Wapak’s Watt qualifies for state in girls tennis

BOWLING GREEN — Wapakoneta’s Madison Watt qualified for state by reaching the singles semifinals during the Division II girls tennis district Thursday at Bowling Green State University.

Watt defeated Perkins’ Serena Bruno 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round and then topped Napoleon’s Andrea Braun 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Watt will play Perkins’ Olivia Rohrbacher in the semifinals at the same venue Saturday. Matches are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

In other singles opening round matches, Lima Central Catholic’s Olivia Kesner lost 6-4, 6-1 to Clyde’s Iga Makal, Shawnee’s Alotus Wei lost 6-1, 6-1 to Port Clinton’s Alyssa Krupp and Bluffton’s Julianna Hotmire lost 6-0, 6-0 to Rohrbacher.

In doubles first-round competition, St. Marys’ Clare Caywood and Jennifer Brown lost 6-2, 6-1 to Bryan’s Trista Savage and Chloe McCashen, Shawnee’s Rishika Avvari and Meghana Chanamolu lost 6-0, 6-1 to Toledo Central Catholic’s Katie Mattimoe and Rachel Gorman, Bluffton’s Katie Wright and Lucie Fett lost 6-0, 6-0 to Toledo Central Catholic’s Maverick Delp and Sophia Spinazze and Wapak’s Kate Henderson and MaKayla Schroeder fell 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Ottawa Hills’ Lauren Stevens and Morgan Billstein.

Division I district

BOWLING GREEN — Neither singles player Ally Harris nor the doubles team of Breanna Jenkins and Miranda Rable, all from Celina, advanced out of the first round Wednesday at Bowling Green State University.

Harris lost 6-1, 6-2 to Grace Almester of St. Ursula and Jenkins and Rable lost 6-1, 6-1 to Taylor Szmania and April Fox of Anthony Wayne. The district continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same venue.

Boys soccer

Celina 5, Kenton 2

KENTON — Celina won its first Western Buckeye League boys soccer title since 2005 as the No. 5 ranked Division II Bulldogs (15-1) finished with an 9-0 league mark.

Jarren Casto had three goes and Brennan Piper and Payton Smalley had one each for Celina.

Elida 4, Bath 1

ELIDA — Jake Taylor had two goals and Corbin Fingerle and Cody Gay each had one for Elida. Bath’s goal scorer was not reported by deadline.

St. Marys 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

ST. MARYS — O-G’s Bryce Schroeder had two goals and St. Marys’ Ethan Rose and Caleb James had one each.

Shawnee 5, Defiance 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Jack O’Connor had three goals and Jackson Schaaf and Cameron Tenwalde had one each.

Max Sweigart had eight saves and Alvaro Aguilar made one to earn the shutout in goal.

Wapakoneta 3, Van Wert 1

Kaden Ware, Charles Knatz and Luke Beach each had a goal.

Van Buren 8, Ada 0

VAN BUREN — Ace Gamble made seven saves for Ada.

Volleyball

Celina 3, Kenton 0

CELINA — The host Bulldogs finished their WBL schedule 9-0 to claim the outright league title with a 25-9, 25-7, 25-4 victory against Kenton.

Alyssa Hoyng had 12 kills, Cora Lutz had three aces, Logan Boley had 10 digs, Paige Duncan had 18 assists and Paige Sutter had 17 assists for Celina.

Allen East 3, Vanlue 0

HARROD — The Mustangs won: 25-14, 25-20, 25-12. Grace Howard had six kills and three blocks and Summer McCloskey had 19 assists and four aces for Allen East.

Lehman Catholic 3,

Temple Christian 0

LIMA — The Cavaliers won 25-10, 25-20, 25-16. Kaitlyn Sutton had seven kills and seven digs, Anna Acklin had 14 assists, Heather Goliver had seven kills and Madelyn Crawford had seven digs for Temple Christian.

Van Wert 3, Wapakoneta 1

The Cougars won 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19. Emma Kohn had 20 kills, Megan Spray had 25 assists, Megan Braun had six blocks and Adrianna Grothouse had five aces and 25 digs for Van Wert. Sarah Pothast had 20 kills and six blocks, Allison Harrod had 14 digs, Emma Miller had 13 digs and Mackenzie Lange had 24 assists for Wapak.

Kalida 3, Pandora-Gilboa 0

PANDORA — The Wildcats won 25-21, 25-18, 25-18. Brooke Kimball had 10 kills, Tori Niese had three blocks, Dana Knueve had nine digs and Tara Gerding had 16 assists for Kalida. Paige Fenstermaker had 12 kills, Brittany Hovest had 16 digs and Addi Diller had 28 assists for P-G.

Ottoville 3, Continental 0

CONTINENTAL — The visitors won 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 Bridget Landin had 10 kills and 11 blocks, CJ Kemper had 12 kills and 11 digs, Emily Landin had 16 digs and Abi Hilvers had 15 assists for Ottoville.

Bath 3, Elida 0

The Wildkittens won 25-16, 25-9, 25-22. Abby Cosart had 24 assists and three aces, Kennedy Metcalf had 16 assists and Caitlyn Renner had 17 digs for Bath. Lindsay Brocklehurst had 13 digs, Maddie Murphy had eight assists, Mallory Etzler had 12 digs and Natalie Carder had five kills for Elida.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, St. Marys 0

OTTAWA — The Titans won 25-21, 25-16, 25-17. Taylor Alt had 14 kills, Emily Annesser had eight kills, four aces, 15 assists and 15 digs, Kendra Kahle had 20 assists and 11 digs and Brooke Kleman had 21 digs for O-G. Ally Angstmann had 10 kills and 12 digs, Madi Howell had 22 assists and Shania Taylor had 14 digs for St. Marys.

Van Buren 3, Bluffton 2

The Pirates fell 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 28-30, 13-15. Emily Stratton had 59 digs, Grace Nickels had 30 assists, Aimee Ritter had 30 assists, Andie Schmutz had 15 kills and 12 blocks and Katie Prater had 13 kills and 17 blocks for Bluffton.

Defiance 3, Shawnee 2

The Bulldogs won 20-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-9. Olivia Brock had 23 assists, 10 kills and 15 digs, Emily Allen had 22 assists, Norah Painter had 25 kills and 28 digs and Jaden Addis and Amanda Medsker each had 21 digs for Bluffton.

Boys golf

Division I district

FINDLAY — Elida’s Drew Sarno had the low round among area players with an 87 to finish in a tie for 27th at the par-72 Red Hawk Run Golf Club. In the team event, Wapak finished 10th with a score of 365. Logan Miller, Jared Miller and Tanner Sweede each shot 89 for the Redskins. Dusty Haggard shot a 98 and Drew Zwiebel finished with a 109 also for Wapak.

Advancing to state were team champion Toledo St. John’s (308) and medalist Jack Kunkel (72) of Sylvania Northview.

Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 2,

Lima Central Catholic 0

SIDNEY — Madison Stolly made 20 saves in goal for LCC against the No. 6-ranked Division III Cavaliers.

Wapakoneta 1, Liberty-Benton 1

FINDLAY — Olivia Cousino had Wapak’s goal.

Ottoville 2, Fort Jennings 1

FORT JENNINGS — Ottoville’s Lindsay Schweller and Kasey Knippen and Fort Jennings’ Annabelle Wisner each had a goal.

