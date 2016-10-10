Roughriders move up two spots in prep poll

St. Marys moved up two spots to No. 7 in Division III in the latest Ohio Associated Press High School Poll released Monday. The Roughriders, who face Defiance this week, are coming off a 30-0 victory over Celina Friday night.

Western Buckeye League rival Wapakoneta remained at No. 4 in Division III after shutting out Defiance 42-0. The Redskins will be facing Ottawa-Glandorf Friday and the Titans moved up one spot from last week to No. 8 in Division IV.

Coldwater dropped out of the No. 1 spot in Division V to No. 3 after getting upset by Minster.

Marion Local remains at No. 2 in the Division VI poll with Delphos Jefferson staying at No. 10.

In Division VII, Fort Recovery cracks into the top 10 at No. 10 after the Indians downed Delphos St. Johns. The Blue Jays, who were ranked No. 13 last week, fall out of the poll after the loss.

Boys Soccer

Lima Temple Christian 5, New Knoxville 0

No information was reported.

Volleyball

New Knoxville 3, Lincolnview 1

New Knoxville defeated Lincolnview 20-25, 25-19, 20-10, 25-18. Ranger Shayna Bierlein had 13 kills, 5 assists, 17 digs and 3 aces. Kenzie Schroer had 10 kills, 27 assists, 22 digs and 2 aces and Tasia Luath had 8 kills and 1 block. Faith Homan had 4 assists and 24 digs and Jenna Schwieterman had 8 kills, 5 blocks and 18 digs.

Leipsic 3, Riverdale 0

Leipsic defeated Riverdale, 25-19, 25-13 and 25-17. For the Vikings, Brooke Gerderman had 17 kills and 6 blocks, Hayley Heitmeyer had 6 kills and 4 aces, Kierra Meyer had 3 aces, 5 kills and 9 digs and Selena Loredo had 23 assists. Lindsey Rieman added 3 aces.

Kalida 3, Columbus Grove 1

Kalida defeated Columbus Grove 14-25, 25-23, 26-24 and 25-18. For Kalida, Carlee Miller had 19 kills and 2 aces and Brooke Kimble had 3 aces. Dana Knueve had 6 digs and Tara Gerding had 35 assists.

Girls Soccer

Bluffton 12, Crestview o

Bluffton’s Sarah Theisen had a hat trick and teammate Brinkley Garmatter, Abbie Parkins each added two goals, respectively. Kelli Leugers, Katie Burkholder, Jayme Siefer all contributed goals.

Lima Central Catholic 3, Allen East 1

T-Bird Avery Rice scored twice and and Mustang Julia Meyer scored a goal. LCC keeper Madison Stolly had 10 saves and Kassidy Reneau had four saves. LCC improves to 7-3-4 and Allen East falls to 10-5.