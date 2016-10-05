Shawnee’s Altenbach qualifies for district

ARLINGTON — Shawnee’s Morgan Altenbach earned a district spot as individual Wednesday at the Division I girls sectional at the par-72 Sycamore Springs Golf Course.

Altenbach finished 14th overall with a score of 98, the third lowest score among players from non-qualifying teams. Teammate finished 19th with a 102 total.

Shawnee finished fifth overall with a 408 total. Teams advancing to state were Ashland (330), Findlay (349) and Madison Comprehensive (401). Wapak (481) was seventh and Celina (484) was eighth.

Celina’s Riley Miller (110) and Wapak’s Ali Wayman (116) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

Those who advanced will be playing Tuesday at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

Boys soccer

Van Wert 3, Lincolnview 0

The names of Van Wert’s goal scorers were not reported by deadline.

Girls soccer

Elida 1,

Lima Central Catholic 1

ELIDA — LCC’s Sam Koenig and Elida’s Jaydon Hollstein each had a goal. Elida goalie Shyah Wheeler made two saves and LCC counterpart Madison Stolly made 22 saves.

New time

OTTOVILLE — Tonight’s Continental at Ottoville match will start at 7:15.

Volleyball

Leipsic 3,

Hopewell-Loudon 0

The Vikings won 25-15, 25-15, 25-18. Mindy Ellerbrock had 19 digs, Brooke Gerdeman had 13 kills and nine blocks and Selena Loredo had 28 assists for Leipsic.

Pandora-Gilboa 3,

Riverdale 1

MOUNT BLANCHARD — P-G won 25-21, 17-25, 25-13, 25-17. Alexa Maag had 15 kills and five aces, Brittany Hovest had 14 kills, Kayla Ferguson had 13 digs, Korri Basinger had 12 digs and Addi Diller had 30 assists for Pandora-Gilboa.

Colleges

Women’s golf

LCC grad

is medalists

MIDLAND, Mich. — Lima Central Catholic graduate Shelby Warner led the University of Findlay to a record score and first-place finish at the Northwood University Invitational which concluded Tuesday at the par-70 Midland Country Club.

Warner was the event medalist, shooting a 71 Tuesday for a two-round total of 144, putting her in a tie for the third-best score in school history. Teammate Samantha Hatter and Northwood’s Danielle Little tied for second with each having a 146 total. As a team, Findlay shot a school-record 18 hole score of 290 in the second round and broke another school mark with a two-day total of 586, nine strokes better than the previous two-round best score. Northwood finished second with a team total of 613.

Men’s soccer

UNOH 5, Michigan-Dearborn 0

DEARBORN — Luca Mastrantonio and Carlos Monterrey each had two goals and Jose Pizzaro had one as sixth-ranked University of Northwestern Ohio improved to 7-1-3 and 3-0-1 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

ADA — Matt Kinkopf scored two goals and added an assist to lead the No. 4-ranked Polar Bears at Kerscher Stadium.

The Polar Bears improved to 12-0-1 overall and 2-0-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Cardinals fell to 5-4-2 (0-2-0 OAC).

Defiance 3, Bluffton 1

BLUFFTON — Grant Stutzman had Bluffton’s goal.

ONU 5, Otterbein 0

ADA — Matt Kinkopf scored two goals and added an assist to lead No. 4-ranked Ohio Northern at Kerscher Stadium.

The Polar Bears improved to 12-0-1 overall and 2-0-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Cardinals fell to 5-4-2 (0-2-0 OAC).

Women’s soccer

Defiance 8, Bluffton 1

DEFIANCE — Brittany Huff had Bluffton’s goal.

Volleyball

Bluffton 3, Defiance 0

DEFIANCE — The Beavers improved to 14-7 overall and 2-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with the 25-17, 30-28, 25-18 victory at the Weaner Center.

Erin Weisgarber had 42 assists and 11 digs, LCC grad Sydney Mohler had 16 digs and MacKenzie McFarlin had 19 kills for Bluffton.

Indiana Tech 3, UNOH 1

LIMA — The Racers fell 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-20. Kayleigh Hulst had 37 assists, Taina’ Soranzo had 23 digs and Leah Hofmann had 11 kills for the UNOH.

Men’s cross country

ONU ranked No. 28

ADA — Ohio Northern moved back into the top-35 in the fourth weekly United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association coaches poll released Oct. 4, coming it at No. 28.

Northern (22-1 overall) is coming off a second place finish at the All-Ohio Championships at Cedarville.

SUNY Geneseo (N.Y.) and North Central (Ill.) are tied for the No. 1 spot.

Warner http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Warner-_Shelby.jpg Warner

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.