UNOH second in men’s golf tourney

POLK CITY, Iowa – The No. 14 University of Northwestern Ohio finished second behind the hosts at the Grand View University Viking Classic.

GVU, ranked ninth in the country, finished with a team score of 11-over 579 on the par 71 Tournament Club course. The Racers finished at 24-over 592. Iowa Western Community College finished in third at 596.

Leading the Racers was Lawrence Cherry who shot an even-par 142 (69, 73) to tie for second place. Tied for fifth place was Lewis Scott with a 146 (67, 79). Ivar Blohm and Gonzalo Garcia-Parada rounded out the scoring for day two. Blohm shot a 74 to finish with a 149 for 10th place while Garcia-Parada used an 81 to tie for 30th place with a two-day total of 162.

Volleyball

ONU 3, Otterbein 0

WESTERVILLE — Marion Local graduate Claire Heitkamp and Sydney Fecko led Ohio Northern to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 sweep over Ohio Athletic Conference-foe Otterbein at the Rike Center.

The Polar Bears improved to 17-3 overall and 2-0 in the OAC, while the Cardinals fell to 11-7 (1-2 OAC).

Fecko led the way for Northern offensively, as she posted 11 kills. Heitkamp added nine kills. Ashley Borchers had 41 assists and McKenna Hostetler added a 23 digs.

Earlier, Ohio Northern received votes in the fifth weekly American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Calvin (Mich.) remained in the No. 1 spot with 1216 points and 40 first place votes.

Men’s soccer

Kahvedzic honored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After being named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in the 2016 season, Nikola Kahvedzic added his second NAIA award of the year as he was honored as the National Defensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore goalkeeper posted seven total saves against (RV) Madonna and No. 5 Davenport to preserve the pair of shutouts which spanned 200 minutes. On the season, he has been credited for all seven of the Racers’ shutouts with the assistance of a defensive presence which has not surrendered a goal in more than 386 minutes.

ONU No. 4

ADA — Ohio Northern continued moving upward in the D3Soccer.com poll as it jumped two spots to No. 4 in the national rankings.

Northern (11-0-1) is coming off of a 2-0 week in which it posted consecutive shutouts over Defiance and Ohio Athletic Conference-foe Mount Union. Chicago (Ill.) took over the top spot with 980 points and 12 first place votes.

Women’s soccer

Otterbein 2, ONU 0

WESTERVILLE — The No. 21 ranked Polar Bears fell to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the OAC while Otterbein improved to 6-3-1 (1-1 OAC). ONU’s Meagan Grierson made four saves in goal.

Friends of Jaclyn

Game at ONU

ADA — Ohio Northern women’s soccer team is set to host the second annual Friends of Jaclyn Game Saturday, Oct. 8 at Kercsher Stadium at 1 pm.

The Polar Bears (7-2-0), became members of Friends of Jaclyn in 2015; a foundation whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other child hood cancers to raise awareness through their Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs.

Through the foundation the women’s soccer team adopted Tori Gillham, then a 13-year old girl who has been fighting cancerous tumors affecting her brain since she was 8 months old. The purpose of this program is to pair an afflicted child and their siblings/family members with a local high school or college sports team in their community.

On Saturday, the women’s soccer team will host their second annual Friends of Jaclyn Game in hopes to raise awareness and raise funds for the FOJ foundation. To donate please visit the donation site at classy.org/campaign/ohio-northern-university-womens-soccer-foj-game/c95730. For more information regarding the foundation and the families it has helped visit friendsofjaclyn.org.

The Polar Bears were ranked No. 21 in the fourth weekly National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll. Williams (Mass.) took over the No. 1 spot.

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

