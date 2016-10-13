Bluffton cliams NWC title

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson could only slow down Bluffton for so long.

In the second half, the Pirates took turns swarming the Jefferson goal.

Bluffton scored four second-half goals to post a 5-1 victory over Delphos Jefferson and capture the girls soccer Northwest Conference outright championship Thursday at the Delphos St. John’s Annex Field.

Bluffton (11-4-1 overall) finished 6-0 in the NWC with 18 points. Delphos Jefferson is 9-7, 4-2 in the NWC. Allen East started the day 4-1 in the NWC.

Bluffton senior forward Sarah Theisen, who missed all of last year with a concussion, scored two goals. Freshman midfielder Kayla White had two goals and one assist for the Pirates.

“It’s my first year and it’s really exciting to be a part of it,” White said.

Theisen said, “It’s awesome. I couldn’t have asked for anything else. And I couldn’t have done it without everyone supporting me.”

Bluffton took command in the second half from the back line, through the midfield to the front.

“I think we came out and we were extremely nervous,” Bluffton coach Jared Byers said. “In the second half, we started finding our possession and got it to our goal scorers up top. They can make it happen up there. And we had some excellent crosses from the outside. Everyone played with a little more aggression.”

White gave Bluffton the lead to stay 2-1 on a goal with 31:28 to go. The ball came into the heart of the box off a corner kick. From there, it was batted, but not controlled out by Jefferson.

Bluffton’s Averey Rumer settled it and tapped a pass to White, who pounded it in from 12-yards out.

The match was tied at 1 at the half, before Bluffton’s midfield took control.

“Our midfield sits tight in the middle and we pack the middle,” Byers said. “And our outside forwards helped and needed to get more involved, defensively, in the second half.”

Bluffton outshot Jefferson 21-5 for the match and 14-3 in the second half.

“They found some of our gaps,” Delphos Jefferson coach Josiah Stober said. “And they have good enough players that they were going to finish if they had the opportunity. I think they took advantage of those opportunities and the ball didn’t bounce our way today.”

Jefferson goalkeeper Ally Hastings, along with sweeper Brooke Rice, kept the Wildcats in the match in the first half. Hastings finished with 12 saves.

Bluffton goalkeeper Jadyn Barhorst had three saves.

White scored first for Bluffton, on a header from 10-yards out. The ball was chipped onto White’s head from the right corner by Brooke Koontz. That came with 23:04 left in the first half.

“The pass was just great. There’s no way I wasn’t going to get it after that pass,” White said.

The Wildcats tied it at 1 on a goal by Maddie McConnahea, her 42nd goal of the year. After taking a pass from Arianna Knebel in the offensive third, she dribbled down the right side, then weaved her way up the goal line before firing the shot. That came with 2:18 left before halftime.

Thiesen’s first goal made it 3-1, Bluffton, with 23:49 left. Abbie Parkins scored to push the Bluffton lead to 4-1 with 12:32 to go.

Parkins fed Thiesen for her second goal to make it 5-1 with 10:46 left.

Bluffton kept charging into the offensive third the entire second half. Parkins, White and Theisen all had six shots for the match.

It’s been a long way back for Theisen, who was first injured two years ago. She hugged all her teammates seconds after the final horn.

“(Last year) I just screamed a lot for my teammates,” Theisen said. “But I learned to not to take anything for granted and to play every game like it might be your last.”

By Tom Usher [email protected]

