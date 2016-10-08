Bluffton posts 62 points in HCAC win

ANDERSON, Ind. — After a slow, Bluffton University took control in the second half Saturday on its way to a 62-22 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory against Anderson University.

It marks the most points for Bluffton since a 63-6 victory over these same Ravens in 1988. Bluffton improved to 4-1 (2-1 HCAC) while the Ravens dropped to 1-5 (1-3) on the season.

Dante Carroll started the Bluffton scoring parade with 1-yard plunge. Later in the first quarter, Conner Sheehan hit Ada graduate Micah Roberson with a a 21-yard touchdown pass. The Beavers would make it a 21-14 ballgame with eight seconds left in the half as Roberson found the end zone on a second 21-yard pass play from Sheehan.

Bluffton took a 27-14 lead on Carroll’s second score as he punched it in from the 2-yard line. At the 9:09 mark in the third quarter, Jerrell Pointdexter took a 75-yard punt return to the house as Bluffton increased its lead to 34-14. The Beavers would score for the third time in the quarter after Sheehan fumbled at the Anderson 1-yard and Roberson scooped it up for the score.

Bluffton would cap off a 10-play, 53-yard drive in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard rushing TD by Sheehan. After forcing Anderson to punt, Sheehan connected with Raphael Dell for a 68-yard score to make it 55-22 with 9:54 left in regulation. The Ravens turned the ball over on downs in Bluffton territory and Bluffton tacked on another score to make it 62-22 as Timothy Booth scored his first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard plunge.

Sheehan connected on 16-of-23 of his passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. On the ground, Carroll had a solid performance, picking up 91 yards on just 16 carries with two scores. Roberson hauled in six receptions for 90 yards and two receiving touchdowns in addition to the fumble recovery. The Beavers rolled off 464 yards of total offense and were a perfect 5-of-5 in the red-zone.

Leading the way on defense was Giovanni Spadaro who tallied seven tackles on the afternoon with a sack. Crestview graduate Jake Harmon added five tackles.

Bluffton makes its return to Alumni Field at 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they take on Hanover for homecoming weekend.

