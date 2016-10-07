Lima area sports calendar

Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Wednesday of each week to The Lima News Sports Department, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. Events can be faxed to 419-229-2926 or e-mailed to [email protected]

ATHLETICS

Bluffton Family Recreation offers three low-impact exercise classes at the Maple Crest pool. The following classes will be: Level 1 for strength, ROM and cardio, held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Level 2 for higher level cardio, held from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Aqua Zumba, held Mondays from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Kelly Honse and Kealy Goodale are the instructors. Fees are $6 per class or $4 per class with a BFR membership. Maple Crest residents may take the classes at no charge. For more information contact BFR, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, or call 419-358-4150.

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have a monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

BASKETBALL

Lima

Tier 1 Sports Academy will be hosting a tryout for third grade boys club/travel boys basketball team Oct. 16 (site of registration to be determined) that will compete in tournaments from October-July. Individuals registering will need the guardian’s name, the guardian’s contact information and the school the individual is attending. Also the date of birth and their height and their preferred position. for more information or to register for the tryout please contact Marcus Addy @ [email protected] or 567-825-2811. If you are interested but are unable to make the date, please still register and you will be contacted on a make-up tryout date.

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be holding a first and second grade basketball skill development program at the YMCA beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19. Registration will run through Oct. 31. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non members

Lima

The Lima Salvation Army, 614 E. Market St., Lima, has an adult open gym from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Lima

The Lady Barons of The Ohio State University and Rhodes State would like to invite area female basketball players to join with them for Open Gym at 5 p.m. Sundays.

RUNS/WALKS

New Bremen

The New Bremen CROP Run/Walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Bremenfest Park, West Shelter House with registration starting at 1:30 p.m. and the Walk/Run at 2 p.m. The route is a 5K which starts at the shelter house, loops through Kuenning Dicke Natural Area and ends back at the shelter house. The entire route is paved, and resting areas and water breaks are available along the way.

Ottawa

Northwest Physical Therapy and its employees are planning their seventh annual Poker Run 5K Run/Walk for Charity on Oct. 13. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. and the race is at 6:30 and will take place at the Car-E-It, 1206 E. Main Street, Ottawa. All proceeds from the event to benefit Challenged Champions Equestrian Center. Refreshments will be available and door prizes will be awarded. Registration is $20 and forms are available for pickup at Northwest Physical Therapy’s front office or through download by visiting NorthwestPhysicalTherapy.com

Putnam County

The first Running with the Law Spring triathlon/5k will be held at the Four Seasons Park in Kalida at 10 a.m. Oct. 10. All proceeds to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Auxiliary to fund school and community based programs. To register go to: allsportsraces.com/running-with-the-law.html. For additional information contact putnamsheriffrace.com or e-mail [email protected]

SOCCER

Elida

The 21st Elida Autumn Classic Soccer Tournament will be held Oct. 15-16. Registrations are now being accepted. Visit elidasoccer.com for registration forms and information. Contact Tournament Director Scott Cockerell [email protected] with questions.

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres has various shooting events. MPCC matches are at 9 a.m. the second Sunday of each month through October and Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. Bowling pin matches are 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 13. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

TENNIS

Lima

Westwood Tennis & Fitness’ second annual charity doubles tournament will be held from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Call Andrea Arango-Brown at 419-905-7634 or email Keith Davis at [email protected] or send an email to [email protected] for information, including sponsorships. Funds raised from the event will go to USTA Wheelchair Tennis, Midwest Section and Midwest Tennis and Education Foundation.

VOLLEYBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA Ladies Volleyball League is accepting registrations for the season for players 16 years to adult. Games begin Oct. 11 and are from 7-11 p.m Tuesdays. Cost is $200 per team. Contact Alicia Bell for more information at 419-223-6045 or bell @limaymca.net.

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation will host a fifth and sixth grade volleyball tournament Saturday, Nov. 5. All matches take place at BFR, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, Registration is $200 per team, Three games are guaranteed. Matches are held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Persons may register by contact BFR at 419-358-4150 or registering online from Oct.1- 30 at bfronline.com.

Lima

The Lima YMCA is beginning a YMCA Young Ladies Volleyball league for girls in the fifth, sixth and seventh grades. The league begins Nov. 3 and runs through Dec. 15. Registration is $20 for members and $40 for non members.

WRESTLING

Findlay

A wrestling referee class, for new officials, will be held Thursdays, beginning Oct. 13. Classes will be held on the University of Findlay campus. For more information or to register for class go to http://officials.myohsaa.org, or call 419-423-8995 for more information.