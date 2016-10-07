Imagine Woody on the internet

The mind spins and it’s hard to suppress a laugh as you think about someone telling Woody Hayes he was going to have to establish a Facebook account or when you imagine a social media intern excitedly telling Earle Bruce he had gone over a million followers on Twitter.

Something like, “A million followers? I’m just looking for a few leaders,” might be pretty close to what Bruce would have bellowed upon receiving that information.

Or maybe if they coached now instead of in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s or 1980s, Woody and Earle would be like today’s coaches and use whatever means it takes to connect with recruits.

Football programs go where the recruits are and social media is one of the places they find them in 2016.

Urban Meyer’s Twitter account passed the one million followers mark this week, a milestone that didn’t excite the Buckeyes’ coach.

“I don’t care about social media. If it helps us sign a good player, that’s great. If it doesn’t, I don’t care,” he said on Monday.

It’s no secret most coaches, like Meyer, don’t actually post the messages that appear on their social media accounts.

But even if Meyer doesn’t personally care to send clever messages on Twitter, he cared enough to increase the number of support people working the social media side of recruiting at OSU.

And like it is on the field, it appears football rivals are very competitive in the social media arena.

According to the website Deadspin, not long after Ohio State announced Meyer had reached one million Twitter followers, Michigan said Jim Harbaugh had also reached that level.

It’s still hard to imagine Woody and Bo Schembechler caring about social media, though, unless it was to say something like, “Three things can happen when you tweet and they’re all bad.”