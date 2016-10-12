Ada wins NWC

COLUMBUS GROVE — After finishing last season as Northwest Conference co-champions, Ada took care of business Tuesday night and claimed the NWC title for its with a 3-2 win over Columbus Grove in a battle of the Bulldogs.

Both teams entered the match with identical 7-0 league marks and Ada grabbed the win with a hard fought 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-7 victory.

With Grove watching for Ada stand-out Melina Woods at the net, Alyssa Vore stepped up big in the first game with 7 kills to lead Ada to the 25-23 win. Columbus Grove fell behind 17-6 in that first set but fought back to get with-in 24-23 before Ada claimed the first set win.

Columbus Grove battled back to grab the second set when they sprinted out to a 16-6 lead and went to grab a 25-15 win to even the match at one set each.

“We started out a little tentative,” Columbus Grove coach Kimberly Birnesser said. “We transitioned into being more aggressive at the net.”

Columbus Grove (13-8, 7-1 NWC) jumped out to a quick 5-0 to begin the third set but Ada answered with six kills by Woods and three by Vore to regain the lead 2-1 in the match.

Columbus Grove got a big fourth game from Carlee McCluer and Lauren Birkemeier, who recorded five and three kills respectively, to lead Grove to a 25-20 win that set up the decisive fifth set.

“I told the girls the first team to 10 wins because it only goes to 15 so it is big lift mentally.” Ada coach Melissa Gossard said. “We knew we had Melina (Woods) in the front row for the first three rotations.”

The Ada (16-6, 8-0 NWC) team did just what their coach wanted as they raced to a 10-4 lead and the match ended - perhaps fittingly - with a kill by Woods that gave Ada the 15-7 win and the league title.

“This is the most coachable team I have ever had,” Ada coach Gossard said. “They don’t get down and they don’t get flustered. They just got better and better as the season went on, I’m proud of all of them.”

Columbus Grove was led in kills by McCluer (19) while Renee Schroeder, Birkemeier and Paige Bellman all totaled nine kills. Kylee Sybert and Bellman both totaled four blocks in the match. Sybert added 32 assists while Birkemeier added 16 digs and seven aces.

Woods totaled 31 kills and also had 15 digs for Ada. Vore ended with a season-high 12 kills in the match while Haley Wyss finished the match with 10 kills. Olivia Alexander finished with 25 digs while Madisyn Gossard totaled seven aces, eight digs and 36 assists. Sidney Gossard chipped in with six aces, seven digs, and 10 assists in the match.

Columbus Grove’s Hallie Malsam, left, tries blocking Ada’s Alyssa Vore’s spike during Tuesday night’s match at Columbus Grove. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Ada-at-Col-Grove-SA_1.jpg Columbus Grove’s Hallie Malsam, left, tries blocking Ada’s Alyssa Vore’s spike during Tuesday night’s match at Columbus Grove. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. Columbus Grove’s Paige Bellman blocks Ada’s Sidney Gossard during Tuesday night’s match at Columbus Grove. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Ada-at-Col-Grove-SA_5.jpg Columbus Grove’s Paige Bellman blocks Ada’s Sidney Gossard during Tuesday night’s match at Columbus Grove. Teammates Teyah Sautter, middle, and Melina Woods, right, watch Ada’s Maddie Gossard set the ball during Tuesday night’s match at Columbus Grove. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Ada-at-Col-Grove-SA_4.jpg Teammates Teyah Sautter, middle, and Melina Woods, right, watch Ada’s Maddie Gossard set the ball during Tuesday night’s match at Columbus Grove.

Claims outright title with victory against Columbus Grove