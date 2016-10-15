Defiance sweeps WBL titles

WAPAKONETA — At last year’s Western Buckeye League Championships, Van Wert’s Calahan Wolfrum pulled away from the pack of Defiance runners, en route to winning the boys race. However, Defiance’s tight pack of runners nailed down the team title.

Saturday’s WBL race wasn’t much different.

Wolfrum, made his move with about 800 meters to go in the race and went on to clock a winning time of 16 minutes, 26.92 seconds on the 5,000-meter course on the Wapakoneta campus. Defiance’s Zach Lochmiller, who finished second at last year’s league meet, found himself in the same position Saturday as Wolfrum pulled away for the win. Lochmiller finished second in 16:32.70.

Defiance’s top five runners finished in the top seven spots. Behind Lochmiller, teammates Hayden Howerton (third, 16:50.34), Jesse Schlatter (fourth, 17:02.55), Nathan Schlatter (fifth, 17:08.11) and Hunter Sheery (seventh, 17:12.27) rounded out Defiance’s scorers.

The rest of the top 12 runners in the boys race included Ottawa-Glandorf’s Le’on Palomo (sixth, 17:09.86), Shawnee’s Jon Wahlie (eighth, 17:13.77), Defiance’s Mhalicki Bronson (ninth, 17:14.77) and Drew Rogers (10th, 17:15.50), Celina’s Ethan Ly (11th, 17:23.87) and Van Wert’s Dylan Lautzenheiser (12th, 17:32.44). The top 12 placers claimed first-team all-WBL honors. The next 10 placers earned Special Mention.

In the boys final team scores, Defiance defeated second-place Van Wert 21-73. Ottawa-Glandorf finished third (116), Shawnee was fourth (121), Celina came in fifth (136), Wapakoneta was sixth (144), Bath was seventh (184), Elida came in eighth (205), St. Marys was ninth (229) and Kenton finished 10th (258).

Wolfrum, a sophomore, knew he had to stay under control the first part of Saturday’s race.

“I took it (the race) over probably going into the last mile,” Wolfrum said. “But, Zach (Lochmiller) was still there, right beside me, giving me good competition. Then, the last half mile is when I started to pull away.

“I was confident the last 800 (meters), because I held back the first mile-and-a-half. I was completely relaxed the first mile or so. Honestly, I was kind of nervous the first half of the race, because I knew they (Defiance) had run good times. In the past, they’ve had some good races. I knew they were out to get me.”

Longtime Defiance coach Obie Mouser said his strategy paid off for the most part. “We wanted Calahan (Wolfrum) to work most of the meet,” Mouser said. “We wanted him to really work. I had two kids jump to the front. So, Calahan did a nice job. He pulled in behind us and cut in there, and we’re working the first couple miles for him. And now Calahan is fresh. We had to make him work. And he made us work. That’s what happened up front. But, I think it (the strategy) did its job on the rest of them. I thought we ran a great race. This course was deceivingly hard.”

In the girls race, it came down to the final stretch, as St. Marys’ Kelly Wilker pulled away from Wapakoneta’s Allie Zofkie for the victory in 19:17.40. Zofkie finished in 19:38.86. And like Wolfrum, Wilker defended her title from a year ago.

“I had to break her,” University of Dayton-bound Wilker said. “I’ve raced her enough. She’s a very comparable runner to myself. I started to sprint on her toward the end. I knew I just had to push the last 800 (meters). It’s all worth it now.”

Wilker displayed a great deal of patience, early in the race.

“We were pretty much neck-and-neck,” Wilker said. “I let her (Zofkie) set the pace. I tucked right behind her shoulder for most of the race. Then, I waited until about the last 800 meters and took off.”

In the girls final team standings, Defiance slipped past Shawnee for the team title, 41-72. St. Marys finished a close third (76). Celina (fourth, 115), Wapakoneta (fifth, 116), Van Wert (sixth, 122), Bath (seventh, 191), O-G (eighth, 213) and Kenton (ninth, 227) rounded out the rest of the field.

Rounding out the top 12 runners in the girls race included St. Marys’ Morgan Henschen (third, 20:02.27), Shawnee’s Faith Baxter (fourth, 20:02.53), Defiance’s London Moening (fifth, 20:06.91), Shay Soukup (sixth, 20:07.71) and Ashley Weidenhamer (seventh, 20:08.27), Van Wert’s Jerica Huebner (eighth, 20:08.27), Wapakoneta’s Paige Schneider (ninth, 20:33.94), Defiance’s Emily Poling (10th, 20:43.34), Shawnee’s Lexie Marshall (11th, 20:47.88) and Celina’s Sara Wenning (12th, 20:57.60).

Northwest Conference

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lincolnview won the boys team title, while Columbus Grove notched the girls crown.

In the boys race, Lincolnview defeated second-place Crestview 35-65. Columbus Grove finished third (68), Paulding was fourth (82), Spencerville came in fifth (128), Bluffton was sixth (188), Ada finished seventh (195) and Allen East came in eighth (207).

On the girls side, Columbus Grove placed its top five runners in the first seven spots, en route to a 22-60 victory over second-place Crestview. Lincolnview finished third (64), Ada came in fourth (107) and Paulding was fifth (116).

Lincolnview’s Austin Elick won the boys race in 16:33.41, while Columbus Grove’s Boone Brubaker finished second (16:49.88).

In the girls race, Crestview’s Ashley Bowen pulled away for the win in 18:55.89. Columbus Grove’s trio of Taylor Ellerbrock (second, 19:41.69), Alyssa Ellerbrock (third, 20:01.27) and Leah Myerholtz (fourth, 20:07.06) were not far behind.

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

LIMA — St. Francis won the boys team title at Faurot Park with 38 points followed by Whitmer (58), Fremont Ross (79), Findlay (95), Toledo St. John’s (96), Clay (141), Toledo Central Catholic (214) and Lima Senior (230).

Whitmer’s Nathan Cousino was the race winner in a time of 16:21. Kyius Simpson was the top finisher for Lima Senior, finishing 35th in a time of 18:37.

Notre Dame Academy (39) was the girls winner followed by St. Ursula Academy (68), Whitmer (83), Findlay (93), Clay (128), Fremont Ross (139) and Toledo Central Catholic (158). Notre Dame’s Madeline Vining was the top individual winner with a time of 19:48. Journey Seffernick was the top Lima Senior finisher, coming in 50th with a time of 34:37.

Northwest Central Conference

Lehman Catholic won the boys and girls championships.

The Cavalier boys finished with 36 points followed by Hardin Northern (43), Upper Scioto Valley (69) and Waynesfield-Goshen (74). Hardin Northern’s Nick Bame was the boys race winner with a time of 17:07. USV’s Brady Hipsher was second (17:57).

The Lehman girls finshed with 23 points. Hardin Northern (33) was second. W-G’s Bailie Barrington won the girls race in a time of 20:01.

Van Wert's Calahan Wolfrum was the boys race winner at Saturday's Western Buckeye League Championships in Wapakoneta. Runners compete in Saturday's Western Buckeye League Championships in Wapakoneta. Runners battle for position during Saturday's Western Buckeye League Championships in Wapakoneta.

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

Results Boys WBL Championships At Wapakoneta Team scores: 1. Defiance 21, 2. Van Wert 73, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 116, 4. Shawnee 121, 5. Celina 136, 6. Wapakoneta 144, 7. Bath 184, 8. Elida 205, 9. St. Marys 229, 10. Kenton 258 Top 25: 1. Calahan Wolfrum (VW) 16:26.92, 2. Zach Lochmiller (D) 16:32.70, 3. Hayden Howerton (D) 16:50.34, 4. Jesse Schlatter (D) 17:02.55, 5. Nathan Schlatter (D) 17:08.11, 6. Le’on Palomo (O-G) 17:09.86, 7. Hunter Sheery (D) 17:12.27, 8. Jon Wahlie (S) 17:13.77, 9. Mhalicki Bronson (D) 17:14.77, 10. Drew Rogers (D) 17:15.50, 11. Ethan Ly (C) 17:23.87, 12. Dylan Lautzenheiser (VW) 17:32.44, 13. Jordan Bowers (W) 17:37.85, 14. Noah Tobin (SM) 17:38.28, 15. Josh Rosengarten (O-G) 17:45.37, 16. Cade Chiles (VW) 17:46.71, 17. Vincent Abrams (B) 17:47.29, 18. Thane Cowan (VW) 17:47.79, 19. Brent Siefker (O-G) 17:49.68, 20. Hunter Lynch (C) 17:56.20, 21. Aidan Kruse (E) 17:57.68, 22. Isaac Webb (W) 18:00.76, 23. Will Zofkie (W) 18:03.33, 24. Gabe Williams (S) 18:06.41, 25. Josh Kuhlman (S) 18:07.07. Top Kenton finisher: 39. Jacob Manns (18:41.63). NWC Championships At Columbus Grove Team Scores: 1. Lincolnview 35, 2. Crestview 65, 3. Columbus Grove 65, 4. Paulding 82, 5. Spencerville 128, 6. Bluffton 188, 7. Ada 195, 8. Allen East 207 Top 25: 1. Austin Elick (L) 16:33.41, 2. Boone Brubaker (CG) 16:49.88, 3. Austin Conrad (S) 17:05.64, 4. Karter Tow (L) 17:05.83, 5. Simeon Shepherd (P) 17:08.60, 6. Preston Brubaker (CG) 17:18.44, 7. Wyatt Richardason (C) 17:23.64, 8. Grant Mumaugh (CG) 17:30.48, 9. Tracey West (L) 17:33.84, 10. Jacob Keysor (L) 17:35.20, 11. Alek Bowersock (L) 17:36.19, 12. Collin Puckett (C) 17:38.03, 13. Bailey Manz (P) 17:45.16, 14. Gabe Smith (C) 17:47.57, 15. Caleb Bagley (C) 17:49.25, 16. Jonny Schmiedebusch (AE) 17:49.73, 17. Dylan Sparks (C) 17:55.53, 18. Robert Modic (S) 18:04.75, 19. Dayton Pracht (P) 18:10.53, 20. Devon Bill (L) 18:18.28, 21. Carson Shull (P) 18:22.04, 22. Joe Sadowski (L) 18:28.69, 23. Seth Andreas (B) 18:32.23, 24. Marcus Miller (P) 18:33.03, 25. Austin Sager (CG) 18:36.28. Top Ada finisher: 34. Eric Armbrecht (19:21.16) NWCC Meet Team Scores - 1. Lehman Catholic 36, 2. Hardin Northern 43, 3. Upper Scioto Valley 69, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen 74 Top 15 Finishers – 1. Nick Bame (HN) 17:07, 2. Brady Hipsher (USV) 17:57, 3. Chris Goettemoeller (LC) 17:59, 4. Dawson Carmen (WG) 18:53, 5. Isaiah Winhoven (LC) 18:55, 6. Alec Williams (Perry) 19:02, 7. Brandon Simmons (LC) 19:03, 8. Gabe Sheldon (HN) 19:04, 9. Trey Risner (USV) 19:17, 10. Brady Lamb (HN) 19:32, 11. Keaton Miller (Perry) 19:39, 12. Matt McDonald (LC) 19:44, 13. Ethan Williams (Riverside) 19:46, 14. David Allen (HN) 20:17, 15. Elias Bezy (LC) 20:18. Girls WBL Championships At Wapakoneta Team scores: 1. Defiance 41, 2. Shawnee 72, 3. St. Marys 76, 4. Celina 115, 5. Wapakoneta 116, 6. Van Wert 122, 7. Bath 191, 8. Ottawa-Glandorf 213, 9. Kenton 227 Top 25: 1. Kelly Wilker (SM) 19:17.40, 2. Allie Zofkie (W) 19:38.86, 3. Morgan Henschen (SM) 20:02.27, 4. Faith Baxter (S) 20:02.53, 5. London Moening (D) 20:06.91, 6. Shay Soukup (D) 20:07.71, 7. Ashley Weidenhamer (D) 20:08.27, 8. Jerica Huebner (VW) 20:26.96, 9. Paige Schneider (W) 20:33.94, 10. Emily Poling (D) 20:43.34, 11. Lexie Marshall (S) 20:47.88, 12. Sara Wenning (C) 20:57.60, 13. Abby Horvath (D) 20:58.61, 14. Anne Hardy (S) 20:59.40, 15. Hope Baxter (S) 21:01.81, 16. Maggie Lenhart (D) 21:03.76, 17. Charis Barnes (B) 21:16.18, 18. Caylee Phillips (VW) 21:19.99, 19. Sidney Sutton (W) 21:21.73, 20. Lauren Cisco (SM) 21:23.50, 21. Lauren McDonough (C) 21:30.05, 22. Laura Wilker (SM) 21:42.61, 23. Julia Springer (VW) 21:47.10, 24. Emma Deters (B) 21:47.56, 25. Sawyer Weitzel (C) 21:51.47. Top Kenton finisher: 27. Jenna Gibson (22:00.08). Top O-G finisher: 32. Maggie Rump (22:08.1). Top Elida finisher: 69. Sarah Hawkins (24:13.43). NWC Championships At Columbus Grove Team scores: 1. Columbus Grove 22, 2. Crestview 60, 3. Lincolnview 64, 4. Ada 107, 5. Paulding 116 Top 25: 1. Ashley Bowen (C) 18:55.89, 2. Taylor Ellerbrock (CG) 19:41.69, 3. Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 20:01.27, 4. Leah Myerholtz (CG) 20:07.06, 5. Ragen Harting (C) 20:25.69, 6. Sydney Hoff (B) 20:44.35, 7. Macy McCluer (CG) 20:58.75, 8. Sydney Witteborg (CG) 21:14.99, 9. Victoria Snyder (L) 212:29.78, 10. Leanndra Price (CG) 21:34.27, 11. Rylee Bryne (L) 21:47.31, 12. Abbie James (A) 21:53.79, 13. Madeline Snyder (L) 22:01.65, 14. Alena Looser (L) 22:05.71, 15. Kirsten Malsam (CG) 22:14.21, 16. Alycea Ruhlen (CG) 22:32.98, 17. Brooke Ripley (C) 22:47.89, 18. Olivia Ennis (A) 22:57.05, 19. Sidney Kohart (P) 23:16.63, 20. Allie Choi (CG) 23:19.51, 21. Christine Clapsaddle (P) 23:36.46, 22. Kaitlyn Price (CG) 23:41.58, 23. Lauren Schumm (C) 24:12.32, 24. Lydia Saylor (C) 24:13.33, 25. Alivia McMichael (S) 24:25.15. NWCC Meet Team Scores – 1. Lehman Catholic 23, 2. Hardin Northern 33 Top 10 Finishers – 1. Bailie Barrington (WG) 20:01, 2. Alanna O’Leary (LC) 20:15, 3. Maria Schmiesing (LC) 20:43, 4. Franki Benjarano (HN) 22:22, 5. Kaylyn Cook (HN) 22:50, 6. Cassie DeMoss (Perry) 23:20, 7. Taylor Parker 23:24, 8. Caitlyn Elliott (Riverside) 23:42, 9. Audrie Durham (WG) 23:52, 10. Theresa Flood (LC) 24:24. Top Upper Scioto Valley Finisher: 17. Alexa Lowry 28:26.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

