Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 14

Ada 38, Bluffton 14
Akr. Buchtel 21, Akr. Ellet 20
Akr. Garfield 36, Akr. Kenmore 6
Akr. Hoban 21, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
Akr. Manchester 21, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 6
Akr. Springfield 42, Mogadore Field 7
Akr. SVSM 28, Cle. Hts. 0
Alliance Marlington 47, Minerva 16
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Circleville Logan Elm 28
Anna 47, Rockford Parkway 7
Ansonia 22, Union City Mississinawa Valley 7
Apple Creek Waynedale 39, Rittman 33
Ashland 23, Bellville Clear Fork 14
Ashville Teays Valley 21, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
Athens 36, Wellston 14
Aurora 42, Copley 28
Avon 30, Amherst Steele 0
Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Williamsport Westfall 40
Baltimore Liberty Union 30, Circleville 27
Barberton 28, Kent Roosevelt 14
Barnesville 45, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Pandora-Gilboa 31
Batavia Clermont NE 22, Batavia 6
Bay Village Bay 35, Vermilion 0
Beachwood 60, Painesville Harvey 34
Beaver Eastern 45, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Bedford 26, E. Cle. Shaw 19
Belfry, Ky. 36, Warrensville Hts. 0
Bellbrook 42, Day. Northridge 0
Bellefontaine 42, Spring. Shawnee 0
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 54, St. Paris Graham 13
Bellevue 62, Willard 0
Belmont Union Local 28, St. Clairsville 7
Beloit W. Branch 42, Can. South 40
Berea-Midpark 45, N. Olmsted 43
Berlin Center Western Reserve 53, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 59, Caldwell 22
Bidwell River Valley 41, McArthur Vinton County 6
Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 40, Bridgeport 6
Blanchester 41, Williamsburg 6
Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Elmore Woodmore 35
Bowerston Conotton Valley 61, Beallsville 8
Bowling Green 62, Sylvania Southview 21
Bradford 40, New Madison Tri-Village 27
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49, Wadsworth 27
Brookville 55, Eaton 28
Bryan 23, Delta 19
Bucyrus Wynford 35, Attica Seneca E. 12
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, Oak Glen, W.Va. 7
Caledonia River Valley 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 12
Cambridge 41, Zanesville 14
Camden Preble Shawnee 21, Waynesville 0
Campbell Memorial 32, Warren Champion 16
Can. Cent. Cath. 38, Massillon Jackson 35
Can. Glenoak 19, Can. McKinley 2
Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Mansfield Madison 36
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 55, Grove City Christian 0
Canfield S. Range 49, Columbiana Crestview 0
Cardington-Lincoln 49, Howard E. Knox 13
Carey 48, Morral Ridgedale 6
Carlisle 34, Milton-Union 28
Casstown Miami E. 36, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22
Castalia Margaretta 63, Kansas Lakota 28
Celina 43, Van Wert 12
Centerburg 60, Marion Elgin 12
Centerville 24, Clayton Northmont 23
Chagrin Falls 34, Geneva 14
Chardon 40, Painesville Riverside 14
Chardon NDCL 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 14
Chesapeake 41, S. Point 3
Chesterland W. Geauga 21, Wickliffe 7
Chillicothe Unioto 34, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 21, Piketon 20
Cin. Colerain 28, Fairfield 0
Cin. Country Day 31, Hamilton New Miami 8
Cin. Hillcrest 40, Miami Valley Christian Academy 34
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 44, Cin. N. College Hill 22
Cin. Indian Hill 49, Cin. Madeira 0
Cin. La Salle 35, Cols. St. Charles 7
Cin. Mariemont 16, Reading 13
Cin. Mt. Healthy 48, Cin. NW 14
Cin. Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 32
Cin. Summit Country Day 55, Cin. Clark Montessori 6
Cin. Sycamore 49, Cin. Princeton 14
Cin. Taft 48, Day. Meadowdale 37
Cin. Turpin 38, Cin. Anderson 21
Cin. Winton Woods 26, Cin. Elder 14
Cin. Withrow 32, Milford 31, OT
Cin. Wyoming 62, Cin. Finneytown 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14, Chillicothe 13
Cle. Glenville 44, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. Hay 47, Cle. John Marshall 0
Cle. John Adams 22, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
Cle. Rhodes 36, Cle. Whitney Young 0
Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Cin. Moeller 7
Cle. VASJ 38, Youngs. Valley Christian 0
Coldwater 14, Versailles 7
Collins Western Reserve 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 28
Cols. Beechcroft 41, Cols. Centennial 0
Cols. Bexley 42, London 7
Cols. DeSales 54, Logan 7
Cols. Eastmoor 29, Cols. Independence 6
Cols. Grandview Hts. 46, London Madison Plains 6
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 63, Bloom-Carroll 14
Cols. Hartley 42, Cols. Watterson 7
Cols. Marion-Franklin 14, Cols. Briggs 7
Cols. Northland 40, Cols. Linden McKinley 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Marysville 21
Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Africentric 12
Cols. West 56, Cols. South 14
Cols. Whetstone 20, Cols. Mifflin 14
Columbia Station Columbia 35, Brooklyn 0
Conneaut 49, Girard, Pa. 21
Corning Miller 35, Stewart Federal Hocking 8
Cortland Lakeview 45, Poland Seminary 13
Cory-Rawson 41, Vanlue 6
Covington 38, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 16
Creston Norwayne 30, W. Salem NW 6
Crown City S. Gallia 28, Wahama, W.Va. 20
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Burton Berkshire 28
Danville 31, Loudonville 0
Day. Belmont 47, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6
Day. Carroll 43, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0
Day. Chaminade Julienne 34, Cin. McNicholas 27
Day. Ponitz Tech. 33, Reigning Sports Academy 14
Defiance Ayersville 55, Holgate 8
Defiance Tinora 23, Sherwood Fairview 20
DeGraff Riverside 45, Lima Perry 7
Delaware Hayes 19, Thomas Worthington 7
Delphos Jefferson 20, Convoy Crestview 12
Dover 24, Coshocton 21
Dublin Scioto 35, Mt. Vernon 7
E. Can. 56, Strasburg-Franklin 21
E. Liverpool 63, Rayland Buckeye 12
Edgerton 30, Haviland Wayne Trace 21
Elida 49, Kenton 48
Erie McDowell, Pa. 28, Austintown Fitch 21, OT
Euclid 32, Brunswick 24
Fairview 40, Lorain Clearview 20
Fayetteville-Perry 41, Day. Jefferson 20
Findlay Liberty-Benton 35, Arlington 28
Frankfort Adena 39, Southeastern 21
Franklin 63, Monroe 35
Fremont St. Joseph 30, Crestline 16
Ft. Loramie 20, Sidney Lehman 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14
Galion 28, Milford Center Fairbanks 25
Garfield Hts. 41, Richfield Revere 31
Genoa Area 43, Fostoria 12
Germantown Valley View 42, Day. Oakwood 41
Gibsonburg 43, Lakeside Danbury 6
Girard 48, Newton Falls 24
Glouster Trimble 34, Reedsville Eastern 0
Grafton Midview 56, Lakewood 7
Granville 28, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19
Grove City Cent. Crossing 43, Galloway Westland 35
Groveport-Madison 35, Newark 21
Hamler Patrick Henry 46, Metamora Evergreen 12
Hannibal River 38, Toronto 31
Harrison 31, Franklin Co., Ind. 20
Harrod Allen E. 41, Columbus Grove 7
Heath 42, Johnstown Northridge 0
Hicksville 48, Antwerp 13
Hilliard Bradley 31, Dublin Jerome 28
Hilliard Darby 16, Worthington Kilbourne 6
Hilliard Davidson 7, Dublin Coffman 6
Hillsboro 28, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14
Holland Springfield 42, Maumee 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Kettering Fairmont 0
Hunting Valley University 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 28
Independence 55, Richmond Hts. 6
Ironton 14, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12
Ironton Rock Hill 51, Gallipolis Gallia 13
Jackson 63, Pomeroy Meigs 7
Jamestown Greeneview 63, S. Charleston SE 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 14, Doylestown Chippewa 3
Johnstown-Monroe 45, Newark Licking Valley 21
Kettering Alter 48, Hamilton Badin 0
Kings Mills Kings 45, Cin. Walnut Hills 6
Kirtland 63, Fairport Harbor Harding 7
Lancaster 21, Gahanna Lincoln 18
Leavittsburg LaBrae 20, Brookfield 14
Leipsic 60, N. Baltimore 20
Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Spring. Greenon 15
Lexington 48, Millersburg W. Holmes 13
Liberty Center 45, Archbold 14
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Mason 17
Lima Bath 43, Lima Shawnee 40
Lima Cent. Cath. 52, Bluffton, Ind. 6
Lisbon David Anderson 33, Columbiana 13
Lockland 32, Day. Christian 27
Lorain 44, Maple Hts. 22
Lore City Buckeye Trail 27, Zanesville W. Muskingum 19
Louisville 49, Carrollton 0
Louisville Aquinas 31, Garfield Hts. Trinity 12
Lyndhurst Brush 48, Eastlake N. 20
Madison 30, Mayfield 20
Magnolia Sandy Valley 29, Newcomerstown 8
Mansfield Sr. 35, Wooster 21
Mantua Crestwood 41, Rootstown 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Recovery 0
Marion Harding 41, Marion Pleasant 21
Martins Ferry 69, Carrick, Pa. 0
Massillon Perry 35, Uniontown Lake 0
Massillon Tuslaw 14, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 12
Massillon Washington 45, Akr. Firestone 14
McComb 34, Van Buren 0
McConnelsville Morgan 20, Crooksville 14
McDonald 47, Mineral Ridge 10
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Dola Hardin Northern 20
Mechanicsburg 55, Spring. NE 0
Medina 50, Shaker Hts. 18
Medina Buckeye 38, Oberlin Firelands 14
Medina Highland 49, Tallmadge 6
Miamisburg 55, Lebanon 20
Middlefield Cardinal 20, Gates Mills Hawken 13
Middletown Fenwick 38, Cin. Purcell Marian 7
Middletown Madison Senior 51, New Lebanon Dixie 25
Milan Edison 35, Huron 14
Minster 40, New Bremen 23
Mogadore 35, Garrettsville Garfield 20
Monroeville 18, Ashland Crestview 14
Montpelier 27, W. Unity Hilltop 9
Morrow Little Miami 42, Hamilton Ross 7
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49, Arcadia 13
Mt. Gilead 55, Galion Northmor 40
Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Bethel-Tate 34
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 51, Cin. Deer Park 7
N. Can. Hoover 35, Green 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Lucas 20
N. Royalton 66, Macedonia Nordonia 56
Napoleon 14, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7
Navarre Fairless 34, Orrville 14
Nelsonville-York 63, Albany Alexander 0
New Albany 34, Sunbury Big Walnut 0
New Carlisle Tecumseh 28, Urbana 7
New Concord John Glenn 21, Zanesville Maysville 14
New London 45, Plymouth 43
New Matamoras Frontier 28, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 22, 2OT
New Middletown Spring. 48, E. Palestine 13
New Philadelphia 49, Marietta 7
New Richmond 41, Batavia Amelia 14
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Bucyrus 40
Northwood 71, Oregon Stritch 34
Norton 27, Streetsboro 21
Norwalk 46, Cols. East 0
Norwood 46, Goshen 41
Oak Harbor 14, Sandusky Perkins 6
Oberlin 30, Rocky River Lutheran W. 29
Olmsted Falls 29, Avon Lake 28
Oregon Clay 20, Fremont Ross 13
Orwell Grand Valley 51, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 25
Parma Padua 21, Cle. Benedictine 14
Pataskala Licking Hts. 82, Hebron Lakewood 27
Pemberville Eastwood 24, Millbury Lake 0
Peninsula Woodridge 47, Akr. Coventry 12
Perry 52, Orange 27
Perrysburg 26, Sylvania Northview 13
Philo 33, New Lexington 0
Pickerington Cent. 17, Pickerington N. 14
Pikeville, Ky. 49, Lucasville Valley 21
Piqua 36, Vandalia Butler 26
Plain City Jonathan Alder 34, Richwood N. Union 14
Port Clinton 27, Clyde 21
Portsmouth 51, Proctorville Fairland 46
Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Portsmouth Sciotoville 27, Oak Hill 26
Powell Olentangy Liberty 31, Lewis Center Olentangy 0
Ravenna 27, Lodi Cloverleaf 23
Ravenna SE 34, Atwater Waterloo 7
Reynoldsburg 34, Grove City 13
Ridgeway Ridgemont 26, Waynesfield-Goshen 13
Rocky River 31, Parma 13
Rossford 28, Tontogany Otsego 24
Salem 42, Alliance 32
Salineville Southern 24, Leetonia 21
Sandusky 42, Tiffin Columbian 6
Sarahsville Shenandoah 48, Belpre 13
Sebring McKinley 54, Lowellville 20
Shadyside 28, Bellaire 7
Sheffield Brookside 60, Sullivan Black River 17
Shelby 49, Ontario 7
Smithville 28, Dalton 21
Solon 46, Elyria 28
Sparta Highland 42, Fredericktown 9
Spencerville 52, Paulding 18
Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Cedarville 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 21, Spring. NW 0
Springboro 66, Fairborn 42
Springfield 32, Beavercreek 27
St. Henry 28, Delphos St. John’s 14
St. Marys Memorial 41, Defiance 0
Steubenville 35, Cardinal O’Hara, N.Y. 14
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 40, Richmond Edison 39
Stow-Munroe Falls 37, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Struthers 20, Hubbard 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Malvern 8
Swanton 41, Wauseon 7
Sycamore Mohawk 28, Upper Sandusky 26
Thornville Sheridan 42, Dresden Tri-Valley 24
Tipp City Bethel 21, New Paris National Trail 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 7, Greenville 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Findlay 7
Tol. Ottawa Hills 52, Edon 24
Tol. St. John’s 42, Lima Sr. 35
Tol. Start 22, Tol. Woodward 14
Tol. Whitmer 39, Tol. St. Francis 9
Trenton Edgewood 58, Oxford Talawanda 6
Trotwood-Madison 50, Riverside Stebbins 21
Troy 31, Sidney 6
Troy Christian 28, Arcanum 21
Twinsburg 21, Hudson 12
Uhrichsville Claymont 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 15
Vienna Mathews 34, Southington Chalker 15
W. Chester Lakota W. 33, Middletown 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7
W. Liberty-Salem 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
Wapakoneta 31, Ottawa-Glandorf 21
Warren Central, Ind. 19, Cin. St. Xavier 18
Washington C.H. 48, Greenfield McClain 34
Waterford 37, Racine Southern 7
Waverly 19, Portsmouth W. 6
Weir, W.Va. 47, Vincent Warren 0
Wellington 30, LaGrange Keystone 14
Wellsville 32, Hanoverton United 7
Westerville Cent. 31, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14
Westerville S. 10, Westerville N. 9
Westlake 52, N. Ridgeville 37
Wheelersburg 41, Minford 10
Whitehall-Yearling 47, W. Jefferson 34
Willoughby S. 45, Chagrin Falls Kenston 38
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54, Manchester 0
Wilmington 35, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
Windham 65, Newbury 56
Wintersville Indian Creek 16, Lisbon Beaver 15
Wooster Triway 35, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14
Worthington Christian 41, Millersport 13
Xenia 41, W. Carrollton 6
Youngs. Boardman 21, Youngs. Ursuline 14, OT
Youngs. Mooney 35, Warren Harding 34
Zanesville Rosecrans 38, Warsaw River View 0