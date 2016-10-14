Cavaliers fall to Raptors

CLEVELAND — Kyle Lowry scored 25 points and dished out six assists in the first half to help the Raptors cruise past the Cavaliers 119-94 Thursday night.

LeBron James did not play for the Cavaliers, who lost Channing Frye to a sprained right ankle. Kevin Love led Cleveland with 19 points and four rebounds.

Raptors: DeMarre Carroll had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes. … Cory Joseph had 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting in 19 minutes. … Coach Dwane Casey told reporters Terrence Ross did not play after hurting his knee while throwing down a 360 dunk in a team scrimmage earlier in the week. … The Raptors lost by 38 the last time they were in Quicken Loans Arena, for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson made his preseason debut and had eight points and three rebounds in 21 minutes. He has been dealing with a sore left foot. … Kyrie Irving had 13 points and eight assists. … Richard Jefferson started in place of James at small forward, scoring four points in 18 minutes. … The Cavs continue to play without J.R. Smith, the shooting guard who has yet to sign a contract despite public lobbying by James, Love and the rest of the team.

Up next: Toronto (2-2) hosts Buenos Aires on Friday. Cleveland (2-2) visits Chicago on Friday.