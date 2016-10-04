Wapak qualifies for district in boys golf

TIFFIN — Wapakoneta advanced out of Tuesday’s Division I boys golf sectional with a fourth-place finish at the par-72 Mohawk Golf & Country Club.

The Redskins finished with a team score of 333, finishing behind Ashland (311), Bowling Green (318) and Norwalk (322). Also advancing as a team was Lexington (344).

Logan Miller led Wapak with a 78, good for sixth place in the individual scoring. Teammate Jared Miller tied three others for seventh with a 79. The Redskins’ Tanner Sweede (83) and Dusty Haggard (93) also had their scores count toward the team total.

Bowling Green’s Brett Rich was medalist with a 74. Elida’s Drew Sarno shot a 90 and then earned a district spot as an individual in a playoff.

Elida (411) finished ninth, Celina (433) was 10th and Lima Senior (535) came in 12th. Celina’s Lance Mawer (106) and Lima Senior’s Latrelle Moore (112) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

Those who advanced will play Oct. 13 in the district at Red Hawk Run Golf Course near Findlay.

Volleyball

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

Kenton 0

KENTON — The Titans improved to 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the Western Buckeye League with the 25-5, 25-10, 25-10 victory.

Emily Annesser had 11 kills, 18 assists and Brooke Kleman had four aces and 25 digs for O-G.

Van Wert 3, Bath 1

The Cougars won 16-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21. Emma Kohn Had 15 kills, five aces and 23 digs, Peyton Fleming had 13 kills, 20 digs and five blocks, Megan Spray had 27 assists and Adrianna Grothouse had 20 digs for Van Wert. Riley Liames had 33 digs, Kennedy Metcalf had 16 kills and Abby Cosart had 37 assists for Bath.

Shawnee 3, Elida 1

Olivia Brock had 28 assists, Emily Allen had 19 assists, seven digs and four aces, Norah Painter had 18 kills and Makayla Donley had 15 digs and four aces for Shawnee. Mallory Etzler jad three aces and four kills, Maddie Murphey had seven assists and Amiah Jones had 16 digs for Elida.

Columbus Grove 3,

Allen East 2

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Bulldogs won 25-10, 21-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-5. Jade Clement had three aces, Renee Schroeder had 10 blocks and nine kills, Lauren Birkemeier had 10 kills, 18 digs and eight blocks and Rylee Sybert had 24 assists and 11 digs for Grove. Summer McCloskey had 37 assists, Kyra Clark had 13 kills and Grace Howard had six blocks for Allen East.

Miller City 3,

Temple Christian 1

MILLER CITY — The hosts won 25-8, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19. Meggan Meyer had 10 kills, three blocks and four aces, Abbey Schroeder had 22 digs and five aces and Brittany Kuhlman had 14 assists and six digs for Miller City. Kaitlyn Sutton had eight kills and 26 digs, Anna Acklin had 16 assists and 15 digs, Madelyn Crawford had 15 digs, and Heather Goliver had nine kills for Temple Christian.

Crestview 3, Spencerville 0

Katie McClure had eight kills and Maddy Lamb had 13 assists for Crestview. Tiffany Work had a kill and a block for Spencerville.

Girls soccer

Elida 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

The Bulldogs took over first place in the Western Buckeye League standings with 16 points followed by Celina (14), Defiance (14) and St. Marys (13).

Jency Jenkins had three goals and Hope Carter and Cienna Kuhn had one each for Elida.

Shawnee 1, Celina 1

Shawnee’s Alaina Behnke and Celina’s Emily Keith each scored a goal.

Wapakoneta 4, St. Marys 1

Emily Ruppert had two goals and Wapakoneta’s Claire Burton and Abbie Gesler and St. Marys’ Sydney Cisco each had one.

Bath 3, Kenton 2

Bath’s Kelsey Wallace, Ainsley Miller and Kennedy Fagan and Kenton’s Sidney Plott and Devry Moore each had a goal.

Allen East 5, Delphos Jefferson 1

HARROD — Jade Meyer had two goals and Allen East’s Madison Houston, Leah Casey and Ally Richardson and Delphos Jefferson’s Arianna Knebel each had one.

Bluffton 3, Liberty Benton 2

Sarah Theisen had all of Bluffton’s goals.

Boys soccer

Allen East 3, Arlington 1

Colton Truex had two goals and teammate Christian Hendrick had one.

Lima Senior 2,

Toledo Central Catholic 1

TOLEDO — Caden Fry and Sam Sharik had Lima Senior’s goals.

Miller City 3, Paulding 0

The goal scorers’ names had not been reported by deadline.

Temple Christian 1,

Fort Jennings 1

Temple Christian’s Jonathon Acklin and Fort Jennings’ Ian Ricker each had a goal.

Time change

KALIDA — Only one half will be played of the Ottoville at Kalida junior varsity game at 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

Cross country

Putnam Invitational

OTTAWA — Columbus Grove won the boys and girls titles with Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker winning the boys race and Columbus Grove’s Taylor Ellerbrock winning the girls event.

Girls tennis

ELIDA — The Bulldogs fell to 3-13 on the season.

High school roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

