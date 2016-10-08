Meyer scores 4 goals in Allen East victory

HARROD — Jade Meyer scored four goals as Allen East improved to 10-4 on the season with a 5-1 victory against Cory-Rawson in girls soccer Saturday.

Teammate Ally Richardson had a goal and the Mustangs’ Leah Casey and Julia Meyer each had two assists.

Caroline Schutz had the goal for Cory-Rawson (7-6-2).

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Kalida 1

KALIDA — O-G’s Kadie Hempfling, Alexis Schroeder, Leanna Zynda and Kirsten Siefker and Kalida’s Bailey White each had a goal. The Titans’ Katie Fuetter had two assists.

Delphos Jefferson 6,

Delphos St. John’s 3

DELPHOS — Maddie McConnahea and Arianna Knebel each had three goals for Jefferson. Mykenah Jackson, Carleigh Ankerman and Hayleigh Bacome had goals for St. John’s.

Boys soccer

Spencerville 2, Lima Senior 1

LIMA — Spencerville’s Alex Wolfe and Kelsey Shaffer and Lima Senior’s Tierea Cotton each had a goal.

Temple 4, Lincolnview 1

LIMA — Cameron Worsham had three goals and Temple Christian’s Taran Zwiebel and Lincolnview’s Ethan Swallow each had one.

Elida 2, Napoleon 1

NAPOLEON — Cade Parker and Draek Littler each had a goal for Elida.

Volleyball

Pandora-Gilboa 3,

Columbus Grove 2

COLUMBUS GROVE — P-G won 25-10, 24-26, 25-18, 22-25, 15-7. Alexa Maag had 15 kills and four aces, Brittany Hovest had 14 kills and 22 digs and Addi Diller had 46 assists for Pandora-Gilboa. Lauren Birkemeier had 11 kills and 17 digs, Renee Schroeder had seven blocks and three aces and Rylee Sybert had 25 assists for Grove.

Bath splits

Bath fell 25-22, 25-22 to Liberty-Benton and defeated Bluffton 25-9, 25-20.

Against L-B, Kennedy Metcalf had five kills, Riley Iiames had 18 digs and Abby Cosart had 15 assists. Against Bluffton,

Cosart had 10 assists and three aces, Metcalf had five kills and Riley Iiames had 10 digs.

Boys Cross Country

Anna Rocket Invitational

ANNA — Botkins’14. Austin Fullenkamp (16:55.5) finished 14th and Wapakoneta’s Will Zofkie (17:23.5) finished 28th to lead area runners.

Antwerp Archer Invitational

ANTWERP — Parkway won the team title with Paulding finishing third. Ottoville’s Brendon Siefker (16:02) was the overall winner.

Girls Cross Country

Anna Rocket Invitational

ANNA — Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan (18:29) was the race winner. Wapakoneta finished fourth with Allie Zofkie (19:14.5) leading the way with a fourth-place finish.

Antwerp Archer Invitational

ANTWERP — Parkway was sixth and Paulding finished seventh.

