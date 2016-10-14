LIMA — Lima Central Catholic improved to 2-6 on the season Friday night with a 52-6 victory against Bluffton, Indiana, at Spartan Stadium. T-Bird quarterback Brendan Stolly threw for two scores and ran for three touchdowns. Stolly was 11 of 18 for 118 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and Raquan White rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown. LCC receiver Thomas Williams had 5 catches for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Ada 38, Bluffton 14

BLUFFTON — Ada quarterback Seth Conley was 32 of 42 for 363 yards and three touchdowns and teammate Owen Conley had 12 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown. Ada receiver Chase Sumner had nine catches for 117 yards and one touchdown. Bluffton’s Dakota Bricker rushed for 134 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.

Allen East 41, Columbus Grove 7

HARROD — Allen East quarterback Spencer Miller was 3 of 6 for 72 yards and one touchdown and rushed 9 times for 134 yards and one touchdown. Kyle Nickles had a rushing touchdown from 6 yards out and Caleb Spencer ran one in from 35 yards ot. Brent Wilson also scored on a 22 yard touchdown run. Bulldog Brady Hauenstein rushed 6 times for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Spencerville 52, Paulding 18

PAULDING — Bearcat Calvin Wilson had 8 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns and Keaton Lotz had 192 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

Western Buckeye League

Elida 49, Kenton 48

KENTON — Elida quarterback Isaac McAdams was 35 for 48 with 505 yards with 5 touchdowns and one interception. Cole Harmon caught 6 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Unruh had 12 catches for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Kenton’s Trent Hites was 23 of 46 for 326 yards with three touchdowns and three interception. Hites also ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

St. Marys 41, Defiance 0

DEFIANCE — St. Marys quarterback Dustin Howell was 11 of 14 for 79 yards and one touchdown and Roughrider running back Julius Fisher rushed for 89 yards on 7 carries and two touchdowns. St. Marys receiver Seth Vorhees had four catches for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Other WBL scores: Celina 43, Van Wert 12

Northwest Central

Conference

Upper Scioto Valley 64, Hardin Northern 20

McGUFFEY — Rams running back Austin Sloan rushed for 87 yards on four attempts and one touchdown and quarterback Jason Moots rushed for 82 yards on five carries and one touchdown. Also scoring touchdowns on the ground were Chase Rose and Croft Bauer. Rose also had two catches for 72 yards. USV moved into a tie with Lehman Catholic for the top spot in the conference. Both are 4-1 in the NWCC.

Other NWCC scores: Ridgemont 26, Waynesfield-Goshen 13, Riverside 45, Perry 7; Fort Loramie 20, Lehman Catholic 0.

Midwest Athletic Conference

St. Henry 28, Delphos St. John’s 14

ST. HENRY — Blue Jay Aaron Reindel rushed for one touchdown from 4 yards out and Jacob Youngpeter hooked up with Timothy Kreeger from 10 yards out to account for Delphos’ two scores.

Other MAC scores: Anna 47, Parkway 7; Marion Local 42, Fort Recovery 0; Minster 40, New Bremen 23; Coldwater 14, Versailles 7.

Elsewhere

Toledo St. John’s 42, Lima Senior 35

TOLEDO — Spartan Jaden Walker had 22 carries for 119 yards on 22 carries and Keaton Upshaw caught five passes for 135 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Malik Hobson was 9 of 12 for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Other area scores: Cory-Rawson 41, Vanlue 6; Indian Lake 62, Greenon 15; Hopewell-Loudon 34, Pandora-Gilboa 31; Leipsic 60, North Baltimore 20.

Jose Nogueras can be reached at 567-242-0468.

