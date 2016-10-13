Posted on by

Friday night football schedule

Ada at Bluffton, 7 p.m.

Anna at Parkway, 7:30 p.m.

Bath at Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Bluffton (Ind.) at Lima Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Allen East, 7 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue, 7 p.m.

Crestview at Delphos Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Elida at Kenton, 7 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley, 7 p.m.

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa, 7 p.m.

Indian Lake at Greenon, 7 p.m.

Leipsic at North Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Lima Senior at Toledo St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Marion Local at Fort Recovery, 7:30 p.m.

Minster at New Bremen, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta, 7 p.m.

Perry at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Spencerville at Paulding, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Defiance, 7 p.m.

Van Wert at Celina, 7 p.m.

Versailles at Coldwater, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont, 7 p.m.

