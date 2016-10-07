Ohio State-Indiana position by position matchups

QUARTERBACKS

J.T. Barrett says the Heisman Trophy is not something he thinks about. But if he continues to play the way he has so far this season, he will be asked about it many more times.

Indiana junior college transfer Richard Lagow has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,278 yards and nine touchdowns and has thrown six interceptions.

Advantage: Ohio State

RUNNING BACKS

Mike Weber has rushed for 495 yards and has gone over 100 yards three times in his first four games. Curtis Samuel’s 328 yards would lead seven of the Big Ten’s 14 teams in rushing.

Devine Redding, with 413 yards, leads the Hoosiers’ running game. But Indiana has had only two rushing touchdowns all season.

Advantage: Ohio State

WIDE RECEIVERS

Either Ohio State has a lot of good options at the receiver positions or it is still waiting for a consistent go-to receiver to emerge. Noah Brown, with 10 catches, is the only receiver with more than six catches. The top two receivers have been running backs Curtis Samuel and Dontre Wilson.

Indiana lost its leading receiver, Simmie Cobbs, probably for the season when he had ankle surgery after the Hoosiers’ second game. Nick Westbrook (18 catches for 370 yards, 4 TDs) has taken over as the top receiver. Mitchell Paige has 18 catches and Rick Jones has 16.

Advantage: Ohio State

OFFENSIVE LINE

Of all the areas where OSU dominated Rutgers last Saturday, the offensive line might have been the most dominant. For the season, it has allowed a Big Ten-leading two sacks.

Two of Indiana’s best linemen are battling injuries. Right guard Dan Feeney, who was first-team All-Big Ten last season, has missed the last two games because of a concussion. And right tackle Dimitric Camiel is out for several games after back surgery.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE LINE

Back-up defensive tackle Robert Landers is not a household name like Tyquan Lewis, Sam Hubbard or Nick Bosa, but the redshirt freshman leads OSU in tackles for losses with five.

Senior nose tackle Ralphael Green is the only returning starter on the defensive line for Indiana.

Advantage: Ohio State

LINEBACKERS

Raekwon McMillan’s consistent excellence might obscure at times how well he has played the last two seasons for Ohio State. McMillan, Chris Worley and Jerome Baker rank No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 in tackles for the Buckeyes.

Middle linebacker Tegray Scales (team-high 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses, 2 sacks, 1 interception) is one of the big reasons Indiana’s defense has improved this season. After giving up 37.6 points and 509 yards a game in 2015, IU is allowing 21.8 points and 373 yards a game this season.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Ohio State’s nine interceptions ranks fourth nationally and its four picks for touchdowns ranks No. 1 nationally.

Cornerback Rashard Fant and safety Jonathan Crawford are the key players in Indiana’s secondary.

Advantage: Ohio State

SPECIAL TEAMS

First-year kicker Tyler Durbin had a career-best 33-yard field goal against Rutgers but missed an extra point. OSU’s offense was so good that punter Cameron Johnston (50.6 yards per kick) was not called upon to punt all day.

Indiana’s Griffin Oakes was one of the Big Ten’s best kickers last season but is only 5 of 9 this season. Punter Joseph Gedeon averages 39.2 yards per punt.

Advantage: Ohio State