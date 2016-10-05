Lima Central Catholic endures tough season

LIMA – For most years at this time, the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds would be perusing the computer rankings to see what they needed to do to qualify for the postseason.

But this year, the T-Birds, with a 1-5 record, are more concerned finishing on a strong note in the final four games of the season and gain valuable game experience for next year. And it goes without saying, staying healthy.

The T-Birds, who came into the season with an experienced squad, went to young and hurt in a matter of two weeks that pretty much sealed LCC’s fate for the 2016 season. In the first half of week one, starting quarterback Anthony Venturella was hurt against Elida, followed by an injury to the team’s most experienced player, three-year starter, Vinniy Pignataro in week two.

“It has been an adjustment and our kids have worked hard,” said T-Bird head coach Scott Palte. “We haven’t gotten the results we had hoped for but our schedule is a little different than most and we have played some quality teams and continue to do so the rest of the year.”

Palte added that the goals for the remaining four games are to continue to get better every week and build on that for next year.

Beset with injuries, Palte said he knew it was going to be a long season but added that the team continued to bring in a positive attitude and work hard each week to improve.

“Our guys fully expect to win,” Palte said. “Obviously there were some challenges and one of them is size. We have been undersized most weeks and that has created some potential issues. We felt we have made some mistakes in games that we possibly could have given us a better chance of winning but we are not expecting losing.”

Palte said injuries are a great excuse and added that other teams have dealt with. He said the T-Birds have got to adapt and keep working and not look at what could have been but what could be next year.

Junior Brendan Stolly has taken over the signal-calling chores and has put up good numbers but not good enough that they translate into victories. Stolly has passed for 832 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Stolly is also the leading ground gainer on the team with 91 yards on 48 carries.

Also putting up big numbers is receiver Thomas Williams. The senior standout has caught 34 passes for 605 yards and nine touchdowns.

“There are only a couple of guys that won’t be back next year so our goal is to work and improve and use this as an extension for next year,” Palte said. “I’ve been impressed with our kids that they try to continue to get better and try to improve. I couldn’t be any more proud of our kids.”

Palte, who started three freshmen in some games and several sophomores, said a lot of inexperienced players are getting a lot of reps and he hopes they learn what it takes to win at the varsity level.

“It has been a confidence builder for a lot of young guys who maybe early on the year were as confident at being on the varsity football field and they have gotten better.”

There is no let up in LCC’s four remaining games as the T-Birds play unbeaten and state-ranked Wynford (6-0) on Friday night followed games against Bluffton, Indiana (2-5), Bishop Hartley (4-2) and Huron (2-4).

Palte said the approach is the same as the previous six games and that is to focus on fundamentals.

Lima Senior

The Spartans have put together back-to-back victories in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference but the road gets a little tougher this week when Lima Senior hosts Findlay (6-0, 5-0),

The Trojans are coming off a win, 44-30, over St. John’s Jesuit on Friday night to remain unbeaten on the year. Early in the year the Trojans were getting great defensive play, holding their first four opponents to 14 points or less. However, the last two games they have given up 20 and 30, respectively.

Spartan Jaden Walker, who rushed for more than 200 yards for the third time this season against St. Francis, will face a defense that has been tough against the run. Prior to the St. John’s game, Findlay was giving up just 134 yards per game and had given up four touchdowns. Against St. John’s, the Trojans allowed 161 rushing yards.

The Spartan defense will have its hands’ full with a potent Findlay offense that has scored 30 or more points in all six of its wins and 40 or more points in five of those wins.

Trojan running back D’on Stinson rushed for 201 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns and also caught a 54-yard touchdown pass.

Findlay quarterback Tre Miller was 14 of 23 for 194 yards and threw three touchdown passes.

Northwest Conference

Delphos Jefferson (5-1, 3-0) and Spencerville (5-1, 3-0) remain as the only two unbeaten teams left in the NWC. The Wildcats will have their hands’ full when they travel to take on Columbus Grove (2-4, 0-3) which is coming off a 35-7 loss to Spencerville.

The Bearcats travel to Bluffton (3-3, 0-3). The Pirates endured a 33-3 loss to Delphos Jefferson. In a key battle to stay in the hunt for the NWC title, Allen East (5-1, 2-1) faces Crestview (1-2, 4-2). The Knights are coming off a heartbreaking, 27-26, loss to Ada last week. Ada is traveling to Paulding (0-3, 1-5).

Notes: Jefferson’s Hunter Binkley, who could crack the 1,000 yard barrier this week, is first in rushing in the NWC with 971 yards on 136 carries and 10 touchdowns.

Ada quarterback Seth Conley has passed for 1,792 yards and has thrown 20 touchdown passes with five interceptions.

Allen East’s Caleb Smelcer leads the NWC in receiving yards with 652 on 29 receptions. He is averaging 22.5 yards a catch. Ada’s Chase Sumner has 53 catches this year.

Western Buckeye League

If there ever was a week of trap games it is this week as the trio of Wapakoneta (6-0, 5-0), Ottawa-Glandorf (6-0, 5-0) and St. Marys (6-0, 5-0) have this week before these three teams square off against each other in the last three weeks of the season.

Trying to throw a wrench in the top three’s chances of winning the WBL come will be Defiance (1-4, 1-5), which takes on Wapakoneta, Kenton (3-2, 3-3) against Ottawa-Glandorf and Celina (3-2, 3-3), which plays St. Marys in the annual Grand Lake rivalry.

Van Wert (0-6, 0-5), seeking its first win of the season, will travel to Bath (0-5, 1-5) and Shawnee (1-5, 1-5 and Elida (3-3, 2-3) square off in a crosstown rivalry game.

NOTES: St. Marys running back Eric Spicer leads the WBL in rushing with 746 yards on 84 carries. He has scored nine touchdowns. Kenton’s Trent Hites has passed for 1,759 yards and 19 touchdowns. Kenton receiver Chris Deardorff had 49 catches for 898 yards. Wapak on Friday will try to become the first football team to win 32 straight WBL games.

Delphos St. John’s

With a win over New Bremen, last week Delphos St. John’s (3-1, 4-2) finds itself in a second place logjam in the Midwest Athletic Conference with Marion Local and St. Henry. The Blue Jays will try to continue their winning ways when they battle Fort Recovery (2-2, 4-2).

The Indians are coming off a 20-7 lost to Versailles.

NWCC

Upper Scioto Valley (3-3, 2-1) stayed in the hunt for the NWCC title after defeating Perry (2-4, 1-3). The Rams will battle Riverside (4-2, 2-1) in a key league clash and Perry (2-4, 1-2) will face winless Waynesfield Goshen (0-6, 0-3).

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LimaScores_logo.jpg Lima Central Catholic junior Brendan Stolly, having to take over the quarterback chores this year, has passed for more than 800 yards and thrown for 10 touchdowns. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LCC-goal.jpg Lima Central Catholic junior Brendan Stolly, having to take over the quarterback chores this year, has passed for more than 800 yards and thrown for 10 touchdowns.

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

STANDINGS NORTHWEST CONFERENCE `W `L `W `L Jefferson`3 `0 `5 `1 Spencerville`2`0 `5 `1 Allen East `2` 1 `4 `2 Ada `2 `1 `4 `2 Crestview `1 `2 `4 `2 Bluffton `1 `2 `3 `3 C. Grove `0 `3 `2 `4 Paulding`0 `3 `1 `5 WESTERN BUCKEYE LEAGUE `W `L `W `L Wapakoneta `5 `0 `6 `0 Ottawa-Glandorf `5 `0 `6 `0 St. Marys `5 `0 `6 `0 Celina `3-2 `3 `3 Kenton `3 `2 `3 `3 Elida `2 `3 `3 `3 Defiance `1 `4 `1 `5 Shawnee `1 `4 `1 `5 Bath `0 `5 `1 `5 Van Wert `0 `5 `0 `6 NORTHWEST CENTRAL CONFERENCE `W `L `W `L Lehman `3 `0 `4 `2 Riverside `2 `1 `4 `2 H. Northern `2 `1 `2 `4 USV `2`1 `3 `3 Ft. Loramie `3 `1 `2 `4 Perry `1 `2 `2 `4 Ridgemont `0 `3 `2 `4 W-Goshen `0 `3 `0 `6 THREE RIVERS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE `W `L `W `L Central Cathlic `3 `0 `6 `0 Findlay `3 `0 `6 `0 Whitmer `2 `1 `4 `2 Senior `2 `1 `4 `2 St. Johns `1 `2 `4 `2 F. Ross `1 `2 `2 `4 Clay `0 `3 `1 `5 St. Francis `0 `3 `0 `6 MIDWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE `W `L `W `L Coldwater `4 `0 `6 `0 Marion Local `3 `1 `5 `1 D.St. Johns `3 `1 `4 `2 St. Henry `3 `1 `4 `2 Ft. Recovery `2 `2 `4 `2 Anna `2 `2 `4 `2 Versailles `2 `2 `3 `3 Parkway `1 `3 `1 `5 Minster `0 `4 `2 `4 New Bremen `0 `4 `2 `4 BLANCHARD VALLEY CONFERENCE `W `L `W `L McComb `5 `1 `3 `0 Leipsic `4 `2 `3 `1 Van Buren `4 `2 `3 `1 Arlington `4 `2 `3 `1 L-Benton `4 `2 `3 ` N. Baltimore `3 `3 `2 `2 P-Gilboa `2 `4 `2 `2 C-Rawson `2 `4 `2 `2 Riverdale `3 `3 `1 `3 Vanlue `2 `4 `1 `3 Hopewell `1 `5 `0 `4 Acardia `0 `6 `0 `4

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at JoseNogueras1

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at JoseNogueras1