The effects of Hurricane Matthew reached far into North Carolina on Friday as rain from the storm forced the cancellation of on-track activity at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including the postponement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The Drive for the Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, which is the final race in the Xfinity Series Chase’s Round of 12, has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday. TV coverage remains on NBCSN