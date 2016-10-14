Wapak brings down O-G

WAPAKONETA — For a second, it looked like disaster.

On the snap, the ball squirted away like a bar of soap from Wapakoneta quarterback Manny Vorhees.

But in spite of the fumble on fourth-and-1, Vorhees scrambled to make something out of nothing.

Vorhees’ first down was critical in Wapakoneta’s 31-21 victory Friday night over Ottawa-Glandorf at Harmon Field.

The victory kept Wapakoneta (8-0, 7-0 Western Buckeye League) tied for first place with St. Marys (7-0 WBL). Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1, 6-1 WBL) took its first loss.

It marked Wapakoneta’s 33rd straight WBL victory.

“Our goal is WBL title,” Vorhees said. “The streak is not important to us.”

And while the Redskins had numerous highlight-reel runs, it was a botched run that keyed the late fourth-quarter drive.

Wapakoneta was clinging to a 24-21 lead and had fourth-and-1 at the O-G 42 with 3:55 to play. The Titans had just pounded out a 10-play TD drive to cut the Redskins’ lead to 24-21 with 5:01 left.

Vorhees fumbled the snap, but quickly went down and scooped it up. He then went straight up the middle for a 3-yard gain and a first down at the O-G 39.

“It was supposed to be a sweep, but I fumbled the snap,” Vorhees said. “I looked up and I was scared to death. I got the ball and was just hoping I got a yard.”

One play later, Maddux Liles turned the right side and went for a 39-yard TD. That pushed the Wapak lead to 31-21 with 2:11 to go.

“That play kind of typified our night,” Wapak coach Travis Moyer said. “I thought our kids gave great effort for 48 minutes in all three phases.”

Liles said, “Our offensive line did well. We were more physical than them.”

The Titans entered the game with the No. 1 rush defense in the WBL, giving up only 71 yards-per-game. But Wapak ended up pounded out 327 yards rushing yards.

“Our defense played well all year long, but we haven’t seen this type of attack and they found some seams and were able to hit some big plays,” O-G coach Ken Schriner said. “They gashed us in the first half with a couple of big plays to put us on our heels, then they were able to continue down the field in the second half to make big drives against us.’’

Liles led the way with 159 yards on 15 carries. He had TD runs of 4, 6, 1 and 39 yards. He also had two catches for 29 yards, including a 20-yard grab in the fourth quarter to help key the team’s third TD.

“It was gutsy effort and his catch signified his night,” Moyer said of Liles. “And I thought our line played exceptionally well most of the game.”

The Redskins’ Landon Hall finished with 135 yards on 16 carries, with most of his yards coming up the gut and off tackle.

O-G’s 6-foot-4 Jay Kaufman showed why he can run as well as he can throw. He ran for 76 yards on 20 carries. In the air, he completed 16 of 30 for 215 yards. He was picked off once.

Wapak also sacked Kaufman three times.

Connor Niese ran for 57 yards on 10 carries. O-G wide receiver Richie Knowlton had nine receptions for 124 yards.

O-G scored first on a 1-yard run by Kaufman to take a 7-0 lead with 8:12 left in the first quarter.

Wapakoneta ripped off two big runs in the second quarter, with each one leading to a Redskins’ score.

Hall broke loose on a 64-yard dive play to take the ball to the O-G 14. Three plays later, Liles swept the left side for a 4-yard TD to tie the game at 7. That came with 9:08 left in the second.

Next, it was Liles turn to get free. He swept the left side for 58 yards before he was taken down at the O-G 9. Two plays later, Liles scored on a 6-yard sweep to give Wapak the lead to stay 14-7 with 6:01 left before the half.

Tristan Meyer’s 39-yard field goal pushed the Wapak lead to 17-7 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.

O-G scored twice in the fourth quarter to get within 24-21. Daniel Beemer scored from the 1 and Trent Basinger caught a leaping 20-yard TD pass from Kaufman.

Basinger’s TD made it 24-21, Wapak, with 5:01 to play.

But that was as close as O-G could get.

“They played well up front,” Schriner said. “It was two teams that were smacking each other around. … We just have to battle back and use this as a motivator.”

Wapakoneta’s Maddux Liles tackles Ottawa-Glandorf’s Richie Knowlton after Knowlton made a reception during Friday night’s game at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Wapak-FB-vs-OG-DS8.jpg Wapakoneta’s Maddux Liles tackles Ottawa-Glandorf’s Richie Knowlton after Knowlton made a reception during Friday night’s game at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta.

WBL winning streak reaches 33

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.