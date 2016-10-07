Posted on by

Today’s Lima area high school football schedule

Follow tonight’s games on LimaScores.com.

Northwest Conference

Ada at Paulding, 7 p.m.

Allen East at Crestview, 7 p.m.

Spencerville at Bluffton, 7 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove, 7 p.m.

Western Buckeye League

Van Wert at Bath, 7 p.m.

Shawnee at Elida, 7 p.m.

Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf, 7 p.m.

Celina at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Defiance at Wapakoneta, 7 p.m.

Northwest Central Conference

Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen, 7 p.m.

Ridgemont at Fort Loramie, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley, 7 p.m.

Lehman Catholic at Hardin Northern, 7 p.m.

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Minster, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

New Bremen at Marion Local, 7:30 p.m.

Parkway at Versailles, 7:30 p.m.

St. Henry at Anna, 7:30 p.m.

Elsewhere

Findlay at Lima Senior, 7 p.m.

Lima Central Catholic at Wynford, 7 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton, 7 p.m.

Van Buren at Cory-Rawson, 7 p.m.

Vanlue at Leipsic, 7 p.m.

Indian Lake at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

