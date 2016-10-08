Cavaliers turn away 76ers

CLEVELAND — LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 15 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-105 on Saturday night.

Irving made his first appearance of the preseason after sitting out Cleveland’s opener.

Jordan McRae came off the bench for 20 points, including the clinching free throws.

Joel Embiid had 12 points in 13 minutes of his third preseason game.

76ERS: Rookie Dario Saric shot 1 for 7 and had four points. … Richaun Holmes had 19 points and Sergio Rodriguez added 15 points and eight assists.

CAVALIERS: Kevin Love had two points on 1-for-7 shooting. … Channing Frye was 4 for 4 from 3-point range off the bench, finishing with 14 points.

UP NEXT: Philadelphia (1-2) visits Memphis on Tuesday. Cleveland (2-0) visits Atlanta on Monday.

