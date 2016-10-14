DELPHOS — Taking advantage of mistakes by your opponent is always a key to victory in any game and in any sport.

Delphos Jefferson took advantage of two huge fumbles by Crestview and claimed a 20-12 win Friday night in Northwest Conference action at Stadium Park.

The Wildcats improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the NWC to keep alive their hopes for a four-peat as league champions and a berth in postseason play.

Hunter Binkley scored on a 1-yard run with 2:54 left to play in the first quarter and Drew Reiss kicked the extra point to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

The Knights answered immediately when sophomore quarterback Drew Kline dashed 82 yards on the first Crestview play from scrimmage, but, the Knights missed the extra point attempt and the score stood at 7-6 after one quarter of play.

Jefferson answered again when Brenen Auer went in from one yard out to cap a 64-yard, five play drive that was highlighted by a 41-yard run by Binkley. Reiss converted the extra point to put the Wildcats up 14-6.

Kline would strike again for Crestview just before halftime but this time it would be with his arm. Kline danced around waiting for a receiver to get open and finally hit Charles Stefanek with an 18-yard scoring pass to pull the Knights to within two points at 14-12.

This time the Knights attempted a running play to tie the game but the Delphos defense stiffened and stuffed the running play to take the 14-12 lead to the half.

“We didn’t take care of extra points two times in the first half,” Crestview coach Jared Owens said. “That hurts in a close game.”

The third quarter was scoreless but the Knights had a big play followed by a big turnover. Derek Dealey of Crestview (5-3, 2-3 NWC) intercepted Jefferson quarterback Jace Stockwell to give the Knights the ball at the Delphos 41-yard line.

On third and five from the 36 yard line, Kline got loose around the right end for 15 yards but was stripped of the ball and it was recovered by Auer to give Delphos the ball at its own 21-yard line.

“It came down to who made the least mistakes; we had tons of opportunities in that second half.” Owens said. “We have to eliminate those mistakes.”

The Wildcats would go on a 14 play, 79 yard drive that culminated in Stockwell going in from 1-yard out to put Delphos up 20-12 with 6:33 left in the game. But the extra point that would have given the Wildcats a two score lead was missed and the Knights were still alive.

Kline completed back to back passes to wide receiver Chase Clark good for 8 yards and then 49 yards to put Crestview at the Delphos 27-yard line. But the next play from scrimmage saw the ball snapped over the head of Kline, who was in the shotgun formation, and Stockwell recovered for the Wildcats to halt the Crestview drive.

Delphos then was able to run the clock down to 2:35 before turning the ball over to the Knights at their own 12-yard line. Crestview was unable to convert and Delphos ran out the clock after they took over the ball.

“That (Crestview) is a great team and we knew that it would be a four quarter battle.” Delphos coach Chris Sommers said. We made a few mistakes of our own but were able to put a nice drive together when we needed it. I thought we played well on both sides of the ball.”

Binkley led the way for the Wildcats with 162 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Auer chipped in with 16 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Kline paced Crestview with 130 rushing yards on 14 carries.

By Mike Miller [email protected]

