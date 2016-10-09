Donaldson dashes home, Blue Jays beat Rangers to win ALDS

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson raced home from second base after second baseman Rougned Odor bounced a double-play relay in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 to sweep their AL Division Series on Sunday night.

Donaldson led off the 10th with a double into the right-center field gap, and then Matt Bush intentionally walked Edwin Encarnacion.

After Jose Bautista struck out, Russell Martin hit a grounder to shortstop Elvis Andrus, and Andrus tried to start a double play with a feed to Odor at second. Odor short-hopped his throw to first baseman Mitch Moreland and the ball skipped away, allowing Donaldson to dash home and beat Moreland’s throw with a dive across the plate.

Toronto is headed to the AL Championship Series after beating Texas in an ALDS for a second straight year and will face the winner of the Cleveland-Boston series. The Indians lead 2-0, with Game 3 scheduled for Monday following a postponement Sunday.