Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 7

Ada 49, Paulding 20
Akr. Buchtel 21, Akr. Garfield 0
Akr. Coventry 25, Streetsboro 21
Akr. East 38, Akr. Ellet 31
Akr. Hoban 30, Parma Padua 10
Akr. Manchester 42, Orrville 7
Akr. Springfield 38, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Akr. SVSM 23, Cin. Winton Woods 17, OT
Alliance 42, Carrollton 32
Alliance Marlington 48, Can. South 35
Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Bloom-Carroll 31
Arcanum 44, Ansonia 12
Archbold 13, Bryan 7
Arlington 49, N. Baltimore 6
Ashland 49, Mt. Vernon 36
Ashland Mapleton 41, Greenwich S. Cent. 14
Athens 62, Pomeroy Meigs 46
Attica Seneca E. 18, Sycamore Mohawk 6
Aurora 49, Richfield Revere 21
Austintown Fitch 38, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Avon 49, N. Ridgeville 20
Avon Lake 49, Berea-Midpark 6
Baltimore Liberty Union 36, Ashville Teays Valley 14
Barberton 37, Tallmadge 6
Barnesville 22, Zanesville Rosecrans 15
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 72, Arcadia 14
Bay Village Bay 14, Elyria Cath. 0
Bellefontaine 42, Urbana 0
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14
Bellevue 34, Norwalk 28
Bellville Clear Fork 31, Mansfield Madison 28
Belmont Union Local 28, Vincent Warren 0
Berlin Center Western Reserve 13, McDonald 9
Bethel-Tate 28, Williamsburg 24
Beverly Ft. Frye 39, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0
Bidwell River Valley 50, Albany Alexander 7
Blanchester 28, Batavia 7
Bradford 31, Day. Jefferson 2
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50, N. Royalton 34
Brookfield 44, Girard 26
Brookville 28, Milton-Union 19
Bucyrus Wynford 43, Lima Cent. Cath. 7
Burton Berkshire 55, Richmond Hts. 6
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38, Richmond Edison 10
Caldwell 28, New Matamoras Frontier 6
Caledonia River Valley 35, Galion 3
Camden Preble Shawnee 48, New Lebanon Dixie 14
Cameron, W.Va. 59, Bowerston Conotton Valley 7
Can. Cent. Cath. 38, Loudonville 8
Canal Fulton Northwest 17, Warrensville Hts. 6
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 57, Sugar Grove Berne Union 10
Canfield 23, Niles McKinley 21
Canfield S. Range 42, Hanoverton United 8
Cardington-Lincoln 77, Marion Elgin 22
Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Carlisle 21, Middletown Madison Senior 19
Castalia Margaretta 52, Oregon Stritch 20
Centerburg 35, Fredericktown 28, OT
Chagrin Falls 69, Beachwood 31
Chardon 44, Mayfield 29
Chardon NDCL 21, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 3
Chesapeake 48, Portsmouth 13
Chillicothe 49, Greenfield McClain 8
Chillicothe Unioto 45, Williamsport Westfall 12
Chillicothe Zane Trace 31, Frankfort Adena 3
Cin. Anderson 49, Cin. Glen Este 21
Cin. Colerain 47, Middletown 8
Cin. Country Day 41, Cin. Clark Montessori 6
Cin. Elder 30, Cin. Moeller 28
Cin. Hillcrest 18, Cin. Woodward 6
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 61, Cin. Summit Country Day 27
Cin. Indian Hill 72, Cin. Finneytown 0
Cin. La Salle 17, Cin. St. Xavier 14
Cin. Mariemont 49, Cin. Deer Park 7
Cin. Mt. Healthy 35, Oxford Talawanda 10
Cin. NW 45, Hamilton Ross 14
Cin. Sycamore 28, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
Cin. Taft 51, Cin. Shroder 14
Cin. Turpin 23, Cin. Withrow 8
Cin. Wyoming 57, Cin. Madeira 0
Circleville Logan Elm 34, Circleville 28
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Hillsboro 0
Cle. Collinwood 30, Cle. John Adams 22
Cle. E. Tech 22, Cle. John Marshall 20
Cle. Glenville 52, Cle. JFK 0
Cle. Hay 21, Cle. Rhodes 16
Cle. Hts. 34, Bedford 28
Cle. St. Ignatius 34, Can. Glenoak 17
Clyde 28, Milan Edison 24
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 67, Gallipolis Gallia 13
Collins Western Reserve 35, Plymouth 13
Cols. Bexley 42, Millersport 0
Cols. Centennial 40, Cols. East 6
Cols. DeSales 48, Trenton Edgewood 21
Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. Marion-Franklin 19
Cols. Franklin Hts. 35, Sunbury Big Walnut 28
Cols. Grandview Hts. 29, W. Jefferson 7
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 43, Lancaster Fairfield Union 26
Cols. Hartley 56, Cols. Ready 17
Cols. Northland 31, Cols. Whetstone 20
Cols. South 18, Cols. Africentric 8
Cols. Walnut Ridge 34, Cols. Briggs 8
Cols. West 44, Cols. Independence 30
Columbia Station Columbia 30, Lorain Clearview 21
Conneaut 21, Harbor Creek, Pa. 14
Convoy Crestview 40, Harrod Allen E. 9
Copley 33, Medina Highland 10
Corning Miller 27, Belpre 8
Cortland Lakeview 42, Ashtabula Edgewood 14
Coshocton 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 21
Creston Norwayne 48, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Fairport Harbor Harding 6
Dalton 55, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Danville 21, Crooksville 14
Day. Belmont 54, Cin. College Prep. 13
Day. Carroll 21, Hamilton Badin 17
Day. Chaminade Julienne 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12
Day. Christian 62, Hamilton New Miami 18
Day. Dunbar 50, Cin. Western Hills 8
Day. Oakwood 41, Eaton 34
Day. Ponitz Tech. 31, Day. Meadowdale 0
Defiance Ayersville 45, Sherwood Fairview 32
Delphos Jefferson 41, Columbus Grove 0
Delta 56, Metamora Evergreen 21
Dover 35, Cambridge 31
Doylestown Chippewa 23, Smithville 20
Dresden Tri-Valley 28, New Concord John Glenn 7
Dublin Coffman 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Dublin Jerome 43, Delaware Hayes 7
Dublin Scioto 27, Worthington Kilbourne 6
E. Can. 49, Malvern 6
E. Liverpool 44, Oak Glen, W.Va. 7
E. Palestine 49, Columbiana Crestview 41
Eastlake N. 42, Chagrin Falls Kenston 28
Edgerton 53, Antwerp 20
Edon 50, Tol. Christian 0
Elida 40, Lima Shawnee 24
Euclid 28, Elyria 21
Fairview 20, Oberlin 19
Fayetteville-Perry 61, Manchester 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Pandora-Gilboa 13
Franklin 51, Bellbrook 13
Franklin Furnace Green 64, W. Union 12
Franklin Middletown Christian 70, Seaman N. Adams 0
Ft. Loramie 61, Ridgeway Ridgemont 12
Ft. Recovery 17, Delphos St. John’s 7
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, London Madison Plains 20
Germantown Valley View 41, Monroe 7
Glouster Trimble 42, Racine Southern 14
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14
Grafton Midview 28, Olmsted Falls 21
Granville 28, Newark Licking Valley 20
Groveport-Madison 25, Canal Winchester 17
Hamilton 21, Cin. Princeton 14
Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Swanton 28
Hannibal River 48, Bridgeport 12
Harrison 45, Morrow Little Miami 18
Haviland Wayne Trace 27, Holgate 12
Heath 42, Utica 7
Hicksville 27, Defiance Tinora 20
Hilliard Bradley 23, Cols. Watterson 6
Hilliard Darby 41, Thomas Worthington 20
Hilliard Davidson 24, Cols. Upper Arlington 7
Holland Springfield 38, Sylvania Northview 7
Howard E. Knox 18, Mt. Gilead 13
Hubbard 48, Jefferson Area 31
Huber Hts. Wayne 59, Beavercreek 7
Hudson 25, Stow-Munroe Falls 24
Independence 28, Gates Mills Hawken 21
Ironton 33, Ironton Rock Hill 14
Jackson 46, Logan 14
Jamestown Greeneview 44, Spring. NE 14
Johnstown Northridge 39, Minford 17
Kent Roosevelt 22, Garfield Hts. 14
Kettering Alter 56, Cin. Purcell Marian 13
Kettering Fairmont 37, W. Carrollton 6
Kings Mills Kings 55, Milford 28
Kirtland 42, Middlefield Cardinal 14
Lakeside Danbury 30, Northwood 26
Leavittsburg LaBrae 47, Newton Falls 8
Lebanon 28, Centerville 14
Leipsic 41, Vanlue 6
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
Lewistown Indian Lake 42, Spring. NW 0
Lexington 14, Wooster 3
Liberty Center 28, Wauseon 6
Lima Bath 32, Van Wert 13
Lima Perry 30, Waynesfield-Goshen 13
Lima Sr. 28, Findlay 21
Lisbon Beaver 52, Rayland Buckeye 6
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Salineville Southern 8
Lockland 26, Cin. Christian 6
Louisville 44, Beloit W. Branch 20
Loveland 43, Cin. Walnut Hills 6
Lucas 63, Crestline 28
Lyndhurst Brush 48, Painesville Riverside 35
Macedonia Nordonia 37, Cuyahoga Falls 20
Mansfield Sr. 63, Millersburg W. Holmes 28
Mantua Crestwood 54, Garrettsville Garfield 34
Maple Hts. 21, E. Cle. Shaw 12
Maria Stein Marion Local 46, New Bremen 0
Marietta 49, Magnolia, W.Va. 35
Marion Pleasant 28, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7
Marysville 27, Galloway Westland 25
Mason 21, Fairfield 17
Massillon Perry 35, Green 30
Massillon Washington 41, Cols. Beechcroft 19
Maumee 14, Napoleon 7
McArthur Vinton County 41, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
McComb 56, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7
McConnelsville Morgan 28, Zanesville Maysville 12
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36, DeGraff Riverside 21
Mechanicsburg 42, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7
Medina Buckeye 17, Sullivan Black River 7
Mentor 35, Medina 32
Mentor Lake Cath. 27, Cle. Benedictine 20
Millbury Lake 21, Elmore Woodmore 7
Mineral Ridge 44, Lowellville 24
Minster 33, Coldwater 18
Mogadore 42, Ravenna SE 10
Monroeville 46, New London 13
Montpelier 27, Gibsonburg 12
Morral Ridgedale 61, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 8
Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Batavia Amelia 27
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 28, Sebring McKinley 14
Navarre Fairless 39, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Nelsonville-York 38, Wellston 0
New Albany 52, Newark 31
New Lexington 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 14
New Madison Tri-Village 37, Cin. Dohn High School 8
New Middletown Spring. 14, Columbiana 13
New Paris National Trail 39, Union City Mississinawa Valley 15
New Richmond 38, Goshen 6
Newbury 49, Southington Chalker 28
Norwood 50, Batavia Clermont NE 32
Oak Harbor 56, Fremont St. Joseph 7
Oak Hill 44, McDermott Scioto NW 6
Oberlin Firelands 35, Wellington 13
Ontario 35, Willard 8
Orange 28, Chesterland W. Geauga 18
Orwell Grand Valley 41, Windham 6
Ottawa-Glandorf 44, Kenton 7
Parma 21, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
Pataskala Licking Hts. 33, Cols. St. Charles 3
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49, Hebron Lakewood 14
Pemberville Eastwood 28, Genoa Area 27
Peninsula Woodridge 63, Mogadore Field 7
Perry 55, Geneva 13
Perrysburg 59, Sylvania Southview 7
Philo 10, Thornville Sheridan 7
Pickerington Cent. 27, Lancaster 7
Pickerington N. 42, Grove City 13
Piketon 33, Chillicothe Huntington 12
Piqua 38, Greenville 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Marion Harding 21
Poland Seminary 34, Youngs. East 0
Port Clinton 40, Huron 27
Portsmouth Sciotoville 36, Beaver Eastern 14
Portsmouth W. 41, Lucasville Valley 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 29, Westerville S. 0
Proctorville Fairland 26, S. Point 20
Ravenna 30, Norton 14
Reading 28, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 21
Reedsville Eastern 34, Wahama, W.Va. 20
Reynoldsburg 25, Gahanna Lincoln 18
Richwood N. Union 35, Milford Center Fairbanks 31
Rocky River 44, Parma Normandy 7
Rocky River Lutheran W. 31, Brooklyn 6
Rootstown 21, Atwater Waterloo 19
Rossford 34, Fostoria 13
S. Charleston SE 36, N. Lewisburg Triad 34
Salem 49, Minerva 26
Sandusky 13, Lorain 8
Sandusky Perkins 33, Vermilion 17
Sarahsville Shenandoah 34, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8
Sharon, Pa. 28, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14
Sheffield Brookside 21, LaGrange Keystone 14
Shelby 48, Tiffin Columbian 0
Sidney Lehman 49, Dola Hardin Northern 14
Solon 30, Strongsville 0
Southeastern 36, Bainbridge Paint Valley 33
Sparta Highland 49, Galion Northmor 6
Spencerville 42, Bluffton 14
Spring. Shawnee 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 21
Springboro 39, Miamisburg 38
Springfield 35, Clayton Northmont 29
St. Clairsville 34, Bellaire 14
St. Henry 24, Anna 17
St. Marys Memorial 30, Celina 0
St. Paris Graham 45, Spring. Greenon 12
Steubenville 24, Youngs. Ursuline 15
Struthers 28, Campbell Memorial 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 53, Newcomerstown 6
Tiffin Calvert 77, Fostoria St. Wendelin 14
Tipp City Bethel 30, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15
Tipp City Tippecanoe 31, Sidney 21
Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Tol. St. Francis 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 21, W. Unity Hilltop 12
Tol. St. John’s 37, Oregon Clay 14
Tol. Start 47, Tol. Scott 0
Tol. Whitmer 49, Fremont Ross 0
Tol. Woodward 50, Tol. Bowsher 19
Tontogany Otsego 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
Toronto 66, Beallsville 7
Trotwood-Madison 49, Fairborn 6
Troy 49, Vandalia Butler 19
Troy Christian 35, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 7
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28, Magnolia Sandy Valley 10
Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Warsaw River View 26
Uniontown Lake 28, N. Can. Hoover 14
Upper Sandusky 47, Bucyrus 14
Van Buren 59, Cory-Rawson 14
Versailles 36, Rockford Parkway 21
Vienna Mathews 20, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14, 2OT
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Oak Hills 21
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Strasburg-Franklin 0
W. Liberty-Salem 57, Cedarville 0
W. Salem NW 55, Rittman 6
Wapakoneta 42, Defiance 0
Warren Harding 46, Youngs. Boardman 15
Warren Howland 38, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 8
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Waterford 54, Crown City S. Gallia 8
Wellsville 57, Leetonia 7
Westerville Cent. 42, Westerville N. 6
Westlake 50, Lakewood 28
Wheelersburg 24, Waverly 13
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 27, Shadyside 12
Whitehall-Yearling 21, London 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28, Bowling Green 21
Wickliffe 62, Painesville Harvey 18
Willoughby S. 36, Madison 21
Wilmington 58, Washington C.H. 22
Wintersville Indian Creek 33, Martins Ferry 0
Wooster Triway 28, Massillon Tuslaw 21
Worthington Christian 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 19
Xenia 34, Riverside Stebbins 24
Youngs. Liberty 25, Warren Champion 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
New Philadelphia vs. Zanesville, ppd. to Oct 8.