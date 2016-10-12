Lima Senior collects girls soccer win

LIMA — Lima Senor earned a Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory Wednesday with a 1-0 win against Fremont Ross at Spartan Stadium.

Kienna Brown scored the match’s only goal on a assist by Skylar Quintero. Spartan goalie Morgan Twining had eight saves.

Liberty-Benton 8, Ada 1

ADA — Katie Butterfield scored Ada’s goal.

Girls tennis

Division I district

BOWLING GREEN — Neither singles player Ally Harris nor the doubles team of Breanna Jenkins and Miranda Rable, all from Celina, advanced out of the first round at Bowling Green State University.

Harris lost 6-1, 6-2 to Grace Almester of St. Ursula and Jenkins and Rable lost 6-1, 6-1 to Taylor Szmania and April Fox of Anthony Wayne. The district continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same venue.

Volleyball

Volley for the Cure

BATH TOWNSHIP — Tonight’s Elida at Bath match is part of Volley for the Cure. The JV match is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow 6:30 p.m. There will be raffle items available to help raise funds.

Colleges

Women’s soccer

ONU 4, Heidelberg

ADA — Ohio Northern scored two goals within the first five minutes of the game at Kerscher Stadium.

Missy Ward, Shelby Stephens and Abbey Oswald each had a goal. There was also an own goal.

The Polar Bears improved to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Student Princes fell to 5-7-2, (0-4-0 Ohio Athletic Conference). Meagan Grierson earned the victory in goal.

Mount St. Joseph 2,

Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — Courtney Davis made four saves in goal for Bluffton (0-9, 0-4 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference).

UNOH 9, Indian Tech 0

LIMA — Camilla Andersen had three goals, Marie Adram had two and Rachel Head, Klara Cahynova, Evdokia Popadinova and Karin Ingram had one each. Tayla Gould was in goal for the Racers.

Men’s Soccer

Mount St. Joseph 2, Bluffton 0

CINCINNATI — Matt Hardman-Zimmerman made six saves in goal for Bluffton (3-10, 0-4 HCAC).

Volleyball

Bluffton 3, Anderson 1

ANDERSON — The Beavers won 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 to go to 16-7 overall and 4-0 in the HCAC. Erin Weisgarber had 55 assists, MacKenzie McFarlin had 24 kills and Lima Central Catholic graduate Sydney Mohler had 33 digs for Bluffton.

Madonna University 3, UNOH 0

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio (10-15, 2-7 HCAC) fell 25-12, 25-12, 25-21. Leah Hofmann had seven kills, Kendall Stoll had six kills, Kayleigh Hulst had 17 assists and Tainà Soranzo had nine digs for the Racers.

Men’ s cross country

ONU still No. 28

ADA — Ohio Northern remained at No. 28 in the fifth weekly United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association coaches poll.

Northern (22-1 overall) is coming off a second place finish at the All-Ohio Championships at Cedarville.

SUNY Geneseo (N.Y.) took the number one spot with 277 points and five first place votes.

