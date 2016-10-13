Friday night football schedule

Ada at Bluffton, 7 p.m.
Anna at Parkway, 7:30 p.m.
Bath at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Bluffton (Ind.) at Lima Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Columbus Grove at Allen East, 7 p.m.
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue, 7 p.m.
Crestview at Delphos Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.
Elida at Kenton, 7 p.m.
Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley, 7 p.m.
Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa, 7 p.m.
Indian Lake at Greenon, 7 p.m.
Leipsic at North Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Lima Senior at Toledo St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Marion Local at Fort Recovery, 7:30 p.m.
Minster at New Bremen, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta, 7 p.m.
Perry at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Spencerville at Paulding, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Defiance, 7 p.m.
Van Wert at Celina, 7 p.m.
Versailles at Coldwater, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont, 7 p.m.