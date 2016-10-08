St. Marys shuts out Celina

ST. MARYS — The host Roughriders improved to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the Western Buckeye League with a 30-0 victory Friday night against Celina. Roughrider running back Eric Spicer picked up 181 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Celina’s Ryan Harter rushed for 90 yards on 18 carries.

Bath 32, Van Wert 13

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath’s Bo Gross ran for two scores and Wildcat quarterback Kaden Sullivan through a touchdown pass to Harrison Gough. Sullivan also ran one in for a touchdown.

Ottawa-Glandorf 44,

Kenton 7

OTTAWA — Titan quarterback Jay Kaufman, who rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown, was 12 of 19 for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Ottawa-Glandorf running back Connor Niese rushed 12 times for 111 yards. Titan receiver Richie Knowlton caught three balls for 104 yards and Trent Basinger caught touchdowns. Kenton quarterback Trent Hites was 17 of 29 for 182 yards and one interception. Titan defenders Jake Dible and Bret Llewellyn both recorded two sacks.

Wapakoneta 42, Defiance 0

WAPAKONETA — Redskin running back Landon Hall ran nine times for 52 yards and three touchdowns. Wapakoneta Maddux Liles had 77 yards on 7 carries. Wapakoneta quarterback Manny Vorhees was 13 of 21 for 130 yards with one touchdown and one interceptions. Wapak became the first school to ever win 32 straight WBL football games, breaking a record it shared with St. Marys (1976-1980) and Van Wert (1953-1958).

Northwest Conference

Ada 49, Paulding 20

PAULDING — Ada quarterback Seth Conley was 24 for 36 with 325 yards and four touchdowns. Conley also rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Bulldog receiver Chase Sumner had 9 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Crestview 40, Allen East 9

CONVOY — Crestview quarterback Drew Kline, who rushed for 104 yards on 11 attempts, was 6 of 10 for 147 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The Knight defense limited Allen East to 95 total yards. Brent Wilson had 30 yards on seven carries. Knight Trevor Gibson picked up 82 yards on 18 carries.

Spencerville 42, Bluffton 14

BLUFFTON — Spencerville’s Calvin Wilson rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown and Chris Picker had 108 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns. For the Pirates, Jason Bracy had 102 yards on 14 carries and the Bluffton quarterback also through for one touchdown. Pirate Brady Basinger recorded 12 total tackles.

Delphos Jefferson 41, Columbus Grove 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — Delphos Jefferson running back Hunter Binkley rushed for 200 yards on 23 carries and Brenan Auer rushed for 101 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Auer also recorded a 55 yard interception return for a touchdown and Brady Welker had a 25 yard fumble recovery for a score.

Northwest Central Conference

Perry 30, Waynesfield-Goshen 13

WAYNESFIELD — Perry quarterback Plummie Gardner was 15 of 26 for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Commodore receiver Kobe Glover had six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Tiger Josh Seasron rushed for 109 yards on 27 carries.

Elsewhere in NWCC: Fort Loramie 61, Ridgemont 12; Upper Scioto Valley 26, Riverside 21; Lehman Catholic 49, Hardin Northern 14.

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 33, Minster 18

MINSTER — Division V No. 1 Coldwater suffered its first defeat of the season to Minster. Wildcat quarterback Jared Huelsman, who had 125 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns, was 13 of 19 for 165 yards with three touchdowns. Bryce Schmiesing had 146 yards on 19 carries. Coldwater’s Dylan Thobe, who was 18 of 33 for 202 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Wildcat receiver Jonathan Niemeyer caught four passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Elsewhere in MAC: Marion Local 46, New Bremen 0; Versailles 36, Parkway 21; St. Henry 24, Anna 17.

Elsewhere

Wynford 43, Lima Central Catholic 7

BUCYRUS — The T-Birds lone score came when Thomas Williams returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown.

Other area games: Liberty-Benton 37, Pandora-Gilboa 13; Van Buren 59, Cory-Rawson 14; Leipsic 41, Vanlue 6; Indian Lake 42, Northwestern 0

Area roundup

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

