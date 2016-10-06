Wapak edges St. Marys, 2-1

ST. MARYS — Wapakoneta’s Jordan Bowers figured he might as well fire away.

His Redskins were in need of offense.

Bowers launched a high-parachute shot from 40-yards out and it found the back of the net to give Wapakoneta a 2-1 boys soccer victory over St. Marys on Thursday at St. Marys Intermediate School.

“This was huge. It was a very good team game,” Wapakoneta coach Keith Rambin said. “Every one of our guys played probably one of their best games today.

“Kaden (Ware) controlled the midfield and Chuck (Knatz), Seth (Ricketts), Luke (Beach) and Aaron (Good) all did a stellar job on defense.”

Wapakoneta is 11-2-1, 7-1 (21 points) in the WBL. St. Marys is 10-2, 6-2 WBL (18 points).

Celina defeated Shawnee 6-2 to go to 8-0 in the WBL with 24 points (three points for a win, one point for a tie).

“It keeps our WBL chances alive,” Wapakoneta goalkeeper Noah Ritchie said.

Bowers was one of the Redskins moved up from defense to play forward/midfield after several players have been out with injuries, including all-WBL, all-state forward Alex Lause (broken collarbone).

Bowers played forward in the first half, then moved to center midfield in the second half.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the second half, Bowers gobbled up a loose ball and chipped the long-range, high shot over St. Marys goalkeeper Keegan Liette’s outstretched hands and into the upper-top of the net.

That gave the Redskins a 2-1 lead with 26:21 to go.

“Whenever I think that the goalie’s out a little bit, I try to lob it over the top,” Bowers said. “And he was standing at about the 6 (the end of the goalie box, 6-yards out).”

St. Marys scored first when Austin Wilker drew Wapakoneta goalkeeper Ritchie out of position, then fed Ethan Mielke, who drilled the shot from 15-yards out into an open net. That came with 23:14 left in the first half.

Wapakoneta’s Hunter Coffey tied the match at 1 with a shot from 15-yards out into the upper-right corner of the net with 22:09 left in the first half.

Wapakoneta outshot St. Marys, 11-8.

It’s Rambin’s fourth year at Wapakoneta and it was his first victory over St. Marys. The Redskins even posed for a pictures in the goal after the win.

“I’m very proud of everyone who stepped on the field,” Rambin said. “It’s huge. This is my biggest win.”

Added Bowers, “It feels great to finally beat them.”

Ritchie had four key saves for the Redskins. St. Marys goalkeeper Liette had seven saves. Liette played with a mask, as he was returning from a sinus cavity injury.

The 6-foot-3 Ritchie made several big saves in the final 30 minutes. The biggest came on a laser shot by Caleb James from 30-yards out with 28 minutes to go. The shot appeared headed for the just under the crossbar and into the net until a leaping Ritchie leaped and deflected it over the crossbar for the save.

“I think my height was a little bit of an advantage there,” Ritchie said. “It was a good shot. I’ve gotten a couple of saves like that this year. I didn’t know (I could get it) until I looked up, saw the ball and knew I could tip it over.”

Ritchie and his defense also came up big in the final two minutes when St. Marys pushed all its players into the offensive end.

“That was kind of nerve wracking for me,” Ritchie said.

Added Rambin, “Noah came up huge.”

Wapakoneta’s Ryan Schneider (10) fights for control of the ball against St. Marys’ Inigo Ybarra Ramirez-Cardenas during Thursday night’s match in St. Marys. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_100616WapakMarysSoccer01cardinal.jpg Wapakoneta’s Ryan Schneider (10) fights for control of the ball against St. Marys’ Inigo Ybarra Ramirez-Cardenas during Thursday night’s match in St. Marys. Wapakoneta’s Jordan Bowers (16) tries to take control of the ball against St. Marys’ Austin Wilker during Thursday night’s match in St. Marys. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_100616WapakMarysSoccer03cardinal.jpg Wapakoneta’s Jordan Bowers (16) tries to take control of the ball against St. Marys’ Austin Wilker during Thursday night’s match in St. Marys. St. Marys’ Howie Spencer (1) fights to remain in control of the ball against Wapakoneta’s Kaden Ware during Thursday night’s match in St. Marys. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_100616WapakMarysSoccer04cardinal.jpg St. Marys’ Howie Spencer (1) fights to remain in control of the ball against Wapakoneta’s Kaden Ware during Thursday night’s match in St. Marys.

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

