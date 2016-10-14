St. Marys’ Schmitmeyer 4th at state after 1st round

COLUMBUS — St. Marys’ Jill Schmitmeyer shot an opening round 1-over 71 to be in fourth place after the first day of the girls Division II state golf championship on The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course.

“It was awesome,” St. Marys coach Steve Schmitmeyer said. “It was a pretty solid round of golf. She had really good tempo.”

Coach Schmitmeyer said he could think of only about three shots she did not hit well and with a little more putting luck she may have been in the lead.

Shelby’s Alexis Jones and Eaton’s Sarah Willis share the lead after each shooting a 68. Independence’s Sophia Trombetta shot a 70 to be in third. Independence leads the team event at 328 with Milan Edison (331) in second and Shelby (337) in third. Play resumes today.

Boys Division III

SUNBURY — Kalida is in sixth place after the first day of competition at the par-72 NorthStar Golf Club with a team score of 338. Cincinnati Seven Hills (319) is in first with Van Buren (328), Columbiana (332), Brookfield (333) and Cincinnati Country Day (334) also in the top five. Strasburg-Franklin (339) is in seventh followed by West Union (342), Ottawa Hills (349) and Newark Catholic (356). Seaman North Adams and Miller City are tied for 11th after each finishing at 375.

Christian Nartker had Kalida’s low round of 83 followed by Josh Klausing (84), Jeff Knueve (85), Trent Siebeneck (86) and Collin Nartker (99).

Davis Lammers led Miller City with an 89 followed by Luke Lammers (92), Jacob Schimmoeller (94), Kelvin Stechschulte (100) and Boyd Vance (110).

Lincolnview’s Joshah Rager shot a 77 to put him in a tie for eighth in the individual standings. Columbiana’s Jared Wilson and Arlington’s Cole Thomas are tied atop the leaderboard after each shooting a 71.

Play will resume today.

High school golf roundup

