,000 contract for his second year with the 49ers and paying back 3/4 of his signing bonus of $617,000.

Among other things since retiring, Borland has traveled to Europe, had an internship at the Carter Center focusing on mental health and has begun to pursue a master’s degree.

In past interviews he has said he doesn’t sit around reminiscing about his playing days but admits it’s hard to match the feelings that come with the roar of the crowd of nearly 100,000 people. He has said he doesn’t follow football but also doesn’t go out of his way to avoid it.

He was quoted in the Capital Times on Thursday as saying that going from being a premier athlete to a job seeker in another field can be eye opening.

“You’re qualified for an entry-level job,” he said. “That’s a tough pill for many players to swallow.”

Borland’s decision to give up a game he had played since he was a child and the excitement, fame and money that came with it raised awareness of concussions. It remains to be seen what the long-term effects will be on the discussion of football and brain injuries.