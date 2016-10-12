Elida wins WBL girls soccer title

BATH TOWNSHIP — Elida defeated Bath 4-0 to secure the Western Buckeye League girls soccer championship Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs finished their league schedule with a 6-2-1 mark, giving them 19 points. Celina, which defeated Kenton 3-0, finished second at 5-1-3 (18 points) and Wapakoneta (5-2-2) and Defiance (5-2-2) finished tied for third (17 points).

Aubrey Etzler, Jaydon Hollstein, Jency Jenkins and Jessica Siefker each had a goal and Shyah Wheeler got the shutout in goal.

Wapakoneta 9, Van Wert 0

Claire Burton and Abbie Gesler had two goals each and Cami Lenhart, Drew Peachey, Ellie Settlage and Morgan Follin each had one. Camryn Nouza got the shutout in goal.

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, St. Marys 1

GLANDORF — O-G’s Kadie Hempfling and Erin Kaufman and St. Marys’ Madison Rust each had a goal.

Defiance 2, Shawnee 0

Nikole McPheron made four saves in goal for Shawnee.

Delphos St. John’s 4,

Lincolnview 0

DELPHOS — Hayleigh Bacome had two goals and Mykenah Jackson and Carleigh Ankerman each had one. Kristina Koester made six saves while earning the shutout in goal.

Volleyball

Celina 3, Shawnee 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The visiting Bulldogs clinched at least a share of the Western Buckeye League title with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 victory against the Indians. Celina is now 8-0 in the league. Shawnee is 5-3.

Alyssa Hoyng had 11 kills and four blocks, Mckenna Black and Cora Lutz each had nine kills, Hailey Langenkamp had 20 digs and Paige Duncan had 18 kills for Celina, which will play for the outright WBL title at home against Kenton at 7 p.m. Thursday.

St. Marys 3, Wapkoneta 0

WAPAKONETA — The Roughriders won 25-17, 27-25, 25-16 to go to 7-1 in the WBL. Ally Angstmann had 11 kills and 13 digs, Daniell Bertke had eight kills, Shania Taylor had 26 digs and Madi Howell had 31 assists for St. Marys.

Lima Central Catholic 3,

Spencerville 0

LCC won 25-11, 25-14, 25-6. Mornay McBroom had 11 kills, Courtney Hahn had 27 assists, Ava Nieman had three aces and Taylor Holbrook had 12 digs for the Thunderbirds. Jenson Nagy, Tiffany Work and Abby Satterfield each had two kills for Spencerville.

Bath 3, Kenton 0

The Wildkittens won 25-15, 25-17, 25-11. Abby Cosart had 24 assists, Kennedy Metcalf had 13 kills and Riley Liames had 17 digs.

Ottoville 3, Temple Christian 0

Ottoville won 25-8, 25-11, 25-0. Bridget Landin had eight kills and four aces, CJ Kemper had 12 kills, Quinley Schlagbaum had eight kills and Alexis Thorbahn had 16 assists. Temple Christian’s Kaitlyn Sutton had six kills and 13 digs and Anna Acklin had 10 assists and five digs for Temple Christian.

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Elida 0

O-G improved to 7-1 in the WBL with the 25-10, 25-12 victory. Jordan Alt had four aces, Taylor Alt had seven kills, Emily Annesser had 17 assists and Brooke Kleman had 14 digs for the Titans.

Becca Tshuor had two kills, Isabelle Schrider had four assists, Lindsay Brocklehurst had five digs and Mallory Etzler had three aces for Elida.

Crestview 3, Bluffton 0

CONVOY — The Knights won 25-18, 25-13, 25-14. Abby Bagley had 19 assists, Lexi Gregory had three aces, seven kills and 12 digs, Katie McClure had four aces and nine digs, Ally McCoy had 11 kills and seven blocks and Maddy Lamb had eight assists for Crestview. Emily Stratton had 26 digs, Haley Baker had 20 digs and six kills and Katie Prater had six blocks for Bluffton.

Marion Local 3, New Knoxville 1

The Flyers moved to 7-0 in the Midwest Athletic Conference with the 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15. Kara Evans had 16 kills, Addie Mescher had 13 kills, Carrie Fesenmyer had 34 digs and Maddie Griesdorn had 25 assists for Marion Local.

Kenzie Schroer had eight kills, 20 assists and 17 digs, Shayna Bierlein had 12 kills and 26 digs and Faith Homan had 29 digs for New Knoxville.

Delphos Jefferson 3,

Allen East 2

DELPHOS — The Wildcats won 15-25, 26-24, 8-25, 25-17, 15-10. Abby Kennedy had four aces and 11 kills, Summer McCloskey had 28 assists and Grace Howard had five blocks for Allen East.

Girls golf

Division I district

BOWLING GREEN — Shawnee’s Morgan Altenbach shot a 113 to finish 33rd overall at the par-72 Stone Ridge Golf Club. Medalist Ashley Knight of Sylvania Northview advanced to state with a 75 while St. Ursula won the team title with a score of 330 with Ashland (356) finishing second. Only one team and the individual with the lowest score not on the winning team advanced to the state finals.

Boys soccer

Allen East 2, Ada 2

HARROD — Christian Hedrick and Caleb Austin each had a goal for Allen East.

Bluffton 1, Kalida 0

KALIDA — Luke Young had the match’s only goal. Bluffton goalie Levi Smith have three saves and Kalida counterpart Brayden Recker had seven.

Temple Christian 2, Bath 2

BATH TOWNSHIP — Temple Christian’s Cameron Worsham and Seth Ward and Bath’s Keaton Manley and Trey Burnett each had a goal.

Football

Lima Sr. tickets

on sale Thursday

LIMA — Pre-sale tickets for Lima Senior’s Friday away football game against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit will be on sale from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday.

Tickets will be sold in the Lima Senior Athletic Office via the Activities Entrance located on the east side of the school.

Pre-sale tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. All tickets at the gate will be $7.

The game will be played at Lyden Field on the campus of St. John’s, 5901 Airport Hwy, Toledo. Directions for the game can be picked up in the athletic office.

Colleges

Men’s soccer

ONU 3, Heidelberg 0

TIFFIN — Three second half goals propelled Ohio Northern to a 3victory at Heidelberg in a Ohio Athletic Conference match at Peaceful Valley.

The Polar Bears remained undefeated at 13-0-2 on the season and are 3-0-1 in OAC play, while the Student Princes fell to 5-7 (2-2 OAC).

Jimmy Walkinshaw and Matt Kinkopf each scored goals. The third score was an own goal. Dean McNeil had four saves to register his 25th career shutout and 10th of the season.

Earlier, the Polar Bears remained at No. 4 in the sixth weekly D3soccer.com national poll.

The top four teams remained unchanged with Chicago (Ill.) in the top spot with 991 points and 19 first place votes, Trinity (Tex.) is second with 957 points and three first place votes and Rowan (N.J.) in third with 930 points and one first place vote.

The Polar Bears jumped two spots to No. 5 in the National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll, after being ranked No. 7 in the fourth weekly poll.

Volleyball

ONU 3, Heidelberg 1

ADA — Haley Potters drilled 19 kills to lead the Ohio Northern to a 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears (19-3 overall, 4-0 OAC) run their winning streak to 11 matches and grabbed sole possession of first place in the league standings with the victory.

Earlier, ONU received votes in the sixth weekly American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

The Polar Bears received 65 points in the poll.

Calvin (Mich.) remained in the No. 1 spot with 1217 points and 41 first place votes.

Baseball

Gomez honored

LIVONIA, Mich. – The University of Northwestern Ohio’s Junior Gomez has been named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference’s final Player of the Week of the fall season.

The junior homered in consecutive at-bats at Indiana Tech, a solo shot in fifth inning followed by a three-run shot in the seventh. He also singled in the game. He had three singles and a double in game two of the doubleheader. The Racers finished the fall season with an 8-1 overall and conference record.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

