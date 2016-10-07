Elida turns away Shawnee, 40-24

ELIDA — Fast and furious.

First-year Elida head football coach Bill Speller wouldn’t have it any other way.

Elida’s offensive unit was clicking on all cylinders in Friday’s 40-24 victory over Shawnee at Kraft Stadium in Western Buckeye League football action.

The Bulldogs scored on the opening drive of the game and took control from there.

On the night, Elida amassed 419 offensive yards. Quarterback Isaac McAdams was 17-of-31 passing for 256 yards and four touchdowns. He was, however, intercepted twice.

With the victory, Elida improves to 4-3, 3-3 WBL. Shawnee slips to 1-6, 1-5

The only blemish for Elida was the amount of penalties. For the game, Elida was whistled 10 times for 72 yards. Shawnee was penalized 13 times for 121 yards.

“I think we responded when we got the penalties,” Speller said. “I’m not proud of the penalties, by any means. But, I’m proud of how our guys responded to adversity.”

On the ground, running back Cole Harmon led the Bulldogs with 121 rushing yards on 20 carries and two TDs. Harmon also hauled in two passes for 28 yards and a score.

McAdams’ favorite target was De’Angelo Woods, who caught five passes for 101 yards and two TDs. Daniel Unruh had five catches for 64 yards and a TD. Calahan Henderson also caught a pass for a 14-yard TD.

“I thought Isaac did a pretty good job of commanding the field out there,” Speller said. “He found a lot of open guys. And I thought Cole (Harmon) did a really nice job. All of our receivers out there did really well. I think we hit just about every receiver out there.”

A 10-yard TD run by Harmon, and then a 24-yard scoring strike to Woods, gave Elida a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, the Bulldogs had extended their lead to 34-3. McAdams found Unruh for a 7-yard TD pass to push it to 21-0. Shawnee got on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal by Cain Bentz.

However, Elida got another TD run (34 yards) by Harmon. And with 49 seconds remaining in the half, McAdams connected with Woods for a 34-yard scoring strike, giving his team the 31-point halftime lead.

Late in the third quarter, Shawnee quarterback Ray Manley (20-of-41, 232 yards, 3 TDs) found Christian Ford open for a 24-yard TD pass, cutting the deficit to 34-10.

Midway through the fourth, McAdams found Henderson open for a 14-yard TD pass, pushing the lead to 40-10.

However, Shawnee would not quit.

The elusive Manley threw two more TD passes in the final 2:36, to cut the deficit to 16. Grant Wheeler (21-yarder) and Jacob Chontos (52-yarder) were the beneficiaries of Manley’s passes.

“We just can never play a sustained game,” first-year Shawnee head coach Frank Crea said. “We just can never keep anything sustained. It’s like we have flashes. We had flashes today in the second half. We fought hard until the end. But like I said, when we make so many penalties, it’s so hard for our kids to overcome.”

After Friday’s win, Speller reflected on how critical the next three weeks would be for his team.

“We have three good games coming up (Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf and Bath). Our backs are against the wall. If we win out, then we have a shot at a playoff spot. There are some big points out there,” he said.

