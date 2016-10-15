Burden seeks elusive 300 game

It happens in all sports that we follow. We are listening to a game on radio or watching it on television and suddenly an announcer will give a statistical fact, more often than not unique, about a player and we will be amazed. Generally it is about a fete or a milestone that we felt the athlete had already accomplished.

Bowling is not any different. Take the case of Jon “Hoss” Burden. Hoss has been an integral part of the bowling community for quite awhile. He is a member of the LBA Hall of Fame – easily an individual that could be recognized for not only meritorious but also superior performance to the game in our area. Certainly he has experienced all there is to experience.

To the contrary … it seems until very recently he had never rolled a perfect game. Color me surprised. He has multiple 800 sets and any number of additional honor scores but until conquering Southgate Lanes in Bluffton a couple of Tuesdays or so ago he had never shot a 300 game.

He and wife Sue raised their children well with both daughter Laura and son Nick reaching the 300 game plateau and I am sure that at some point Matt will join them as well.

Have to give credit to son Nick for this message, reinforced by Laura as they welcomed dad to the club.

Nice rolling big Hoss!

Another congrats to Shelley Ambroza…

It is almost like the names Shelley Ambroza and 600 actual champion are synonymous terms. Among her storied bowling career are any number of 600 titles. This past weekend she repeated her success in the District 600 event held at Westgate Lanes.

Information is not yet in my hands for the handicap portion of the the tournament but the 680 series rolled by Ambroza easily led the field for the tourney.

I want to give a huge thank you to Sue Wilson who made me aware of the timing of the event and to Sharon Edwards who introduced me to the District officers and tournament officials.

Will be gathering further info on the event this next week and will look into just how many titles our immediate area has in this event, I know of at least one other and if anyone else has gone back to back for the gold.

277 is a nice number …

While it is always nice to salute 300 games like in the case of Hoss and another well nicknamed individual Dan “Fuzz” Ruck who pulled off another perfecto this past week at Astro Lanes in Wapak, sometimes another number is an even more interesting number.

In this case the number would be 277 as in the 277 games rolled by Drew Ambroza, Laura Burden and Betty Hollon this past week at 20th Century Lanes.

The first two names of this group are very recognizable. Drew tallied his in junior play last Saturday. While scores are up in junior action, especially on the high school side of things, 277 games and higher are still relatively rare.

Drew had to concede family bragging rights to his sister Abbey who rolled her first 600, a 611. I have to give him credit for handling that with grace when taking into consideration the tough fantasy football losses he has experienced in the Ambroza family league.

Hmm an Ambroza shooting 600! Could there be another 600 champ on the horizon?

Genetics was key in the case of the aforementioned Laura Burden as well. We will never be surprised about what she rolls. As mentioned she has rolled a 300, challenged for the City Singles and has numerous honor scores. This 277 rolled in a ladies league simply fits the theme.

It was the accomplishment of Hollon that may have been even more impressive. True enough she may have stole the strike in the 8th frame with a Brooklyn strike, but the ninth strike was very solid before leaving a solid 4-7 pin leave in the tenth frame. She finished with a spare and nine pins for 277.

Hollon’s performance was in the senior league where 277 games by a female or a male are not necessarily rare but they are uncommon. She now holds the high game for the league featuring some solid performers.

Congrats Betty, you really did a great job keeping us focused on the moment, way to handle the pressure.

Support your junior bowler week …

If you have a youth involved in junior bowling in the Lima USBC, this is the time for you to be at the lanes when they bowl league. First and foremost you should be there to celebrate their victories and help them deal with loss … secondly have some interaction with the proprietors or junior program directors at Ada, Bluffton, 20th and Westgate to assure your child has a team to bowl with in the upcoming association event Oct. 29.

They will be more than willing to help make that happen for you.

Let’s do what we can to make them have to add another shift or so to the tourney. Every adult and youth needs to experience Southgate Lanes.

See you at the lanes …

