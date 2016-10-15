Posted on by

Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 14

Ada 38, Bluffton 14

Akr. Buchtel 21, Akr. Ellet 20

Akr. Garfield 36, Akr. Kenmore 6

Akr. Hoban 21, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Akr. Manchester 21, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 6

Akr. Springfield 42, Mogadore Field 7

Akr. SVSM 28, Cle. Hts. 0

Alliance Marlington 47, Minerva 16

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Circleville Logan Elm 28

Anna 47, Rockford Parkway 7

Ansonia 22, Union City Mississinawa Valley 7

Apple Creek Waynedale 39, Rittman 33

Ashland 23, Bellville Clear Fork 14

Ashville Teays Valley 21, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

Athens 36, Wellston 14

Aurora 42, Copley 28

Avon 30, Amherst Steele 0

Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Williamsport Westfall 40

Baltimore Liberty Union 30, Circleville 27

Barberton 28, Kent Roosevelt 14

Barnesville 45, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Pandora-Gilboa 31

Batavia Clermont NE 22, Batavia 6

Bay Village Bay 35, Vermilion 0

Beachwood 60, Painesville Harvey 34

Beaver Eastern 45, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Bedford 26, E. Cle. Shaw 19

Belfry, Ky. 36, Warrensville Hts. 0

Bellbrook 42, Day. Northridge 0

Bellefontaine 42, Spring. Shawnee 0

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 54, St. Paris Graham 13

Bellevue 62, Willard 0

Belmont Union Local 28, St. Clairsville 7

Beloit W. Branch 42, Can. South 40

Berea-Midpark 45, N. Olmsted 43

Berlin Center Western Reserve 53, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 59, Caldwell 22

Bidwell River Valley 41, McArthur Vinton County 6

Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 40, Bridgeport 6

Blanchester 41, Williamsburg 6

Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Elmore Woodmore 35

Bowerston Conotton Valley 61, Beallsville 8

Bowling Green 62, Sylvania Southview 21

Bradford 40, New Madison Tri-Village 27

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49, Wadsworth 27

Brookville 55, Eaton 28

Bryan 23, Delta 19

Bucyrus Wynford 35, Attica Seneca E. 12

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, Oak Glen, W.Va. 7

Caledonia River Valley 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 12

Cambridge 41, Zanesville 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 21, Waynesville 0

Campbell Memorial 32, Warren Champion 16

Can. Cent. Cath. 38, Massillon Jackson 35

Can. Glenoak 19, Can. McKinley 2

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Mansfield Madison 36

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 55, Grove City Christian 0

Canfield S. Range 49, Columbiana Crestview 0

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Howard E. Knox 13

Carey 48, Morral Ridgedale 6

Carlisle 34, Milton-Union 28

Casstown Miami E. 36, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22

Castalia Margaretta 63, Kansas Lakota 28

Celina 43, Van Wert 12

Centerburg 60, Marion Elgin 12

Centerville 24, Clayton Northmont 23

Chagrin Falls 34, Geneva 14

Chardon 40, Painesville Riverside 14

Chardon NDCL 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 14

Chesapeake 41, S. Point 3

Chesterland W. Geauga 21, Wickliffe 7

Chillicothe Unioto 34, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 21, Piketon 20

Cin. Colerain 28, Fairfield 0

Cin. Country Day 31, Hamilton New Miami 8

Cin. Hillcrest 40, Miami Valley Christian Academy 34

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 44, Cin. N. College Hill 22

Cin. Indian Hill 49, Cin. Madeira 0

Cin. La Salle 35, Cols. St. Charles 7

Cin. Mariemont 16, Reading 13

Cin. Mt. Healthy 48, Cin. NW 14

Cin. Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 32

Cin. Summit Country Day 55, Cin. Clark Montessori 6

Cin. Sycamore 49, Cin. Princeton 14

Cin. Taft 48, Day. Meadowdale 37

Cin. Turpin 38, Cin. Anderson 21

Cin. Winton Woods 26, Cin. Elder 14

Cin. Withrow 32, Milford 31, OT

Cin. Wyoming 62, Cin. Finneytown 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14, Chillicothe 13

Cle. Glenville 44, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hay 47, Cle. John Marshall 0

Cle. John Adams 22, Cle. Lincoln W. 6

Cle. Rhodes 36, Cle. Whitney Young 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Cin. Moeller 7

Cle. VASJ 38, Youngs. Valley Christian 0

Coldwater 14, Versailles 7

Collins Western Reserve 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 28

Cols. Beechcroft 41, Cols. Centennial 0

Cols. Bexley 42, London 7

Cols. DeSales 54, Logan 7

Cols. Eastmoor 29, Cols. Independence 6

Cols. Grandview Hts. 46, London Madison Plains 6

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 63, Bloom-Carroll 14

Cols. Hartley 42, Cols. Watterson 7

Cols. Marion-Franklin 14, Cols. Briggs 7

Cols. Northland 40, Cols. Linden McKinley 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Marysville 21

Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Africentric 12

Cols. West 56, Cols. South 14

Cols. Whetstone 20, Cols. Mifflin 14

Columbia Station Columbia 35, Brooklyn 0

Conneaut 49, Girard, Pa. 21

Corning Miller 35, Stewart Federal Hocking 8

Cortland Lakeview 45, Poland Seminary 13

Cory-Rawson 41, Vanlue 6

Covington 38, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 16

Creston Norwayne 30, W. Salem NW 6

Crown City S. Gallia 28, Wahama, W.Va. 20

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Burton Berkshire 28

Danville 31, Loudonville 0

Day. Belmont 47, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6

Day. Carroll 43, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Day. Chaminade Julienne 34, Cin. McNicholas 27

Day. Ponitz Tech. 33, Reigning Sports Academy 14

Defiance Ayersville 55, Holgate 8

Defiance Tinora 23, Sherwood Fairview 20

DeGraff Riverside 45, Lima Perry 7

Delaware Hayes 19, Thomas Worthington 7

Delphos Jefferson 20, Convoy Crestview 12

Dover 24, Coshocton 21

Dublin Scioto 35, Mt. Vernon 7

E. Can. 56, Strasburg-Franklin 21

E. Liverpool 63, Rayland Buckeye 12

Edgerton 30, Haviland Wayne Trace 21

Elida 49, Kenton 48

Erie McDowell, Pa. 28, Austintown Fitch 21, OT

Euclid 32, Brunswick 24

Fairview 40, Lorain Clearview 20

Fayetteville-Perry 41, Day. Jefferson 20

Findlay Liberty-Benton 35, Arlington 28

Frankfort Adena 39, Southeastern 21

Franklin 63, Monroe 35

Fremont St. Joseph 30, Crestline 16

Ft. Loramie 20, Sidney Lehman 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14

Galion 28, Milford Center Fairbanks 25

Garfield Hts. 41, Richfield Revere 31

Genoa Area 43, Fostoria 12

Germantown Valley View 42, Day. Oakwood 41

Gibsonburg 43, Lakeside Danbury 6

Girard 48, Newton Falls 24

Glouster Trimble 34, Reedsville Eastern 0

Grafton Midview 56, Lakewood 7

Granville 28, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19

Grove City Cent. Crossing 43, Galloway Westland 35

Groveport-Madison 35, Newark 21

Hamler Patrick Henry 46, Metamora Evergreen 12

Hannibal River 38, Toronto 31

Harrison 31, Franklin Co., Ind. 20

Harrod Allen E. 41, Columbus Grove 7

Heath 42, Johnstown Northridge 0

Hicksville 48, Antwerp 13

Hilliard Bradley 31, Dublin Jerome 28

Hilliard Darby 16, Worthington Kilbourne 6

Hilliard Davidson 7, Dublin Coffman 6

Hillsboro 28, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14

Holland Springfield 42, Maumee 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Kettering Fairmont 0

Hunting Valley University 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 28

Independence 55, Richmond Hts. 6

Ironton 14, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12

Ironton Rock Hill 51, Gallipolis Gallia 13

Jackson 63, Pomeroy Meigs 7

Jamestown Greeneview 63, S. Charleston SE 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 14, Doylestown Chippewa 3

Johnstown-Monroe 45, Newark Licking Valley 21

Kettering Alter 48, Hamilton Badin 0

Kings Mills Kings 45, Cin. Walnut Hills 6

Kirtland 63, Fairport Harbor Harding 7

Lancaster 21, Gahanna Lincoln 18

Leavittsburg LaBrae 20, Brookfield 14

Leipsic 60, N. Baltimore 20

Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Spring. Greenon 15

Lexington 48, Millersburg W. Holmes 13

Liberty Center 45, Archbold 14

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Mason 17

Lima Bath 43, Lima Shawnee 40

Lima Cent. Cath. 52, Bluffton, Ind. 6

Lisbon David Anderson 33, Columbiana 13

Lockland 32, Day. Christian 27

Lorain 44, Maple Hts. 22

Lore City Buckeye Trail 27, Zanesville W. Muskingum 19

Louisville 49, Carrollton 0

Louisville Aquinas 31, Garfield Hts. Trinity 12

Lyndhurst Brush 48, Eastlake N. 20

Madison 30, Mayfield 20

Magnolia Sandy Valley 29, Newcomerstown 8

Mansfield Sr. 35, Wooster 21

Mantua Crestwood 41, Rootstown 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Recovery 0

Marion Harding 41, Marion Pleasant 21

Martins Ferry 69, Carrick, Pa. 0

Massillon Perry 35, Uniontown Lake 0

Massillon Tuslaw 14, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 12

Massillon Washington 45, Akr. Firestone 14

McComb 34, Van Buren 0

McConnelsville Morgan 20, Crooksville 14

McDonald 47, Mineral Ridge 10

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Dola Hardin Northern 20

Mechanicsburg 55, Spring. NE 0

Medina 50, Shaker Hts. 18

Medina Buckeye 38, Oberlin Firelands 14

Medina Highland 49, Tallmadge 6

Miamisburg 55, Lebanon 20

Middlefield Cardinal 20, Gates Mills Hawken 13

Middletown Fenwick 38, Cin. Purcell Marian 7

Middletown Madison Senior 51, New Lebanon Dixie 25

Milan Edison 35, Huron 14

Minster 40, New Bremen 23

Mogadore 35, Garrettsville Garfield 20

Monroeville 18, Ashland Crestview 14

Montpelier 27, W. Unity Hilltop 9

Morrow Little Miami 42, Hamilton Ross 7

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49, Arcadia 13

Mt. Gilead 55, Galion Northmor 40

Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Bethel-Tate 34

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 51, Cin. Deer Park 7

N. Can. Hoover 35, Green 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Lucas 20

N. Royalton 66, Macedonia Nordonia 56

Napoleon 14, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7

Navarre Fairless 34, Orrville 14

Nelsonville-York 63, Albany Alexander 0

New Albany 34, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

New Carlisle Tecumseh 28, Urbana 7

New Concord John Glenn 21, Zanesville Maysville 14

New London 45, Plymouth 43

New Matamoras Frontier 28, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 22, 2OT

New Middletown Spring. 48, E. Palestine 13

New Philadelphia 49, Marietta 7

New Richmond 41, Batavia Amelia 14

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Bucyrus 40

Northwood 71, Oregon Stritch 34

Norton 27, Streetsboro 21

Norwalk 46, Cols. East 0

Norwood 46, Goshen 41

Oak Harbor 14, Sandusky Perkins 6

Oberlin 30, Rocky River Lutheran W. 29

Olmsted Falls 29, Avon Lake 28

Oregon Clay 20, Fremont Ross 13

Orwell Grand Valley 51, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 25

Parma Padua 21, Cle. Benedictine 14

Pataskala Licking Hts. 82, Hebron Lakewood 27

Pemberville Eastwood 24, Millbury Lake 0

Peninsula Woodridge 47, Akr. Coventry 12

Perry 52, Orange 27

Perrysburg 26, Sylvania Northview 13

Philo 33, New Lexington 0

Pickerington Cent. 17, Pickerington N. 14

Pikeville, Ky. 49, Lucasville Valley 21

Piqua 36, Vandalia Butler 26

Plain City Jonathan Alder 34, Richwood N. Union 14

Port Clinton 27, Clyde 21

Portsmouth 51, Proctorville Fairland 46

Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Portsmouth Sciotoville 27, Oak Hill 26

Powell Olentangy Liberty 31, Lewis Center Olentangy 0

Ravenna 27, Lodi Cloverleaf 23

Ravenna SE 34, Atwater Waterloo 7

Reynoldsburg 34, Grove City 13

Ridgeway Ridgemont 26, Waynesfield-Goshen 13

Rocky River 31, Parma 13

Rossford 28, Tontogany Otsego 24

Salem 42, Alliance 32

Salineville Southern 24, Leetonia 21

Sandusky 42, Tiffin Columbian 6

Sarahsville Shenandoah 48, Belpre 13

Sebring McKinley 54, Lowellville 20

Shadyside 28, Bellaire 7

Sheffield Brookside 60, Sullivan Black River 17

Shelby 49, Ontario 7

Smithville 28, Dalton 21

Solon 46, Elyria 28

Sparta Highland 42, Fredericktown 9

Spencerville 52, Paulding 18

Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Cedarville 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 21, Spring. NW 0

Springboro 66, Fairborn 42

Springfield 32, Beavercreek 27

St. Henry 28, Delphos St. John’s 14

St. Marys Memorial 41, Defiance 0

Steubenville 35, Cardinal O’Hara, N.Y. 14

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 40, Richmond Edison 39

Stow-Munroe Falls 37, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Struthers 20, Hubbard 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Malvern 8

Swanton 41, Wauseon 7

Sycamore Mohawk 28, Upper Sandusky 26

Thornville Sheridan 42, Dresden Tri-Valley 24

Tipp City Bethel 21, New Paris National Trail 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 7, Greenville 6

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Findlay 7

Tol. Ottawa Hills 52, Edon 24

Tol. St. John’s 42, Lima Sr. 35

Tol. Start 22, Tol. Woodward 14

Tol. Whitmer 39, Tol. St. Francis 9

Trenton Edgewood 58, Oxford Talawanda 6

Trotwood-Madison 50, Riverside Stebbins 21

Troy 31, Sidney 6

Troy Christian 28, Arcanum 21

Twinsburg 21, Hudson 12

Uhrichsville Claymont 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 15

Vienna Mathews 34, Southington Chalker 15

W. Chester Lakota W. 33, Middletown 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7

W. Liberty-Salem 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

Wapakoneta 31, Ottawa-Glandorf 21

Warren Central, Ind. 19, Cin. St. Xavier 18

Washington C.H. 48, Greenfield McClain 34

Waterford 37, Racine Southern 7

Waverly 19, Portsmouth W. 6

Weir, W.Va. 47, Vincent Warren 0

Wellington 30, LaGrange Keystone 14

Wellsville 32, Hanoverton United 7

Westerville Cent. 31, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14

Westerville S. 10, Westerville N. 9

Westlake 52, N. Ridgeville 37

Wheelersburg 41, Minford 10

Whitehall-Yearling 47, W. Jefferson 34

Willoughby S. 45, Chagrin Falls Kenston 38

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54, Manchester 0

Wilmington 35, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7

Windham 65, Newbury 56

Wintersville Indian Creek 16, Lisbon Beaver 15

Wooster Triway 35, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14

Worthington Christian 41, Millersport 13

Xenia 41, W. Carrollton 6

Youngs. Boardman 21, Youngs. Ursuline 14, OT

Youngs. Mooney 35, Warren Harding 34

Zanesville Rosecrans 38, Warsaw River View 0

