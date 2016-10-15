Lima area high school football players of the week

• Elida quarterback Isaac McAdams was 35 for 48 with 505 yards with 5 touchdowns and one interception. Cole Harmon caught 6 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Unruh had 12 catches for 136 yards and four touchdowns in Elida’s 49-48 win over Kenton.

• Bath’s Kaden Sullivan rushed for 174 yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns and was 13 of 21 for 185 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

• Ada quarterback Seth Conley was 32 of 42 for 363 yards and three touchdowns and teammate Owen Conley had 12 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown. Ada receiver Chase Sumner had nine catches for 117 yards and one touchdown.

• Spencerville’s Calvin Wilson had 8 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns and Keaton Lotz had 192 carries on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

• Lima Central Catholic quarterback Brendan Stolly threw for two scores and ran for three touchdowns. Stolly was 11 of 18 for 118 yards and two touchdowns