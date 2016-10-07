Fort Recovery outlasts St. John’s

DELPHOS — Will Homan ran to the left. Then, Will Homan ran to the right.

That’s all Delphos St. John’s saw on Fort Recovery’s game-deciding fourth-quarter drive.

Homan ran all 12 plays on the drive and capped it with a 1-yard TD to lift Fort Recovery to a 17-7 victory over Delphos St. John’s Friday at Stadium Park.

Homan finished the night with 36 carries for 191 yards. He had two TDs, including a 26-yard reception.

“It was awesome,” Homan said. “he slobs (offensive line) moved them and I did the rest. They were awesome. We know at the end of the game that our line is bigger and better than everyone else and we’re going to pound the ball.”

Delphos St. John’s is 4-3, 3-2 in the Midwest Athletic Conference. Defending Division VII state champion Fort Recovery is 5-2, 3-2 in the MAC.

The game was tied at 7 at the half.

Fort Recovery took the lead to stay 10-7 on a 32-yard field goal by Tyler Acheson with 3:32 to go in the third quarter.

The Indians were clinging to the 10-7 lead when they took the ball with 8:18 to go at their own 19-yard line.

Homan started the drive with runs for 8, 5, 17 and 8 yards. He carried every play of the 12-play touchdown drive and ended up with 81 yards on the drive.

The 5-8, 170-pound junior racked up six first downs on the drive.

Homan’s 1-yard TD gave the Indians a 17-7 lead with 2:16 to go.

“That was a statement drive,” Fort Recovery coach Brent Niekamp said. “He kept getting yards and we trust him with the ball in that situation. We saw him sucking wind, but we also knew he would go crazy if we took him out. And our offensive line was playing tremendous. … It was those seven guys up front, with the tight ends, and Will putting it on their shoulders and saying we’re going to win this game right now and they did.’’

Added Blue Jays coach Todd Schulte, “We couldn’t stop the run and give them credit, they won the line of scrimmage up front. It was one guy and probably the same play (off tackle), and the way they run it, he gets to pick the hole. Give credit to their guys up front. They won the battle up front, both sides of the ball.”

State championship quarterback Caleb Martin was making its second start since missing two weeks after an appendectomy. He left the game for a while with a cramp, but returned to hand the ball off to Homan on the key drive.

Martin completed 4 of 14 for 48 yards. He threw one TD and had one interception.

“Maybe it’s a little bit rust (for Martin), but he started to get in the flow of this game and then he had the cramping issue,” Niekamp said. “But we played him a lot on defense tonight (at cornerback) because we wanted him to match up with their bigger receivers.”

The Blue Jays played their second game in a row without starting tailback Aaron Reindel, who suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago against Anna.

Sophomore Jared Wurst led the Blue Jays ground game with 40 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Jacob Youngpeter had 11 carries for 34 yards.

In the air, Youngpeter completed 9 of 17 for 132 yards. He was intercepted once.

“They won the line of scrimmage and we weren’t able to establish a run game,” Schulte said.

Wurst gave the Blue Jays a 7-0 lead with a 5-yard TD run with 4:03 left in the second quarter.

Martin’s 26-yard TD pass to Homan tied the game at 7 with 1:26 left before halftime.

In the end, it was too much of the Fort Recovery offensive line, with Homan churning for big yards behind it.

“That was fun,” Homan said of his 12 straight carries on the drive. “That’s as good as it gets.”

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

