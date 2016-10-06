Lima area results

Girls Tennis

Sectionals

Division I

At Findlay High School

Singles

Round of 16: Hailey Bartels (LS) def. Marce Matlock (TB) 6-2, 6-1; Ally Harris (C) def. Jessica Compton (TB) 6-0, 6-0; Savannah Hosey (F) def. Willow Olsen (LS) 6-0, 6-0; Cameron Mohler (C) def. Yessenia Alvarez (LS) 6-0, 6-0; Renee Zuercher (C) def. Julia Weigman (F) 6-3, 7-6

Quarterfinals: Emma Carter (P) def. Hailey Bartels (LS) 6-0, 6-0; Ally Harris (C) def. Savannah Hosey (F) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2; Caitlyn Schankula (P) def. Cameron Mohler (C) 6-2, 6-3; Gemma Smith (P) def. Renee Zuercher (C) 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals: Emma Carter (P) vs. Ally Harris (C)

Doubles

Round of 16: Cassidy Petersen/Sheraia Smith (TB) def. Taylor Orlando/Shationna Glenn (LS) 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals: Abdul-Aziz/Balibrea (P) def. Lehman/Harting (C) 6-0, 6-1; England/Zuver (F) def. Sanders/Contreas (LS) 6-0, 6-0; Jenkins/Rable (C) def. Peck/Coleman (F) 6-2, 6-1

Semifinals: Jenkins/Rable (C) def. O’Connell/Nofziger (P)

Division II

At UNOH

Singles

Play-In Round: Olivia Kline (Van Wert) def. Melina Temple (Ada), 6-0, 6-0; Kylee Morris (Bath) def. Abbi Amweg (Kenton), 6-0, 6-1; Alexis Phillips (K) def. Baylee Liddick (Bluffton), 6-0, 6-3; Charis Barnes (B) def. Ilene Owen (BL), 6-0, 6-2.

Round of 32

Madison Watt (Wapakoneta) def. Olivia Kline (VW), 6-0, 6-0; Alora Stacey (Elida) def. Madison Ardlen (Ayersville), W/D; Mariah Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Cady Carman (B), 6-3, 6-1; Allie Vanderhorst (St. Marys) def. Kelsey Flowers (K), 6-4, 7-6 (5); Kylee Morris (B) def. Samantha Crawford (A), 6-1, 6-1; Julianna Hotmire (BL) def. Sanjana Rajasekaran (SH), 6-3, 6-3; Madison Schroeder (W) def. Anna Janowski (LCC), 6-4, 6-3; Hanna Felver (SM) def. Alexa Haselman (OG), 6-1, 6-3; Annie Sayoto (E) def. Alexis Phillips (K), 6-1, 6-1; Shelby Higgins (A) def. Desirae Pahl (AY), 6-2, 6-1; Jessie Agler (VW) def. Bailey Rust (SM), 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Alotus Wei (SH) def. Madie Brinkman (LCC), 6-1, 6-0; Charis Barnes (B) def. Emma Verville (VW), 6-4, 6-3; Madison Heckman (OG) def. Cassidy Hughes (W), 6-3, 6-4; Madalyn Schomber (E) def. Laurynn Bunke (AY), 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Kesner (LCC) def. Whitney Baxter (SH), 6-0, 6-2

Round of 16: Madison Watt (W) def. Alora Stacey (E), 6-0, 6-0; Mariah Schroeder (OG) def. Allie Vanderhorst (SM) 6-0, 6-3; Julianna Hotmire (BL) def. Kylee Morris (B) 6-1, 7-5; Hanna Felver (SM) def. Madison Schroeder (W), 6-3, 6-2; Shelby Higgins (A) def. Annie Sayoto (E), 2-6, 1-5 ret.; Alotus Wei (SH) def. Jessie Agler (VW), 6-0, 6-1; Charis Barnes (B) def. Madison Heckman (OG), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4; Olivia Kesner (LCC) def. Madalyn Schomber (E), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals: Madison Watt (W) def. Mariah Schroeder (OG), 6-0, 6-0; Julianna Hotmire (BL) def. Hanna Felver (SM), 6-1, 7-6 (1); Alotus Wei (SH) def. Shelby Higgins (A), 6-0, 6-0; Charis Barnes (B) vs. Olivia Kesner (LCC)

Semifinals: Madison Watt (W) vs. Julianna Hotmire (BL); Alotus Wei (SH) vs. TBD.

Doubles

Round of 32: Erika Ernst/Alex Tijerina (AY) def. Katie Mulholland/Kami Tomlinson (B), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Jillian Wine/Kara Danaher (SM) def. Paige Hopson/Calle Young (A), 6-2, 6-0; Bree Barker/Rachel Brogee (SH) def. Cassie Stuber/Cassadi Lhaman (LCC), 6-1, 6-0; Mykaela Schriber/Abby Hartshorn (K) def. Ellie Neal/Ashley Watkins (E), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4; Lauren Klopfenstein/Lauren Snider (W) def. Raychel Avila/Erin Hotmire (BL), 6-4, 6-3; Kenya Manley-Banks/Maddie Moore (LCC) def. Kate Foster/Angalena Wright (E), 6-1, 6-4; Addison Scmiedebusch/ Lindsey Schneeg (OG) def. Alex Haushalter/Olivia Brown (K), 6-0, 6-3; Alli Kennedy/Tabatha Saam (VW) def. Makayla Branham/Maggie Burns (AY), 6-0, 6-0

Round of 16: Kate Henderson/MaKayla Schroeder (W) def. Erika Ernst/Alex Tijerina (AY); Jillian Wine/Kara Danaher (SM) def. Kristen Ellerbrock/Chelsea Podraski (OG), 6-2, 6-1; Katie Wright/Lucie Fett (BL) def. Bree Barker/Rachel Brogee (SH), 6-0, 6-0; Mykaela Schriber/Abby Hartshorn (K) def. Meghan Moonshower/Cheyenne Brown (VW), 6-1, 6-1; Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanmolu (SH) def. Lauren Klopfenstein/Lauren Snider (W), 6-2, 6-3; Meredith Marshall/Libby Milks (A) def. Kenya Manley-Banks/Maddie Moore (LCC), 6-1, 6-2; Addison Scmiedebusch/ Lindsey Schneeg (OG) def. Nancy Stechschulte/Fayme Gandhi (B), 6-4, 6-2; Clare Caywood/Jennifer Brown (SM) def. Alli Kennedy/Tabatha Saam (VW), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals: Kate Henderson/MaKayla Schroeder (W) def. Jillian Wine/Kara Danaher (SM), 6-1, 6-4; Katie Wright/Lucie Fett (BL) def. Mykaela Schriber/Abby Hartshorn (K), 6-1, 6-3; Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanmolu (SH) def. Meredith Marshall/Libby Milks (A), 6-3, 7-5; Clare Caywood/Jennifer Brown (SM) def. Addison Scmiedebusch/ Lindsey Schneeg (OG), 6-0, 6-1

Semifinals: Kate Henderson/MaKayla Schroeder (W) vs. Katie Wright/Lucie Fett (BL); Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanmolu (SH) vs. Clare Caywood/Jennifer Brown (SM)

Volleyball

Celina 3, Van Wert 0

Set scores: 25-12, 25-14, 26-24

Celina leaders: Alyssa Hoyng 10 kills, 5 blocks, Hannah Rasawehr 10 kills, Hailey Langenkamp 16 digs, Paige Sutter 13 digs, 15 assists, Paige Duncan 19 assists.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Wapakoneta 0

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Set Scores – 25-5, 25-14, 25-6

OG Leaders – Emily Annesser 5 aces, 6 kills, 15 assists, 14 digs, Taylor Alt 11 kills, Jordan Alt 9 kills, 3 blocks, Brooke Kleman 4 aces, 18 digs, Kylie White 8 kills

Wapak Leaders – Sarah Pothast 6 kills, Allison Harrod 7 digs, Mackenzie Lange 10 assists

Records – Ottawa-Glandorf 16-3

Ada 3, Lincolnview 1

At Ada

Set Scores – 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Ada Leaders – Maddie Gossard 6 aces, 30 assists, Melina Woods 31 kills, 8 blocks, Olivia Alexander 21 digs

Records – Ada 15-6 (7-0 NWC)

St. Marys 3, Defiance 1

Set Scores – 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19

St. Marys Leaders – Ally Angstmann 16 kills, 38 digs, Taryn Swander 11 kills, Danielle Bertke 9 kills, Quincy Rable 17 digs, 8 kills, Madi Howell 42 assists, 6 kills, Shania Taylor 29 digs

Records – St. Marys 12-8 (6-1 WBL)

Ottoville 3, Cory-Rawson 0

At Cory-Rawson

Set scores: 25-18, 25-12, 25-7

C-R leaders: Bridget 13 kills, 8 blocks, Emily 9 digs, Lexie 20 assists, 2 aces, CJ 10 kills. (no last names were provided)

Marion Local 3, Delphos St. John’s 1

Set scores: 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16

Marion Local leaders: Kylie Albers 13 kills, Chloe Bertke 11 kills, 5 aces, 5 blocks, Kara Evers 10 kills, Addie Mescher 8 kills, Jessie Kramer 7 kills, 18 digs, Maddie Griesdorn 27 assists, 11 digs, Natalie Rethman 21 assists, Carrie Fesenmyer 24 digs, Lexi Arling 17 digs

Leipsic 3, Kalida 0

Set scores: 25-18, 25-5, 25-21

Leipsic leaders: Brooke Gerdeman 18 kills, 5 blocks, Hayley Heitmeyer 17 kills, 9 blocks, Selena Loredo 43 assists, Kierra Meyer 7 kills, 16 digs, Mindy Ellerbrock 12 digs.

Hardin Northern 3, Perry 0

At Hardin Northern

Set scores: 25-18, 25-14, 25-15

HN leaders: Jones 5 aces, Robson 4 aces, 24 assists, Ayers 4 aces, Wilson 10 kills, Deckling 8 kills, 4 digs, Bame 4 kills, Alloway 9 digs, Waller 6 digs.

Elida 3, Kenton 0

At Elida

Set scores: 25-21, 25-23, 25-20

Elida Leaders: Becca Tschuor 11 kills, Isabelle Shrider 2 aces, Lindsay Brocklehurst 2 aces, Maddie Murphy 15 assists, Madison Allemeier 2 blocks, Mallory Etzler 24 digs.

Columbus Grove 3, Bluffton 0

At Bluffton

CG leaders: Renee Schroeder 10 kills, 4 blocks, Paige Bellman 7 kills, Rylee Sybert 26 assists, 3 aces, Lauren Birkemeier 6 digs, Jade Clement 6 digs, Haley Radabaugh 3 aces

Minster 3, New Knoxville 0

Set scores: 25-23, 25-17, 25-23

NK leaders: Kenzie Schroer 13 kills, 18 assists, 15 digs, Shayna Bierlein 14 kills, 4 assists, 1 block, 20 digs, Kayla Jaynes 4 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace, Tasia Lauth 6 kills, Faith Homan 3 assists, 23 digs.

Minster leaders: Carly Barhorst 5 blocks, Hayley Baumer 42 assists, Jordyn Heitbrink 17 kills, Paige Purdy 23 digs.

Miller City 3, Holgate 0

At Holgate

Miller City leaders: Meggan Meyer 11 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, Sofie Van Wezel 4 blocks, 2 kills, MaKenna Ricker 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 11 digs, Abbey Schroeder 32 digs, 3 aces, Elena Niese 16 digs, 1 ace, Cayla Troyer 14 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces, Brittany Kuhlman 5 assists, 9 digs, Alaina Niese 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, Kylie Berner 6 kills, 5 digs.

Shawnee 3, Bath 1

At Bath

Set scores: 25-23, 25-14, 19-25, 25-14

Shawnee leaders: Olivia Brock 27 assists, 7 kills, 5 aces, Emilly Allen 21 assists, 12 digs, 5 aces, Norah Painter 29 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces, Hailey Manuel 8 kills, 3 blocks, Jaden Addis 14 digs, 3 aces, Makayla Donley 15 digs.

Bath leaders: Bailey Dackin 4 blocks, Kennedy Metcalf 11 kills, Annika Heminger 17 digs, Abby Cosart 23 assists.

Crestview 3, Allen East 0

At Allen East

Set scores: 25-19, 25-12, 28-26

Crestview leaders: Lexi Gregory 3 aces, 5 kills, Abby Bagley 13 assists, 9 digs.

Boys Soccer

Jackson Center 5, New Knoxville 1

Goals: Joseph Baende (NK)

Record: NK 2-10-1

Allen East 4, Lincolnview 2

At Allen East

Goals: Ethan Grant, Brayden Newland, Jack Williams, Andreas Garcia (AE); Ethan Swallow, Kyle Wallis (L)

Temple Christian 2, Lehman Catholic 0

At Lehman Catholic

Goals: Dakota Clay, Cameron Worsham (TC)

Assists: Seth Ward, Taran Zwiebel (TC)

Shots on goal: TC 9; LC 12

Saves: DJ Clay (TC) 5; Ryan Goettemoeller (LC) 5

Records: TC 7-4-2 (4-2-1); LC 5-8-1 (5-4)

Elida 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Goals: Bryce Schroeder (O-G); Cody Gay, Drake Littler (E)

Shots on goal: O-G 12; Elida 12

Saves: Mike Bowers (O-G) 5; Caleb Jones (E) 8

Bluffton 4, Spencerville 0

At Spencerville

Goals: Tristan Smucker 3, Eli Bourassa (B)

Assists: Tristan Smucker (B)

Shots on goal: Bluffton 23; Spencerville 0

Saves: Thad Ringwald (S) 17; Levi Smith (B) 0

Wapakoneta 2, St. Marys 1

At St. Marys

Goals: Ethan Mielke (StM), Hunter Coffey (W), Jordan Bowers (W).

Shots: Wapakoneta 11, St. Marys 8

Goalkeeper saves: Noah Ritchie (W) 4; Keegan Liette (StM) 7.

Records: Wapak 11-2-1 (7-1 WBL). StM 10-2 (6-2 WBL).

Cory-Rawson 3, Ada 2

Goals: Terry Sheridan, Chris Reyes (A)

Assists: Brendan Sheridan (A)

Celina 6, Shawnee 2

At Celina

Goals: Jackson Schaaf, Trent Ward (S); Connor Mills, Brandon Piper 2, Reed Cox, Payton Smalley, Garrett Weininger (C)

Shots on goal: Shawnee 4; Celina 13

Girls Cross Country

Coldwater Lions Invitational

At Coldwater

Team scores: 1. Minster 28, 2. St. Henry 88, 3. Versailles 112, 4. St. Marys 139, 5. Shawnee 147, 6. Ft. Loramie 176, 7. Coldwater 193, 8. Ft. Recovery 244, 9. Marion Local 252, 10. New Bremen 274, 11. Lincolnview 285, 12. Crestview 293, 13. Delphos St. John’s 382, 14. Parkway 416, 15. Ansonia 430, 16. New Knoxville 450

Area finishers in top 50: 1. Emma Watcke (M) 19:31.28, 2. Kelly Wilker (SM) 19:42.64, 4. Kaitlynn Albers (M) 19:50.20, 5. Ashley Bowen (Cr) 19:52.43, 6. Lauren Hemmelgarn (SH) 19:59.09, 7. Morgan Pohl (M) 20:05.75, 8. Gwendolyn Meiring (M) 20:14.68, 9. Kelsey Broering (ML) 20:15.87, 11. Faith Baxter (S) 20:20.46, 12. Mackenzie Bohman (M) 20:24.58, 13. Ashley Bruns (SH) 20:28.81, 14. Bailey Bronkeman (NB) 20:30.68, 15. Madeline Magoto (M) 20:31.64, 16. Cassie Francis (M) 20:35.78, 18. Chloe Will (FR) 20:42.92, 19. Morgan Henschen (SM) 20:49.59, 20. Lillian Hirschfeld (M) 20:56.08, 22. Erin Clune (SH) 20:59.90, 23. Lexie Marshall (S) 21:00.15, 24. Colby Homan (Co) 21:05.42, 26. Alexis Heath (SH) 21:14.46, 27. Mariana Slonkosky (M) 21:15.64, 28. Maddie Steinke (Co) 21:17.75, 30. Olivia Hemmelgarn (SH) 21:22.09, 32. Makayla Hoying (SH) 21:25.96, 33. Danielle Berning (FL) 21:27.12, 34. Jessica Break (Co) 21:34.78, 36. Hope Baxter (S) 21:39.14, 37. Brooke Speck (SH) 21:39.65, 39. Grace Butler (M) 21:47.08, 40. Lauren Cisco (SM) 21:52.31, 41. Breanna Schulze (SH) 21:52.69, 42. Hannah Heitkamp (FR) 21:53.93, 43. Laura Wilker (SM) 21:56.52, 45. Ragen Harting (Cr) 22:02.06, 46. Emily Bryan (S) 22:08.93, 47. Madeline Snyder (LCC) 22:12.59, 48. Victoria Snyder (LCC) 22:15.09, 49. Taylor Blythe (S) 22:15.88, 50. Vannessa Goewert (SH) 22:16.33.

Top DSJ finisher: 55. Breece Rohr 22:24.84; top Parkway finisher: 61. Rachel Barrett 22:41.00

Kyle Althauser Memorial Invitational

At Kenton

Team Scores – 1. Columbus Grove 30, 2. Wapak 86, 3. Bellefontaine 89, 4. Bath 115, 5. Kenton 128, 6. Riverdale 130, 7. Triad 136, 8. Hardin Northern 218, 9. Ada 227

Area Finishers in Top 25 – 1. Allie Zofkie (W) 19:51, 2. Taylor Ellerbrock (CG) 20:11, 3. Leah Myerholtz (CG) 20:26, 5. Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 20:29, 7. Macy McCluer (CG) 21:39, 8. Jenna Gibson (K) 21:42, 9. Paige Schneider (W) 21:44, 11. Emma Deters (Bath) 21:45, 13. Sydney Witteborg (CG) 21:47, 14. Charis Barnes (Bath) 21:50, 15. Quinlyn Conley (Bath) 22:14, 16. Michaelia Fisher (W) 22:15, 17. Leanndra Price (CG) 22:16, 21. Miranda Gibson (K) 22:59, 23. Danielle Hastings (W) 23:07, 24. Alycea Ruhlen (CG) 23:08. Top Ada Finisher – 31. Olivia Ennis 23:42. Top Hardin Northern Finisher – 32. Kaylynn Cook 23:45.

Boys Cross Country

Coldwater Lions Invitational

Race Winner – Joe Spitzer, Versailles, 16:17

Team Scores – 1. Fort Loramie 47, 2. St. Henry 77, 3. Lincolnview 92, 4. Parkway 104, 5. Versailles 158, 6. Crestview 161, 7. Minster 169, 8. Shawnee 200, 9. Marion Local 287, 10. Coldwater 319, 11. Fort Recovery 339, 12. Jackson Center 360, 13. New Bremen 364, 14. St. Mary’s 383, 15. Celina 392, 16. Van Wert 423, 17. Delphos St. John’s 462, 18. Bradford 487, 19. Ansonia 586

Area Finishers in Top 50 – 5. Devin Huelskamp (St.H) 17:05, 6. Austin Elick (Lin.) 17:13, 7. Karter Tow (Lin.) 17:18, 9. Travis Sutter (FR) 17:26, 10. Matt Gaerker (P) 17:30, 12. Sean Muhlenkamp (St.H) 17:33, 13. Jon Wahlie (Sh) 17:35, 14. Wyatt Richardson (Crest.) 17:39, 15. Braydon Hoying (St.H) 17:46, 16. Kyle Roth (P) 17:47, 17. Caleb Rollins (P) 17:51, 18. Parker Morris (JC) 17:53, 19. Blake Ontrop (St.H) 17:54, 20. Andrew Schoen (C) 17:56.00, 21. Carter Pohl (M) 17:56.28, 22. Caleb Bagley (Crest.) 17:56.56, 23. Jon Albers (M) 17:57, 24. Alek Bowersock (Lin.) 17:58, 25. Jacob Keysor (Lin.) 17:59, 26. Seth Brookhart (St.H) 18:00, 28. Ben Schlemmer (P) 18:01, 29. Noah Tobin (St.H) 18:02, 30. Tracey West (Lin.) 18:03.18, 31. Luke Barga (M) 18:03.97, 32. Josh Kuhlman (Sh) 18:05, 33. Reid Etzcorn (P) 18:08, 34. Gabe Smith (Crest.) 18:14, 35. Aaron Bruns (P) 18:15, 37. Austin Kremer (ML) 18:19, 38. Devon Bill (Lin.) 18:20, 39. HunterWaterman (NB) 18:22, 40. Andrew Broering (M) 18:23, 41. Christopher Elchert (JC) 18:25, 42. Drew Muhlenkamp (FR) 18:26, 43. Dylan Sparks (Crest.) 18:29, 45. Max Heitbrink (ML) 18:31, 46. Ezra Ferguson (NB) 18:33, 47. Jacob Klosterman (Ce.) 18:34, 48. Jace Vining (Crest.) 18:38, 49. Collin Luthman (FL) 18:40, 50. Gabe Williams (Sh) 18:46. Top Van Wert Finisher – Holden Reichert 19:00. Top Delphos St. John’s Finisher – Nick Pohlman 19:02.

Kyle Althauser Memorial Invitational

At Kenton

Race winner: Justin Clayton (Bellefontaine) 17:12.91

Area finishers in top 25: 2. Preston Brubaker (Columbus Grove) 17:41.72, 5. Vincent Abrams (Bath) 18:17.66, 7. Grant Mumaugh (CG) 18:21.93, 8. Jacob Manns (Kenton) 18:49.12, 9. Cymon Crowe (K) 19:01.00, 10. Boone Brubaker (CG) 19:03.52, 13. Josh Piper (K) 19:11.75, 14. Chase Kiser (K) 19:14.06, 15. Austin Sager (CG) 19:19.94, 17. Will Zofkie (Wapakoneta) 19:26.41, 18. Logan Williams (B) 19:26.78, 19. Jordan Bellaman (CG) 19:27.21, 21. Isaac Webb (W) 19:33.88, 23. Breece Pingle (CG) 19:38.03

Top Ada finisher: 31. Eric Armbrecht 20:14.22; Top Hardin Northern finisher: 32. Brady Lamb 20:18.94

Girls Soccer

Shawnee 1, Napoleon 1

Goals: Alaina Behnke (S); Megan Richardson (N)

Shots on goal: Shawnee 16; Napoleon 5

Saves: Nikole McPheron (S) 4; Bethany Blackwood (N) 14

Records: Shawnee 4-4-6; Napoleon 2-7-4

Bluffton 3, Cory-Rawson 0

Bluffton 3, Cory-Rawson 0

Goals: Sarah Theisen 3.

Shots on goal: C-R 5, Bluffton 3

Saves: Hannah Bixler (C-R) 9, Jadyn Barhorst (B) 4

Records: C-R 7-5-2; Bluffton 9-4-1

Fort Jennings 10, Paulding 1

At Paulding

Goals: Erin Eickholt, Madison Neidert, Mackenna Stechschulte, Haley Wittler, Kayleigh Klir, Jordan Kaskel, Lexi Hoersten, marissa Krietemeyer, Allaina Zehender, Sydnie Siebeneck (FJ); Kaylee Plummer (P)

Assists: Hailey Young, Kristen Luersman, Sydnie Siebeneck (FJ)

Shots on goal: FJ 29; P 1

Saves: Sydney McCullough (P) 19; Devyn Wiechart/Abby Grone (FJ) 0

Swanton 2, Kalida 1

At Swanton

Goals: Haley Nelson, Morgan Pine (S); Bailey White (K)

Assists: Hannah Warn (K)

Shots on goal: Kalida 8; Swanton 10

Saves: Morgan Knapke (K) 8; Amber Torres (S) 7

Records: Kalida 5-4-4; Swanton 9-4-1

Allen East 12, Lincolnview 1

At Lincolnview

Goals – Leah Casey (AE) 5, Jade Meyer (AE) 4, Madison Houston, Brooke Frisch, Kasey Reneau, Madison Gorman (L)

Shots – Allen East 45, Lincolnview 1

Saves – Allen East 0, Lincolnview 7

Records – Allen East 9-4

Lima Central Catholic 4, Botkins 0

At Spartan Stadium

Goals – Avery Rice (LCC) 2, Emma Baumgardner (LCC), Cam Rice (LCC)

Shots – LCC 11, Botkins 3

Saves – Madison Stolly (LCC) 3, Grace Homan (B) 7

Wapakoneta 0, Riverdale 0

At Wapak

Shots – Wapak 9, Riverdale 4

Saves – Corrine Raney (W) 4, Katy Miller (R) 9

Continental 3, Ottoville 0

Goal scorers’ names not reported

From Wednesday

Volleyball

Pandora-Gilboa 3, Riverdale 1

At Riverdale

Set scores: 25-21, 17-25, 25-13, 25-17

P-G leaders: Alexa Maag 15 kills, 5 aces, Brittany Hovest 14 kills, Kayla Ferguson 13 digs, Korri Basinger 12 digs, Madison Bockrath 4 aces, Addi Diller 30 assists.

Leipsic 3, Hopewell-Loudon 0

Set scores: 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

Leipsic leaders: Mindy Ellerbrock 19 digs, Kierra Meyer 15 digs, 6 kills, Hayley Heitmeyer 8 kills, 4 blocks, Brooke Gerdeman 13 kills, 9 blocks, Selena Loredo 28 assists, Carlee Siefker 4 kills, 4 blocks.

Records: Leipsic 16-2 (8-2 BVC)