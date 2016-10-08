Bluffton edges Shawnee in boys soccer

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Bluffton did what it does best.

It slowly squeezed the life out of the Shawnee offense.

Bluffton posted its 10th shutout of the season with a 1-0 victory over Shawnee in a non-league boys soccer match Saturday afternoon at Shawnee.

Bluffton is 10-2, while Shawnee is 8-5-2.

“They knocked off us our rhythm and they create so many layers of defense you have to get by to get to their goalie,” Shawnee coach Ryan Quatman said. “And No. 10 (Antony Kingsley) was a phenomenal player.”

The only goal of the match came on a high-lofted shot by Isaiah Schwab with 24:47 to go in the match.

That was the only goal the Pirates would need with its suffocating flat-back four defense.

Bluffton outshot Shawnee 8-5.

Bluffton had six corner kicks, while Shawnee had four.

Leading the way for the Bluffton defense was center defender 6-foot-3 Antony Kingsley.

“We know when to go up, when to drop back and how to tackle,” Kingsley said.

But the entire Bluffton back line played well, including center defender Christopher Harnish and outside defenders Jordan Siferd, Jon Schwab and freshman Matt Daws off the bench.

All were mobile and physical in halting the Shawnee offense.

“They are all very good athletes, they are all strong in the air and they all have very good feet,” Bluffton coach Steve Smucker said. “We work really hard at making good decisions and making plays simple out of the back. … And we have a goalkeeper (Levi Smith) who helps us organize things, as well.”

Added Kingsley, “Christopher knows what he’s doing and he’s calm about it and the outside backs do a fantastic job, too.”

Bluffton goalkeeper Levi Smith had five saves for his 10th shutout. Bluffton has yielded only four goals this year, including one on a penalty kick.

Shawnee goalkeeper Max Sweigart also played an outstanding game and made six saves.

With the match scoreless and 29 minutes to play, Bluffton forward Tristan Smucker went down with an injury when he was accidently elbowed in the jaw. He left the game and was taken for X-rays.

Then, with 24:47 left to play, Bluffton’s Josh Begg fed Isaiah Schwab 20-yards out. Schwab chipped a high shot that landed in the upper-left corner of the net for the goal.

“I was aiming for the back post, and right when I shot it, I got hit,” Schwab said. “I went down and I didn’t know it went in until I saw my teammates running toward me.”

From there, it was all defense.

Shawnee’s defense was also up to turning away Bluffton’s charges most of the day. Leading the Shawnee defense were center defender Jack O’Connor and outside defender Jeffrey Geise.

“Jack’s solid and Jeffrey is our sparkplug,” Quatman said. “Our defense has kept us in a lot of games and this was one of them. … This was a defensive game, I thought. It wasn’t in the midfield. Our Jackson Schaaf would post up on their number 10 (Kinsley) and number 10 got the best of the day. It was a battle.”

Shawnee’s best offensive opportunity in the second half came at the 18-minute mark when O’Connor moved up and fired a 12-yard shot that Smith kept out of the back of the net with a sprawling save.

Shawnee’s Jeffrey Geise tries to get past Bluffton’s Zach Basinger during Saturday’s match at Shawnee. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_blufftonVSshawnee-October-08-20162.jpg Shawnee’s Jeffrey Geise tries to get past Bluffton’s Zach Basinger during Saturday’s match at Shawnee. Bluffton’s Christopher Harnish defends Shawnee’s Jackson Shaaf during Saturday’s match at Shawnee. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_blufftonVSshawnee-October-08-20164.jpg Bluffton’s Christopher Harnish defends Shawnee’s Jackson Shaaf during Saturday’s match at Shawnee.