Lima Senior moves closer to making playoffs

Following its 28-21 overtime victory against previously unbeaten Three Rivers Athletic Conference opponent Findlay, Lima Senior (5-2) has moved into ninth place in the Division II, Regional 8 OHSAA Football Computer Ratings.

The Spartans were 12th last week. The op eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 30 will qualify for the playoffs.

Five area teams are among the top eight in Division VI, Region 24. Marion Local (6-1) is first followed by Delphos Jefferson (6-1) in second, Spencerville (6-1) in fourth, St. Henry (5-2) in fifth and Allen East (5-2) in sixth.

Wapakoneta (7-0) is second and St. Marys (7-0) is third in Division III, Region 12. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-0) is fourth and Indian Lake (7-0) is fifth in D-IV, Region 14.

After suffering its first loss of the season, 33-18 to Minster, Coldwater (6-1) fell to second in D-V, Region 20.

With its win against Coldwater, Minster (3-4) jumped from 11th to sixth in D-VII, Region 28 which has Fort Recovery (5-2) in third, Ada (5-2) in fifth and Upper Scioto Valley (4-3) in eighth. In D-VII, Region 26, Crestview (5-2) is second, Leipsic (5-2) is sixth, Delphos St. John’s (4-3) is 10th and Perry (3-4) is 12th.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

